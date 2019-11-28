Henderson Diversified Income Trust - Update research from QuotedData

28th November 2019

Soft landing likely…

…but caution is required. The managers of Henderson Diversified Income (HDIV) stuck to their guns in the face of a consensus view of rising interest rates and inflation. This stance, and their focus on high-quality credits, has been rewarded in 2019, as central banks around the world have cut interest rates to tackle a slowing economy and investors fear a global recession. HDIV is the top-performing fund in the debt - loans and bonds sector, but perversely, is trading at a smaller premium than some of its competitors.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/henderson-diversified-income-trust-soft-landing-2/

