Heng Tai Consumables : (1) PROFIT WARNING AND (2) BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

HENG TAI CONSUMABLES GROUP LIMITED

亨泰消費品集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00197)

PROFIT WARNING AND BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

This announcement is made by Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group"), pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

1. PROFIT WARNING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on information currently available, the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for six months ended 31 December 2019 (the "FY2019/20 Interim Results") are expected to record a decrease in revenue of about 25% and a comparable loss from operations as compared to the previous corresponding financial period.

The Board considered that the Group's FY2019/20 Interim Results were adversely affected by the continuous weakening demand in the PRC consumer market and continuous competition from domestic and international brands against the consumable goods and agri- products which the Group are trading coupled with the unfavorable and ongoing adverse global trading environment.

The Group's loss from operations has been affected by the decrease in revenue and gross profit but was partially offset by the increase of the Group's other income from the interest income and unrealised fair value gain from the investments in the convertible bonds. As a result, the Group's loss from operations was comparable to the previous corresponding financial period.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing the FY2019/20 Interim Results, this profit warning announcement is only based on preliminary assessment by the Board in accordance with the information currently available and the latest consolidated management

