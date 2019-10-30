Heng Tai Consumables : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of (1) 2018/19 Annual Report; (2) Circular dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue and Buy-Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 December 2019 ; and (3) Proxy Form

HENG TAI CONSUMABLES GROUP LIMITED
亨泰消費品集團有限公司
INCORPORATED IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS WITH LIMITED LIABILITY 於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司
STOCK CODE 股份代號 : 00197
31 October 2019
Dear Registered Shareholders,
Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company")
Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders(Note 1) - Notice of Publication of (1) 2018/19 Annual Report; (2) Circular dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue and Buy-Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 December 2019 ; and (3) Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")
We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communication of both English and Chinese versions are available on the Company's website at www.hengtai.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or the HKEx's website.
If you wish to change your elected means of receiving future corporate communications(Note), please complete and sign the change request form (the "Change Request Form") at the back of this letter, and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. If you send the Change Request Form by post in Hong Kong, please cut the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and attach it to an envelope (no postage is then necessary). Otherwise, please affix appropriate postage. You may also send your request by email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2849-3399 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited
Lam Kwok Hing
Chairman
Note : Corporate communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
致登記股東：
亨泰消費品集團有限公司（「本公司」）
致現有登記股份持有人(附註1)的函件 - 刊發（一）2018/19 年年報；（二）有關董事重選連任，發行及回購股份的一般 授權及將於2019年12月20日舉行股東週年大會之通告之刊發日期為2019年10月31日之通函；及（三）代表委任表格 （「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知
本公司欣然通知 閣下本次公司通訊的英文及中文版已上載於本公司網站 www.hengtai.com.hk 及香港交易及結算 所有限公司（「香港交易所」）之網站 www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站或香港交易所網站瀏覽本次公司 通訊。
如 閣下欲更改公司通訊(附註)日後的收取方式，請填妥並簽署本函背面的變更申請表格（「變更申請表格」），然後
寄回本公司位於香港的股份過戶登記分處聯合證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港北角英皇道 338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室。倘 閣下在本港投寄變更申請表格，請 將變更申請表底部的郵 寄標籤 剪貼
於 信 封 上 （ 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ） ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 透 過 電 郵 提 出 要 求 ， 電 郵 地 址 為 hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk。
倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五上午九時正至下午五時正（公眾假期除外），聯絡股份過戶登記分 處查詢，電話號碼為（852）2849-3399。
代表
亨泰消費品集團有限公司
主席
林國興
2019年10月31日
附註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括（但不限於）：(a) 董事會報 告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（倘適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（倘適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；
-
通函；及(f) 委派代表書。
Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholder
登記股東姓名及地址
Change Request Form 變 更 申 請 表 格
|
To: Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company")
|
致：亨泰消費品集團有限公司（「本公司」）
|
(Stock Code: 00197)
|
（股份代號：00197）
|
c/o Union Registrars Limited
|
經聯合證券登記有限公司
|
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.,
|
香港北角英皇道338號
|
Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road
|
華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室
|
North Point, Hong Kong
|
I/We would like to receive corporate communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司的公司通訊＊:
(Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
（請在下列選擇中的其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號）
-
to read future corporate communications* published on the Company's website at www.hengtai.com.hk (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive the Company's printed notification letter of the publication of corporate communications* on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽 貴公司網站 www.hengtai.com.hk 刊載日後由 貴公司發出的公司通訊＊（「網上版本」），以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊＊ 已在 貴公司網站發佈的 貴公司通知書印刷本；或
-
to receive printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future corporate communications*.
＊
收取日後所有公司通訊 英文及中文版的印刷本。
|
|
|
Contact telephone
|
|
|
Signature
|
|
number
|
|
Date
|
簽名
|
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
日期
Notes 附註:
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
-
By selecting to read the Website Version of corporate communications* published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly
consented to waive the right to receive corporate communications* in printed form.
|
＊
|
以代替收取印刷本後，
|
＊
|
印刷本的權利。
|
選擇在本公司網站瀏覽網上版本的公司通訊
|
閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊
-
If your shares in the Company are held by joint holders, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格須由該名於本公司名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
-
The above instructions will apply to all future corporate communications* to be sent to the shareholders of the Company until you, at any time, notify otherwise by giving reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong by post or by email to hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk to change means of receiving corporate
communications*.
＊
上述指示適用於將寄發予本公司股東的所有公司通訊 ，直至 閣下在任何時間以郵遞發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司位於香港的股份過戶登記分處聯合證券登記有
限公司，地址為香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室，或以電郵發送至電郵地址hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk，以變更收取公司通訊＊的方法。
5. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any additional instructions written on this Change Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在此變更申請表格上的額外指示，公司將不予處理。
-
Corporate communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information and action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊乃指公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括(但不限於)：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及(倘適用)財務摘要 報告；(b)中期報告及(倘適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委派代表書。
