Heng Tai Consumables : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of means of receiving Corporate Communications

HENG TAI CONSUMABLES GROUP LIMITED

亨泰消費品集團有限公司

INCORPORATED IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS WITH LIMITED LIABILITY

STOCK CODE : 00197

31 October 2019

Dear New Registered Shareholders,

ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIVING CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Pursuant to Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company"), the Company offers you the following options to elect means of receiving future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.hengtai.com.hk

(the " Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive the Company's printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or to receive printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

For the purposes of environmental protection and cost saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To indicate your election, please mark a "✓" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post or by hand delivery to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. If you send the Reply Form by post in Hong Kong, please cut the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form and attach it to an envelope (no postage is then necessary). Otherwise, please affix appropriate postage.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed Reply Form or any objection from you by 28 November 2019 and until you inform the Branch Share Registrar by giving reasonable prior notice in writing by post or through email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version and only a printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in future.

If you choose to receive Corporate Communications in printed form, the Company will send the printed copies of Corporate Communications to you unless and until you notify the Branch Share Registrar in writing by post or by email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk that you wish to receive the Website Version of Corporate Communications. You have the right at any time by giving reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar by post or by email at the email address as indicated above specifying your name, address and request to change the means of receiving Corporate Communications in future. If you choose (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all Corporate Communications by electronic means, and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Branch Share Registrar will promptly, upon receiving your request in writing, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Branch Share Registrar on request; and (b) electronic copies will be available on the websites of the Company at www.hengtai.com.hk and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited under the section "HKExnews" at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2849- 3399 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited

Lam Kwok Hing

Chairman