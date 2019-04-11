Log in
Hengan International : Form of proxy for 2019 annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

0
04/11/2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1044)

websites:http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

Form of proxy for 2019 annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We 1 of being the registered holder(s) of 2 shares with a par value of HK$0.10 each in the capital of abovenamed company (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the meeting, or

of as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and vote on my/our behalf at the said meeting of the Company to be held at Taishan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 17 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR 4

AGAINST 4

  • 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated accounts and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018

  • 2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018

  • 3. To re-elect Mr. Sze Man Bok as an executive director

  • 4. To re-elect Mr. Li Wai Leung as an executive director

  • 5. To re-elect Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng as an independent non-executive director

  • 6. To re-elect Mr. Ho Kwai Ching Mark as an independent non-executive director

  • 7. To elect Mr. Theil Paul Marin as an independent non-executive director

  • 8. To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors

  • 9. To re-appoint auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration

  • 10. To grant a general mandate to the board of directors to allot and issue shares

  • 11. To grant a general mandate to the board of directors to exercise all powers of the Company to purchase its own securities

  • 12. To extend the general mandate granted to the board of directors pursuant to Resolution No. 10 above by an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of shares in the capital of the Company purchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate granted pursuant to Resolution No. 11 above

Signature(s) 5:

Date:

Notes:

1.

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

2.

Please insert number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of

the Company registered in your name(s).

3.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting, or" and insert the name and address of the

proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY

RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also

be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.

5.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common

seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.

6.

To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power

or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited at 22nd Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong

Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the said meeting.

7.

Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as

if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons, so

present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

8.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint one or more proxies (who must be an individual or individuals) to attend and vote in his stead.

The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.

9.

Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting and any adjournment thereof if you wish.

*

for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:32:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 376 M
EBIT 2019 5 723 M
Net income 2019 4 292 M
Debt 2019 1 140 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 16,93
P/E ratio 2020 15,42
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 71 936 M
Consensus
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD24.11%10 718
KIMBERLY-CLARK6.78%41 864
UNICHARM CORP3.76%20 503
ESSITY AB (PUBL)22.25%20 251
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED26.54%2 331
ONTEX GROUP8.72%1 818
