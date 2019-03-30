Heng Xin China : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Heng Xin China Holdings Limited

恒 芯 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8046)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement is made by Heng Xin China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "GEM Listing Rules") on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Pursuant to Rules 18.49 and 18.48A of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''2018 Annual Results'') and the annual report for the same financial year ("2018 Annual Report") on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. 31 March 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that as at the date hereof the Company has yet finalised the consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and audit works. As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the consolidated management accounts as a result of the resignation of key accounting personnel of the Company, the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the 2018 Annual Report will be delayed. As at the date hereof, the Company could not envisage the time for publishing the

- 1 -