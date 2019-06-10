Hengan International : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018
0
06/10/2019 | 06:28am EDT
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
2018
Contents
A.
FOREWORD
2
1.
ABOUT THE REPORT
2
2.
HIGHLIGHTS OVERVIEW
3
3.
ABOUT THE GROUP
4
4.
MAJOR HONOURS IN 2018
5
B.
ESG MANAGEMENT
6
1.
ESG STRATEGY
6
2.
STAKEHOLDER COMMUNICATION
7
3.
MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT
8
C.
PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY
9
1.
PRODUCT R&D
10
2.
QUALITY ASSURANCE
11
3.
PROCUREMENT RESPONSIBILITY
14
4.
CUSTOMER SERVICES
17
D.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
20
1.
WORK SAFETY
20
2.
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH
22
E.
GREEN DEVELOPMENT
23
1.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
23
2.
TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE
26
3.
RESOURCE CONSERVATION
29
F.
EMPLOYEE CARE
33
1.
EMPLOYMENT
33
2.
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT
38
G.
BUSINESS INTEGRITY
40
H.
CHARITY
41
APPENDIX: KPI INDEX TABLE
43
READERS FEEDBACK FORM
45
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
FOREWORD
1. About the report
Following our enterprise vision of "becoming the top domestic necessities enterprise in China through sustainable innovation and high-quality products and services", Hengan International Group Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Hengan" or "the Group") is committed to creating a harmonious enterprise by building a sustainable business model, continuously promoting energy-saving and emission-reducing within the enterprise, and creating a stage for employees to realize their values of life, such that they grow with Hengan; meeting customers' needs by providing high-quality products and services; undertaking social responsibilities through practices, pursuing the common growth among enterprises and employees, partners, consumers and the society, and establishing a good corporate image.
The Group prepared the 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG Report), introducing the concept and practice of the Group's sustainable development and social responsibility from environmental and social aspects.
Reporting scope
The report covers 25 production companies (27 production bases) of three major business segments of the Group - paper production, post-processing of paper and sanitary products (including sanitary napkins and diapers), ranging from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 (Reporting period). As compared to the 2017 ESG Report included in the annual report published on 12 April 2018, the Group has included Weifang Hengan Thermal Power Co., Ltd and Xinjiang Hengan Paper Co., Ltd in the report, and has not made any other significant adjustment to the scope of disclosure.
References
The report has been prepared based on the requirements of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide《( 環境、社會及管治報告指引》) (ESG Reporting Guide)《( ESG報告指引》) in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited《( 香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》), with reference to GRI Sustainable Development Reporting Standards 《( GRI可持續發展報告標準》) (GRI Standards) 《( GRI標
準》).
The Group has assessed applicability and materiality of relevant aspects and KPIs according to the ESG Reporting Guide. The report has complied with the disclosure requirement of "comply or explain", explained the disclosure rules inapplicable to the Group, and followed the reporting principles of Materiality, Quantitative, Balance and Consistency. Environmental KPIs disclosed in this report cover majorly those from the 25 production companies, while other data from the Group as a whole.
Report availability
The report is published in electronic edition, which is available on the HKEx website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and the Group's website (http://www.hengan.com).
Hengan International Group Company Limited
2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
2. Highlights overview
Obtained 25 ISO9001 certifications
Obtained 17 OHSAS 18001 certifications
Obtained 20 ISO 14001 certifications
Obtained 11 FSC/COC certifications
Paper production energy consumption lower than national energy consumption advance level by 12%
Recycling rate of paper production wastewater
>99%
Accumulative donation from the Group and its main shareholders as of the end of 2018
>RMB1.3 billion
Water consumption of paper production lower than the upper limit of national energy consumption standard
80%
Total training hours
273,000h or so
Total employees
23,000 or so
Hengan International Group Company Limited
3
2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
