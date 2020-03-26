Log in
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMIT

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMIT

(1044)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hengan International : 2019 Net Profit Edges Up 2.8%

03/26/2020 | 12:49am EDT

By Martin Mou

Major Chinese tissue maker Hengan International Group said its 2019 net profit rose 2.8% on stronger revenue growth.

Net profit was 3.91 billion yuan ($549.6 million) while revenue grew 9.6% to CNY22.49 billion, Hengan said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday.

The company said its 2019 gross profit margin ticked up to 38.6% from 38.2% in the previous year, largely as some of its business segment benefited less from a decline in wood pulp prices last year. Wood pulp is a key material for tissue paper.

Hengan expects wood-pulp prices to remain low in the first half of this year, which may ease downward pressure on its gross profit margin.

The company, which said it hasn't faced any significant adverse impact from the coronavirus pandemic, declared a final dividend of CNY1.25 per share.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 24 408 M
EBIT 2019 5 886 M
Net income 2019 4 281 M
Debt 2019 1 836 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 69 596 M
Chart HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hengan International Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,75  HKD
Last Close Price 58,50  HKD
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.14%8 684
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-18.33%40 081
UNICHARM CORPORATION-1.73%19 410
ESSITY AB-6.76%19 389
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED2.15%2 639
ONTEX GROUP NV-24.91%1 228
