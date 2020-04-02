Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  HempAmericana, Inc    HMPQ

HEMPAMERICANA, INC

(HMPQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HempAmericana Announces Launch of New and Improved Ecommerce Sales Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:35am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) -  HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) ("HempAmericana" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is pleased to announce the Company has launched its new ecommerce sales platform.

The Company is inviting its customers and new visitors to explore its new and improved e-commerce sales platform at www.hempamericana.store. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with an improved "ease of use" and functionality while allowing customers to see the wide variety of full spectrum CBD oils the Company offers. "We upgraded the website with our customers in mind, the site includes more information about our products such as our COA's, to help buyers find the right CBD product they need, and to instill better Confidence in this age of uncertainty" stated Company CEO Sal Rosillo.

For a few months the Company was not able to process orders due to a change in Policy with the PayPal Platform not allowing Hemp related product sales. The Company has retained an Industry leading payment processor that accepts payment for Hemp products. The Company is very pleased to have been approved to accept credit cards through First Direct Financial. We recognize that this process took more time than we liked, but now we are ready to meet the ever-growing market demand and are fully ready to sell, process, and ship orders more efficiently than ever.

Mr. Rosillo, a former Artillery Surveyor Forward Observer for the United States Army said, "I am still committed to pursuing my vision of building a company that captures 5% of the total CBD market which is projected to be approximately $22 billion in the next few years."

As our country goes through this Corona Virus Crisis, we wish to note, Hemp is known to hold properties that help build a stronger Immune system and the demand for such products have spiked per recent reports. In closing, we wish everyone a safe period and we are offering customers a 20% discount for our full spectrum CBD to help deal with the anxiety of this pandemic. We wish everyone well and hope they stay safe.

About HempAmericana, Inc.:
HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, CBD Oleum. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders".

Safe Harbor Provision: Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:
HempAmericana.com
Salvador Rosillo
HempAmericana, Inc.
Phone: (888) 977-7985

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54041


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEMPAMERICANA, INC
08:35aHempAmericana Announces Launch of New and Improved Ecommerce Sales Platform
NE
01/23HempAmericana Set for Initial Delivery in 90,000-Pound Hemp Flower Tolling Ag..
NE
01/21HempAmericana Announces LOI to Source 90K Lbs. of Premium Certified Hemp Flow..
NE
2019HempAmericana Readies Launch of Online Payment Processing System Following Po..
GL
2019HempAmericana Acquires Highest Capacity Solvent Recovery System Produced by T..
GL
2019HempAmericana Announces Range of CBD Samples Sent to EVIO Labs for Certificat..
GL
2019HempAmericana Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Rapi..
GL
2019HempAmericana Signs LOI with Smart Decision for CBD-based Algorithmic Product..
GL
2019HEMPAMERICANA : Commences Significant Online CBD Sales Activity Following Launch..
AQ
2019HempAmericana, Inc. Shares Distribution Updates with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
More news
Chart HEMPAMERICANA, INC
Duration : Period :
HempAmericana, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Salvador Rosillo Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
Nieves Rosillo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEMPAMERICANA, INC-41.57%6
LONZA GROUP11.95%31 009
CELLTRION, INC.22.13%25 160
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.25%20 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-2.64%19 875
INCYTE CORPORATION-16.14%15 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group