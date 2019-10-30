Heng Tai Consumables : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of (1) 2018/19 Annual Report; (2) Circular dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue and Buy-Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 December 2019 ; and (3) Proxy Form

HENG TAI CONSUMABLES GROUP LIMITED

亨泰消費品集團有限公司

INCORPORATED IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS WITH LIMITED LIABILITY 於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司

STOCK CODE 股份代號 : 00197

31 October 2019

Dear Registered Shareholders,

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company")

Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders(Note 1) - Notice of Publication of (1) 2018/19 Annual Report; (2) Circular dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue and Buy-Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 December 2019 ; and (3) Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communication of both English and Chinese versions are available on the Company's website at www.hengtai.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or the HKEx's website.

If you wish to change your elected means of receiving future corporate communications(Note), please complete and sign the change request form (the "Change Request Form") at the back of this letter, and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. If you send the Change Request Form by post in Hong Kong, please cut the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and attach it to an envelope (no postage is then necessary). Otherwise, please affix appropriate postage. You may also send your request by email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2849-3399 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited

Lam Kwok Hing

Chairman

Note : Corporate communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致登記股東：

亨泰消費品集團有限公司（「本公司」）

致現有登記股份持有人(附註1)的函件 - 刊發（一）2018/19 年年報；（二）有關董事重選連任，發行及回購股份的一般 授權及將於2019年12月20日舉行股東週年大會之通告之刊發日期為2019年10月31日之通函；及（三）代表委任表格 （「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知

本公司欣然通知 閣下本次公司通訊的英文及中文版已上載於本公司網站 www.hengtai.com.hk 及香港交易及結算 所有限公司（「香港交易所」）之網站 www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站或香港交易所網站瀏覽本次公司 通訊。

如 閣下欲更改公司通訊(附註)日後的收取方式，請填妥並簽署本函背面的變更申請表格（「變更申請表格」），然後

寄回本公司位於香港的股份過戶登記分處聯合證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港北角英皇道 338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室。倘 閣下在本港投寄變更申請表格，請 將變更申請表底部的郵 寄標籤 剪貼

於 信 封 上 （ 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ） ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 透 過 電 郵 提 出 要 求 ， 電 郵 地 址 為 hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五上午九時正至下午五時正（公眾假期除外），聯絡股份過戶登記分 處查詢，電話號碼為（852）2849-3399。

代表

亨泰消費品集團有限公司

主席

林國興

2019年10月31日

附註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括（但不限於）：(a) 董事會報 告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（倘適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（倘適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；