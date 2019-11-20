HempAmericana Signs LOI with Smart Decision for CBD-based Algorithmic Product Recommendation System in $23B Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Smart Decision, Inc. (“SDEC”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, to market and recommend HempAmericana products on the Company’s algorithmic affiliate marketing platform.

Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana, stated, "We're excited to have the opportunity to work with Smart Decision. Our operations and CBD manufacturing processes are a natural fit for Smart Decision’s unique marketing Platform. in the CBD space. CBDSmartDecision.com will be the first company that has HempAmericana’s permission to recommend and market their product on the affiliate level. This strategic move for our company puts us on the right path of success for our shareholders”

Specific terms of the deal will be disclosed in ensuing communications.

Management believes that mainstream consumer adoption of CBD products represents a tailwind set to push overall CBD sector growth in the quarters ahead. Brightfield Group joins in this appraisal, noting that 2019 alone is expected to show growth of over 900% as mainstream big-brand retailers – such as Kroger’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite-Aid, and others – begin to carry CBD products in plain sight of browsing consumers.

This dynamic has helped raise awareness of the health benefits now being attributed to CBD, which has become known for its ability to help treat minor issues such as headaches and inflammation as well as contributing in care for more serious ailments, such as cancer, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. the growth rate for the overall CBD-based products market has been accelerating during the second half of 2019. According to research from MRFR, the global CBD market is estimated to register a stunning CAGR of 125% from 2019 to 2026.

Mr. Rosillo continued, “We expect our products to provide a steady stream of orders base for years to come and look forward to a long relationship for years to come. We have many more partnerships for distribution as well as a move into Private Labeling and productions for many well-known CBD companies in the market today.”

Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, stated, “Hemp Americana’s operations and CBD manufacturing processes are both unique and truly impressive. Hemp Americana's CEO, Sal Rosillo, is a visionary in both the Cannabis and CBD space. We expect HempAmericana products to provide our company with a steady commission base for years to come.”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. Hemp. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com .

About Smart Decision, Inc.

Having already created an LED algorithm to help consumers select the right LED bulbs for their needs, Smart Decision Inc. is hard at work in developing their Patent Pending CBD algorithm for the same purpose. Finally, the confusion of figuring out "Which CBD is the right choice for me?" will soon be coming to an end! CBD has recently become a phenomenon for consumers that are looking to heal from various ailments. Examples include Migraine Headaches, Pain, Anxiety, Acne, High Blood Pressure, etc. Consumers are raving about the results. However, there remains one stumbling block when it comes to selecting the right CBD products for your needs -- That's where Smart Decision Inc. comes in. We are creating a simple and approachable algorithm to help guide consumers to choose the best CBD for needs. With our upcoming CBD Smart Decision plug-in, consumers will now be able to answer a handful of simple questions that will help direct you in the right direction. The days of confusion in selecting the right CBD for your needs are coming to an end! Smart Decision Inc. will bridge the gap between those selling CBD products with consumers that are looking for the best CBD for their needs.

