Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hengan International Group Company Ltd    1044   KYG4402L1510

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1044)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hengan International : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 3.6%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:08am EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Hengan International Group Co.'s (1044.HK) net profit slipped 3.6% on year in the first half due to increases in administrative and marketing costs.

Net profit for January-to-June period was 1.88 billion yuan ($266.2 million), Hengan said Thursday.

Hengan specializes in the production, distribution and sales of personal-hygiene products in mainland China.

Revenue during the period rose 6.3% on year to CNY10.78 billion as weaker prices of wood pulp helped reduce production costs in the company's tissue segment.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD 2.07% 56.7 End-of-day quote.0.53%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.25% 7.08345 Delayed Quote.2.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
03:08aHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 3.6%
DJ
06/10HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report  2018
PU
05/21HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and election of independent non-executive dire..
PU
05/17HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
05/02HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Revised Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S..
PU
04/12HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and proposed election of independent non-execu..
PU
04/12HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
04/11HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Annual report 2018
PU
04/11HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : The circular of general mandates to issue and repurchase ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 24 843 M
EBIT 2019 6 330 M
Net income 2019 4 621 M
Debt 2019 1 090 M
Yield 2019 4,65%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 67 455 M
Chart HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengan International Group Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 70,00  HKD
Last Close Price 56,70  HKD
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD0.53%8 600
KIMBERLY-CLARK24.55%48 845
ESSITY AB (PUBL)35.32%21 473
UNICHARM CORP-8.78%17 442
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED17.20%2 139
ONTEX GROUP-21.84%1 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group