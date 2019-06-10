Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hengan International Group Company Ltd    1044   KYG4402L1510

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1044)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hengan International : Environmental, Social and Governance Report  2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

2018

Contents

A.

FOREWORD

2

1.

ABOUT THE REPORT

2

2.

HIGHLIGHTS OVERVIEW

3

3.

ABOUT THE GROUP

4

4.

MAJOR HONOURS IN 2018

5

B.

ESG MANAGEMENT

6

1.

ESG STRATEGY

6

2.

STAKEHOLDER COMMUNICATION

7

3.

MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

8

C.

PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY

9

1.

PRODUCT R&D

10

2.

QUALITY ASSURANCE

11

3.

PROCUREMENT RESPONSIBILITY

14

4.

CUSTOMER SERVICES

17

D.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

20

1.

WORK SAFETY

20

2.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH

22

E.

GREEN DEVELOPMENT

23

1.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

23

2.

TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE

26

3.

RESOURCE CONSERVATION

29

F.

EMPLOYEE CARE

33

1.

EMPLOYMENT

33

2.

TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT

38

G.

BUSINESS INTEGRITY

40

H.

CHARITY

41

APPENDIX: KPI INDEX TABLE

43

READERS FEEDBACK FORM

45

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

  1. FOREWORD
    1. About the report
    Following our enterprise vision of "becoming the top domestic necessities enterprise in China through sustainable innovation and high-quality products and services", Hengan International Group Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Hengan" or "the Group") is committed to creating a harmonious enterprise by building a sustainable business model, continuously promoting energy-saving and emission-reducing within the enterprise, and creating a stage for employees to realize their values of life, such that they grow with Hengan; meeting customers' needs by providing high-quality products and services; undertaking social responsibilities through practices, pursuing the common growth among enterprises and employees, partners, consumers and the society, and establishing a good corporate image.
    The Group prepared the 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG Report), introducing the concept and practice of the Group's sustainable development and social responsibility from environmental and social aspects.
    Reporting scope
    The report covers 25 production companies (27 production bases) of three major business segments of the Group - paper production, post-processing of paper and sanitary products (including sanitary napkins and diapers), ranging from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 (Reporting period). As compared to the 2017 ESG Report included in the annual report published on 12 April 2018, the Group has included Weifang Hengan Thermal Power Co., Ltd and Xinjiang Hengan Paper Co., Ltd in the report, and has not made any other significant adjustment to the scope of disclosure.
    References
    The report has been prepared based on the requirements of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide( 環境、社會及管治報告指引》) (ESG Reporting Guide)( ESG報告指引》) in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited( 香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》), with reference to GRI Sustainable Development Reporting Standards ( GRI可持續發展報告標準》) (GRI Standards) ( GRI
    準》).
    The Group has assessed applicability and materiality of relevant aspects and KPIs according to the ESG Reporting Guide. The report has complied with the disclosure requirement of "comply or explain", explained the disclosure rules inapplicable to the Group, and followed the reporting principles of Materiality, Quantitative, Balance and Consistency. Environmental KPIs disclosed in this report cover majorly those from the 25 production companies, while other data from the Group as a whole.
    Report availability
    The report is published in electronic edition, which is available on the HKEx website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and the Group's website (http://www.hengan.com).
  • Hengan International Group Company Limited
    2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

2. Highlights overview

Obtained 25 ISO9001 certifications

Obtained 17 OHSAS 18001 certifications

Obtained 20 ISO 14001 certifications

Obtained 11 FSC/COC certifications

Paper production energy consumption lower than national energy consumption advance level by 12%

Recycling rate of paper production wastewater

>99%

Accumulative donation from the Group and its main shareholders as of the end of 2018

>RMB1.3 billion

Water consumption of paper production lower than the upper limit of national energy consumption standard

80%

Total training hours

273,000h or so

Total employees

23,000 or so

Hengan International Group Company Limited

3

2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
06:28aHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report  2018
PU
05/21HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and election of independent non-executive dire..
PU
05/17HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
05/02HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Revised Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S..
PU
04/12HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and proposed election of independent non-execu..
PU
04/12HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
04/11HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Annual report 2018
PU
04/11HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : The circular of general mandates to issue and repurchase ..
PU
04/11HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - El..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 020 M
EBIT 2019 5 653 M
Net income 2019 4 238 M
Debt 2019 1 140 M
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 60 897 M
Chart HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengan International Group Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 64,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD3.01%8 783
KIMBERLY-CLARK18.40%45 048
ESSITY AB (PUBL)32.80%20 796
UNICHARM CORP-5.22%18 552
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED14.36%2 088
ONTEX GROUP-22.07%1 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About