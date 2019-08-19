Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development    000895   CNE000000XM3

HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT

(000895)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development : China pig farmer profits soar after disease wipes out third of herd, boosts prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pigs are seen at a family farm in Fuyang, Anhui

BEIJING (Reuters) - Pig breeders in China who have managed to keep fatal African swine fever off their farms since outbreaks began a year ago are now set to reap rewards, with some in line for record profits of $200 (164.87 pounds) per hog thanks to soaring prices.

The virus has reached every province of the world's top pork producer. The pig herd shrank a third in July from the same month a year ago, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, though many observers believe half the herd is already gone.

For a graphic on China says pig herd shrinks by 32% in July amid swine fever outbreak, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/5955/5938/ChinaSowPigHerdChange.png

Since June, slumping production has triggered a price surge. National average hog prices passed the 2016 record of 21 yuan per kilogramme earlier this month to hit 24.6 yuan (2.87 pounds) per kg on Aug. 19, according to data from Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd.

For a graphic on China's hog, pig & hog production margins surge as African Swine Fever spreads, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/5973/5956/HogPigHogMarginChina.png

That trend is unusual: Hog prices are typically weak in summer months when pork demand is lower, and start rising in September at the start of the peak season.

"The timing is earlier than expected," said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank. "August is still the low season but now everyday we see an increase in price."

The high prices will eat into profits at processors like WH Group, which last week reported a 17% decline in first half profits and warned that prices are set to keep climbing.

For a graphic on Chinese meat processor share price performance since African Swine Fever emerged in China in August 2018, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/5976/5959/MeatProcessors.png

FAT MARGINS

Hog prices in the south are especially strong, after the disease ravaged the area in recent months. Production had already been on the wane in the area for years after provincial governments shut down farms near water sources and population centres in a drive to clean up the environment.

Live hog prices in Guangdong <JCI-HOG-GDONG> have rocketed to more than 28 yuan per kg, double the level in late May. Neighbouring Guangxi region and Fujian province <JCI-HOG-FUZH> have also hit 26 yuan and 28 yuan respectively.

That has driven average hog profit margins over 1,000 yuan per head, within sight of the previous record of 1,135 yuan, according to JCI. Margins in Guangdong are close to 1,700 yuan.

Profits on that scale are multiple times higher than those farmers in Europe or the United States can expect to earn. They are tempting some to start expanding again - despite the high risk of operating in an environment still plagued by African swine fever.

For a graphic on African Swine Fever has propelled China's hog prices sharply above global benchmarks, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/5978/5961/HogPricesChinavsIntl.png

"We're expanding. The future will be very good," Yin Pingan, chairman of Chongqing Riquan Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co Ltd, told Reuters by phone.

The company, which currently has 30,000 sows, is building new farms in both Guangdong and Guizhou provinces, he said.

"If there wasn't risk, how would the prices be so good?" he added.

'TOO DANGEROUS'

For others, however, the bumper profits are not enough to entice them back. Many farmers are still in heavy debt after losing all their animals to the disease and have not received any government support.

"It is too dangerous," said a Guangdong-based farmer surnamed Peng, who sold all of his 10,000 pigs in June after some contracted the disease.

He said he would not return to pig production until a vaccine against the disease became available.

China's consumers are also starting to feel the bite from African swine fever.

Retail pork prices are up more than 40% since the first outbreak in August 2018 and anticipated by government officials to soar as much as 70% in the second half of the year - just as demand for China's favourite meat picks up with the onset of cooler weather and the important Lunar New Year festival.

For a graphic on Chinese retail protein prices since Jan 1, 2018, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/5979/5962/ChinaretailMeatPrices.png

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Gavin Maguire; additional reporting by Hallie Gu; editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Dominique Patton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT End-of-day quote.
WH GROUP LTD 1.88% 6.49 End-of-day quote.6.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT
11:24pHENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOP : China pig farmer profits soar after disea..
RE
08/13HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOP : Swine fever takes toll on profit at Chine..
RE
06/25Marubeni expands into cold chain service in China, eyeing growing demand
RE
04/29China pork producer WH Group quarterly profit falls 21 percent
RE
03/15China pork producer WH Group's quarterly profit falls 7 percent
RE
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets End Mixed As Tech Stocks Rebound
DJ
2018HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOP : Dividends
CO
2017WH Group reins in growth ambitions for Smithfield meat products in China
RE
2017WH Group woos Chinese eaters with spicy pork, sticky rice sausages
RE
2014GOLDMAN SACHS : Pork giant WH Group slashes IPO, delays pricing on lack of deman..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 55 186 M
EBIT 2019 6 022 M
Net income 2019 4 812 M
Finance 2019 2 319 M
Yield 2019 6,05%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 72 161 M
Chart HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT
Duration : Period :
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,59  CNY
Last Close Price 21,87  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Jie Ma President
Long Wan Chairman
Yun Gong Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Song Tao Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mu You Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT10 247
TYSON FOODS64.23%31 983
HORMEL FOODS-2.88%22 128
JBS SA151.08%19 420
WH GROUP LTD7.08%11 920
BRF S.A.75.88%7 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group