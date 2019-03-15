Log in
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development : China pork giant WH Group posts 2018 net profit of $1.05 billion; fourth quarter profit falls 7 percent

03/15/2019 | 07:17am EDT
Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's WH Group said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 7 percent to $290 million, as low pig prices in China and the Sino-U.S. trade war hit the income of the world's top pork producer.

The sharp decline, based on a comparison of nine-month and full-year numbers released on Friday, underlined challenges faced by pork producers around the world.

Net profit for 2018 came to $1.05 billion, WH Group said, down 4 percent from the previous year. Revenue rose 1 percent in 2018 to $22.61 billion, said the statement.

WH Group, which owns U.S.-based Smithfield Foods Inc, said average pork prices in the United States dropped 9 percent in 2018 due to higher supplies from an expanding slaughter sector.

Also, the China-U.S. trade war has hit pork shipments between the two countries. In April, China slapped a 25-percent import duty on most U.S. pork products in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium products.

Pork products were also included in a second round of tariffs of 25 percent introduced in July.

Speaking to reporters, WH Group chairman Wan Long said the group's pork shipments from Smithfield Foods to Shuanghui, its Chinese business, fell 45 percent last year due to the trade dispute.

Lower pork prices in China due to an outbreak of severe African swine fever disease also hurt the competitiveness of U.S. exports, WH Group said.

China is battling a fast-spreading epidemic of African swine fever. The disease has now spread to 28 provinces and regions since the first outbreak in August last year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday that China's pig herd slid 16.6 percent in February from the previous year due to African swine fever.

China made its biggest purchases of U.S. pork in nearly two years last week, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday, as Chinese hog prices surged higher.

Live hog prices in China hit a 14-month high this week as the disease, which is fatal to pigs, hurt local production.

Hong Kong-listed shares of WH Group are up more than 30 percent since the start of the year as the market expects higher pork prices in 2019 on reduced supplies.

The stock closed 4.56 percent at HK$7.8 ($0.99) per share on Friday.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT End-of-day quote.
WH GROUP LTD -1.84% 7.46 End-of-day quote.22.90%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 49 995 M
EBIT 2018 6 259 M
Net income 2018 4 920 M
Finance 2018 5 514 M
Yield 2018 4,92%
P/E ratio 2018 16,94
P/E ratio 2019 16,05
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 83 017 M
Chart HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT
Duration : Period :
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 26,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Jie Ma President
Long Wan Chairman
Yun Gong Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Song Tao Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mu You Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT12 358
TYSON FOODS21.50%23 699
HORMEL FOODS0.05%22 873
WH GROUP LTD22.90%13 947
JBS SA24.25%10 323
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION34.69%5 201
