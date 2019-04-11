Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hengan International Group Company Ltd    1044   KYG4402L1510

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1044)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hengan International : ANNUAL REPORT 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

2018

CORPORATE MISSION

"GROWING WITH YOU

FOR A BETTER LIFE"

5IJT "OOVBM 3FQPSU JT QSJOUFE PO FOWJSPONFOUBMMZ GSJFOEMZ QBQFS

Has always been the mission of Hengan International. We will continue to adhere to our corporate spirit of "Integrity, Diligence, Innovation and Dedication". Our goal is "to build an effective corporate management and to develop a quality, ethical and enthusiastic staff team". By building an excellent corporate culture, reinforcing our brand image, and focusing on consumer and market need, Hengan International will become China's leading corporation in manufacturing and distribution of fast moving family consumer products.

Corporate Information 02

Financial Highlights 03

Five-Year Financial Summary 04

Company Product Series 06

Chairman's Statement 08

Chief Executive Officer's Report 11

Directors and Senior Management Profiles 21

Corporate Governance Report 25

Report of the Directors 34

Independent Auditor's Report 45

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 50

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 51

Consolidated Balance Sheet 52

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 54

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 55

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 56

CORPORATE INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Sze Man Bok (Chairman)

Hui Lin Chit (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Hung Ching Shan

  • Xu Shui Shen

  • Xu Da Zuo

  • Xu Chun Man Sze Wong Kim Hui Ching Chi Li Wai Leung

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Chan Henry

Wang Ming Fu Ada Ying Kay Wong Ho Kwai Ching Mark Zhou Fang Sheng

HEAD OFFICE

Hengan Industrial City Anhai Town

Jinjiang City Fujian Province PRC

PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Unit 2101D, 21st Floor

Admiralty Centre, Tower 1 18 Harcourt Road

Hong Kong

PLACE OF LISTING AND STOCK CODE

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Stock Code: 1044

COMPANY SECRETARY

Li Wai Leung FCPA

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Hui Lin Chit

Li Wai Leung

LEGAL ADVISERS

Hong Kong

ReedSmith Richards Butler

PRC

Global Law Office

Cayman Islands

Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants

REGISTERED OFFICE

P.O. Box 309

Ugland House Grand Cayman KY1-1104

British West Indies

2

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Annual Report 2018

WEBSITES

http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Industrial Bank

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT

SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586 Grand Cayman, KY1-1110 Cayman Islands

BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Abacus Limited Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

INVESTORS AND MEDIA RELATIONS

iPR Ogilvy Ltd.

Units 2008-12, 20/F, The Centre 99 Queen's Road

Central Hong Kong

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

(Restated)

18.5

21.0

18.0

17.3

16.4

Earnings per share - basic (RMB)

3.151

3.149

2.864

2.645

2.525

Finished goods turnover (days)

41

46

46

43

49

Trade receivables turnover (days) (Note)

46

51

47

40

35

Current ratio (times)

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.2

1.5

Gross gearing ratio (%)

145.1

118.5

108.1

98.8

115.3

Net gearing ratio (%)

(9.9)

(11.5)

(4.9)

(7.9)

(10.3)

Note:

The financial highlights for the year ended 31 December 2018 were presented according to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard 15 and comparatives for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been restated accordingly. The financial highlights prior to 2017 have not been restated.

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE BY PRODUCT

10.5%

8.1%

Tissue paper products

Disposable diapers productsSanitary napkins productsOthers

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Annual Report 2018

3

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
10:53pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Annual report 2018
PU
10:53pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : The circular of general mandates to issue and repurchase ..
PU
10:38pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - El..
PU
10:33pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for 2019 annual general meeting (or any adj..
PU
04/02HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Revised Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S..
PU
03/19HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Int'l year net up 0.15% to RMB3.8 billion
AQ
03/19HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Net Profit Edged Up to CNY3.80 Billion
DJ
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Clarification announcement and resumption of trading
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Short-seller Bonitas says Hengan Int'l worthless
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 376 M
EBIT 2019 5 723 M
Net income 2019 4 292 M
Debt 2019 1 140 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 16,93
P/E ratio 2020 15,42
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 71 936 M
Chart HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengan International Group Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 64,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD24.11%10 718
KIMBERLY-CLARK6.78%41 864
UNICHARM CORP3.76%20 503
ESSITY AB (PUBL)22.25%20 251
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED26.54%2 331
ONTEX GROUP8.72%1 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About