Heng Tai Consumables : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of means of receiving Corporate Communications

31 October 2019
Dear New Registered Shareholders,
ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIVING CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Pursuant to Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company"), the Company offers you the following options to elect means of receiving future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:
to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.hengtai.com.hk
(the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive the Company's printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or
to receive printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
For the purposes of environmental protection and cost saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To indicate your election, please mark a "✓" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post or by hand delivery to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. If you send the Reply Form by post in Hong Kong, please cut the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form and attach it to an envelope (no postage is then necessary). Otherwise, please affix appropriate postage.
If the Company does not receive the duly completed Reply Form or any objection from you by 28 November 2019 and until you inform the Branch Share Registrar by giving reasonable prior notice in writing by post or through email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version and only a printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in future.
If you choose to receive Corporate Communications in printed form, the Company will send the printed copies of Corporate Communications to you unless and until you notify the Branch Share Registrar in writing by post or by email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk that you wish to receive the Website Version of Corporate Communications. You have the right at any time by giving reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar by post or by email at the email address as indicated above specifying your name, address and request to change the means of receiving Corporate Communications in future. If you choose (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all Corporate Communications by electronic means, and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Branch Share Registrar will promptly, upon receiving your request in writing, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Branch Share Registrar on request; and (b) electronic copies will be available on the websites of the Company at www.hengtai.com.hk and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited under the section "HKExnews" at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2849- 3399 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited
Lam Kwok Hing
Chairman
Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholder
登記股東姓名及地址
Reply Form 回條
To: Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited (the "Company")
致：亨泰消費品集團有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 00197)
（股份代號：00197）
c/o Union Registrars Limited
經聯合證券登記有限公司
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.,
香港北角英皇道338號
Two Chinachem Exchange Square
華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室
338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the corporate communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
＊
本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司的公司通訊 ︰
(Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
（請在下列選擇中的其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號）
to read future corporate communications* published on the Company's website at www.hengtai.com.hk (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive the Company's printed notification letter of the publication of the corporate communications* on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽 貴公司網站 www.hengtai.com.hk 刊載日後由 貴公司向股東發出的公司通訊＊（「網上版本」）以代替印刷本，並收取
＊
公司通訊 已在 貴公司網站發佈的 貴公司通知書印刷本；或
to receive printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future corporate communications*.
＊
收取所有日後公司通訊 英文及中文版的印刷本。
Contact telephone
Signature
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
If the Company does not receive this duly completed Reply Form or any objection from you by 28 November 2019 and until you inform the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited ("Branch Share Registrar") at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong by giving
reasonable prior notice in writing by post or through email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of corporate communications*. All corporate communications* will be sent to you in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 31 October 2019 and only a printed notification letter of the publication of corporate communications* on the Company's website will be sent to you in future.
倘本公司於2019年11月28日尚未收到 閣下填妥的回條或任何表示反對的回覆，及直至 閣下以郵遞方式給予本公司位於香港的股份過戶登記分處聯合證券登記有限公司（「股分過 戶登記分處」）合理事先書面通知，地址為香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室，或以電郵形式發送至電郵地址hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk作出以上通知，則 閣下將被視為已同意收取公司通訊＊網上版本，而所有公司通訊＊將按本公司於2019年10月31日刋發之函件內所載的方式寄發，並在日後只會向 閣下寄發有關公司通訊＊已在本公司網
站發佈的通知書印刷本。
By selecting to read the Website Version of corporate communications* published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to
waive the right to receive corporate communications* in printed form.
網上版本以取代收取印刷本後，
印刷本的權利。
在選擇瀏覽在本公司網站刋發的公司通訊
閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊
If your shares in the Company are held by joint holders, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
The above instructions will apply to all future corporate communications* to be sent to the shareholders of the Company until you, at any time, notify otherwise by giving reasonable
notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar by post or by email to the email address at hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk to change means of receiving corporate communications*.
，直至
的方法，或以電郵發出該通知至
上述指示適用將寄發予本公司股東的所有公司通訊
閣下在任何時間以郵遞給予股份過戶登記分處合理時間的書面通知，以變更收取公司通訊
電郵地址 hengtai@unionregistrars.com.hk。
6. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any additional instructions written on this Reply Form.
為免存疑，任何在本回條上的額外指示，公司將不予處理。
Corporate communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information and action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its sum mary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊乃指公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括(但不限於)：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及(倘適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期 報告及(倘適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委派代表書。
Please cut the mailing label and attach it to the envelope
to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如 在本 港投寄 毋須 貼上郵 票。
MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤
聯合證 券 登記 有 限公 司 Union Registrars Limited
簡便回 郵 號碼 Freepost No. 20 EDO
香港 Hong Kong