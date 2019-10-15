Henan Jinma Energy : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 0 10/15/2019 | 04:47am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司 HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability liability) (Stock Code: 6885) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report") published by Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (the "Company") on 31 March 2019 and 17 September 2019, respectively. Reference is also made to the prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") dated 26 September 2017 issued by the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus. In addition to the information provided in the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Report, the Company would like to provide the following additional information pursuant to paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). The net proceeds from the Listing, after deduction of the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the Global Offering, amounted to approximately HK$358.7 million (equivalent to approximately RMB321.0 million). An analysis of the planned use of the net proceeds from the Listing as disclosed in the Prospectus compared against the actual utilization of such net proceeds from the Listing Date up to 31 December 2018 is set out below: 1 Actual use of net proceeds from the Unutilised net Business purposes Listing Date to proceeds as at as disclosed in 31 Decemner 31 December the Prospectus Planned used of net proceeds 2018 2018 RMB' 000 % of total net RMB' 000 RMB' 000 proceeds LNG project-Coke granules coal gas facilities 128,400 40% 128,400 - LNG project-LNG production facilities 32,100 10% 32,100 - Dry quenching facility for the coking furnaces 1 and 2 128,400 40% 2,000 126,400 Working capital and other general corporate purposes 32,100 10% 32,100 - Total 321,000 100% 194,600 126,400 An analysis of the planned use of the net proceeds from the Listing as disclosed in the Prospectus compared against the actual utilization of such net proceeds from the Listing Date up to 30 June 2019 is set out below: Actual use of net proceeds Business purposes from the Unutilised net as disclosed in Listing Date to proceeds as at the Prospectus Planned used of net proceeds 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 RMB' 000 % of total net RMB' 000 RMB' 000 proceeds LNG project-Coke granules coal gas facilities 128,400 40% 128,400 - LNG project-LNG production facilities 32,100 10% 32,100 - Dry quenching facility for the coking furnaces 1 and 2 128,400 40% 21,800 106,600 Working capital and other general corporate purposes 32,100 10% 32,100 - Total 321,000 100% 214,400 106,600 The net proceeds from the Hong Kong Public Offering were used and expected to be used according to the intentions previously disclosed in the Prospectus. As at the date of this announcement, there was no material change or material delay in the use of proceeds of the Company. 2 The supplementary information provided in this announcement does not affect the other information contained in the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Report and, save as disclosed above, the contents of the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Report remain unchanged. By Order of the Board Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited Yiu Chiu Fai Chairman Hong Kong, 15 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YIU Chiu Fai, Mr. WANG Mingzhong and Mr. LI Tianxi; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Xiayu, Mr. QIU Quanshan and Mr. WANG Zhiming; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Wenhua, Mr. LIU Yuhui and Mr. WU Tak Lung. 3 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Henan Jinma Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 08:46:06 UTC 0 Latest news on HENAN JINMA ENERGY CO LTD 04:47a HENAN JINMA ENERGY : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report .. PU