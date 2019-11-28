Log in
Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc    HDIV   GB00BF03YC36

HENDERSON DIVERSIFIED INCOME TRUST PLC

(HDIV)
Henderson Diversified Income Trust : Update research from QuotedData

11/28/2019
Update research from QuotedData
Released 13:39 28-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 0387V
Henderson Diversified Income TstPLC
28 November 2019

Henderson Diversified Income Trust - Update research from QuotedData

28th November 2019

Soft landing likely…

…but caution is required. The managers of Henderson Diversified Income (HDIV) stuck to their guns in the face of a consensus view of rising interest rates and inflation. This stance, and their focus on high-quality credits, has been rewarded in 2019, as central banks around the world have cut interest rates to tackle a slowing economy and investors fear a global recession. HDIV is the top-performing fund in the debt - loans and bonds sector, but perversely, is trading at a smaller premium than some of its competitors.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/henderson-diversified-income-trust-soft-landing-2/

This research is also available free on our website www.quoteddata.comwhere you will also find news, performance data and factsheets on every London listed Investment Company. QuotedData writes and distributes research on a number of quoted companies, facilitates meetings between those companies and existing and potential investors and assists in raising additional capital where required.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Henderson Diversified Income Trust and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Henderson Diversified Income Limited published this content on 28 November 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Angus MacPherson Chairman
Denise Hadgill Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian D. Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Stewart Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Winifred Elsie Robbins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENDERSON DIVERSIFIED INCOME TRUST PLC14.21%224
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.92%8 048
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 514
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.81%3 212
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.67%2 421
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.84%2 251
