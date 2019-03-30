Log in
Heng Xin China : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/30/2019 | 06:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Heng Xin China Holdings Limited

恒 芯 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8046)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement is made by Heng Xin China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "GEM Listing Rules") on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Pursuant to Rules 18.49 and 18.48A of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''2018 Annual Results'') and the annual report for the same financial year ("2018 Annual Report") on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. 31 March 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that as at the date hereof the Company has yet finalised the consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and audit works. As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the consolidated management accounts as a result of the resignation of key accounting personnel of the Company, the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the 2018 Annual Report will be delayed. As at the date hereof, the Company could not envisage the time for publishing the

- 1 -

2018 Annual Results and the 2018 Annual Report. Further announcement would be made by the Company if the time for the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the 2018 Annual Report could be ascertained.

The Board acknowledges that the delay to publish the 2018 Annual Results and the 2018 Annual Report by 31 March 2019 as required under Rules 18.49 and 18.48A of the GEM Listing Rules will constitute a non-compliance of the GEM Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 27 November 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By Order of the Board

HENG XIN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lim Tong Yong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Tan Sri Dato' Lim Tong Yong (Chairman), Ms. Chan Ying (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Gao Yang, Mr. Gao Xixi, Mr. Jesus Shaozhu and Mr. Wu Di as executive Directors and Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Ms. Lam Kong Ting Jielly and Mr. Lu Qinming as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcement" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.hengxinchina.com.hk.

* For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 10:16:06 UTC
