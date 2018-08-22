Hengan International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT; INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1044)

Websites:http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 22 August 2018 in relation to the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Announcement").

The Company would like to clarify an inadvertent typographical error contained in the paragraph headed "Latest Updates for Wang-Zheng" (the "Paragraph") on page 43 of the English version as follows (with the changes underlined for easy reference):

The currency in the Paragraph should be "RM91.2 million" instead of "RMB91.2 million".

The corresponding currency in the Chinese version of the Announcement is accurate.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the English version of the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 August 2018

As at the date of this report, the Board comprises Mr. Sze Man Bok, Mr. Hui Lin Chit, Mr. Hung Ching Shan, Mr. Xu Shui Shen, Mr. Xu Da Zuo, Mr. Xu Chun Man, Mr. Sze Wong Kim, Mr. Hui Ching Chi and Mr. Li Wai Leung as executive directors, and Mr. Chan Henry, Mr. Wang Ming Fu, Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, Mr. Ho Kwai Ching, Mark and Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng as independent non-executive directors.

*

For identification purpose only