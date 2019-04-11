Hengan International : ANNUAL REPORT 2018

ANNUAL REPORT
2018
CORPORATE MISSION
"GROWING WITH YOU
FOR A BETTER LIFE"
Has always been the mission of Hengan International. We will continue to adhere to our corporate spirit of "Integrity, Diligence, Innovation and Dedication". Our goal is "to build an effective corporate management and to develop a quality, ethical and enthusiastic staff team". By building an excellent corporate culture, reinforcing our brand image, and focusing on consumer and market need, Hengan International will become China's leading corporation in manufacturing and distribution of fast moving family consumer products.
Corporate Information 02
Financial Highlights 03
Five-Year Financial Summary 04
Company Product Series 06
Chairman's Statement 08
Chief Executive Officer's Report 11
Directors and Senior Management Profiles 21
Corporate Governance Report 25
Report of the Directors 34
Independent Auditor's Report 45
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 50
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 51
Consolidated Balance Sheet 52
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 54
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 55
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 56
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Sze Man Bok (Chairman)
Hui Lin Chit (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Hung Ching Shan
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Chan Henry
Wang Ming Fu Ada Ying Kay Wong Ho Kwai Ching Mark Zhou Fang Sheng
HEAD OFFICE
Hengan Industrial City Anhai Town
Jinjiang City Fujian Province PRC
PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Unit 2101D, 21st Floor
Admiralty Centre, Tower 1 18 Harcourt Road
Hong Kong
PLACE OF LISTING AND STOCK CODE
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Stock Code: 1044
COMPANY SECRETARY
Li Wai Leung FCPA
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
Hui Lin Chit
Li Wai Leung
LEGAL ADVISERS
Hong Kong
ReedSmith Richards Butler
PRC
Global Law Office
Cayman Islands
Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants
REGISTERED OFFICE
P.O. Box 309
Ugland House Grand Cayman KY1-1104
British West Indies
WEBSITES
http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Industrial Bank
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT
SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586 Grand Cayman, KY1-1110 Cayman Islands
BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Abacus Limited Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
INVESTORS AND MEDIA RELATIONS
iPR Ogilvy Ltd.
Units 2008-12, 20/F, The Centre 99 Queen's Road
Central Hong Kong
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
(Restated)
|
18.5
|
21.0
|
18.0
|
17.3
|
16.4
|
Earnings per share - basic (RMB)
|
3.151
|
3.149
|
2.864
|
2.645
|
2.525
|
Finished goods turnover (days)
|
41
|
46
|
46
|
43
|
49
|
Trade receivables turnover (days) (Note)
|
46
|
51
|
47
|
40
|
35
|
Current ratio (times)
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
Gross gearing ratio (%)
|
145.1
|
118.5
|
108.1
|
98.8
|
115.3
|
Net gearing ratio (%)
|
(9.9)
|
(11.5)
|
(4.9)
|
(7.9)
|
(10.3)
Note:
The financial highlights for the year ended 31 December 2018 were presented according to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard 15 and comparatives for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been restated accordingly. The financial highlights prior to 2017 have not been restated.
ANALYSIS OF REVENUE BY PRODUCT
10.5%
Tissue paper products
Disposable diapers productsSanitary napkins productsOthers
