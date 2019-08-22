Hengan International : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 3.6%

By P.R.Venkat



Hengan International Group Co.'s (1044.HK) net profit slipped 3.6% on year in the first half due to increases in administrative and marketing costs.

Net profit for January-to-June period was 1.88 billion yuan ($266.2 million), Hengan said Thursday.

Hengan specializes in the production, distribution and sales of personal-hygiene products in mainland China.

Revenue during the period rose 6.3% on year to CNY10.78 billion as weaker prices of wood pulp helped reduce production costs in the company's tissue segment.

