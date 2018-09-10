CORRECTING and REPLACING – HempAmericana CEO Issues Letter on Shift to Commercial-Stage Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC:HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) CEO issues the following letter to Shareholders:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

Last week, we put out a press release that represented, for myself and my team, truly the most exciting moment in the history of HempAmericana – exciting because of all the hurdles we have overcome during the past year, exciting because of the power and scale of the opportunity that lies in front of us, exciting because we have made it to the edge of commercial operations with such a tremendous set of ingredients in place in terms of balance sheet health, a top-tier team, and a best-in-class production facility.

For a little background, our first zero-waste extraction and production facility – located in Augusta, Maine – has been constructed from the ground up to give HempAmericana a genuine marketplace advantage. We have installed and engaged market-leading technology designed to maximize the purity and potency of extracted cannabidiol, including a Vitalis RL-245 high-capacity supercritical CO2 CBD Oil extraction machine, a Gilson CPC 1000 centrifugal partition chromatography separator system, and a PLC 2500 HPLC+UV Detector system.

This equipment, together, represents a next-generation extraction and processing system capable of producing 99% pure CBD Oil concentrate in scalable quantities.

In other words, right now at HempAmericana, we just “switched on” one of the most advanced high-capacity CBD Oil extraction and production facilities in the Eastern US market. And we have begun to process our initial stock of 4,000 lbs of premium-grade hemp flower.

As we begin to fully-engage commercial stage operations, we will have a number of very exciting new announcements to come.

Also, we will be expanding the HempAmericana brand and organization into other hemp-related ventures. And we look forward to discussing those plans in greater detail in upcoming communications.

In addition, as we have previously discussed, our Augusta facility has been established as a pilot program to serve as the basis for establishing several other zero-waste CBD extraction and production facilities as soon as this initial facility has been producing at full-scale for its initial period with a stable team and optimal results in place. We look forward to beginning work on our next site very soon, and our shareholders can expect updates on this process shortly.

Finally, HempAmericana, along with its legal counsel, has been working actively and diligently with the OTC Markets Group (the “OTC”) toward the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation at OTCmarkets.com. The team at the OTC continues to be very helpful, and we have complied with all of their requests. Recently, we received a request for additional information, which we promptly supplied, and it is now our understanding that this represented the final step toward resolving this matter.

Most importantly, in closing, to our dedicated and supportive shareholders I would like to say the following: We couldn’t have made it here without you, and we have our most exciting days just ahead of us!



Best Regards,

Salvador Rosillo





About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net .



