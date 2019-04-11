Hengan International : Form of proxy for 2019 annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1044)

websites:http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

Form of proxy for 2019 annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We 1 of being the registered holder(s) of 2 shares with a par value of HK$0.10 each in the capital of abovenamed company (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the meeting, or

of as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and vote on my/our behalf at the said meeting of the Company to be held at Taishan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 17 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR 4

AGAINST 4

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated accounts and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018

2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018

3. To re-elect Mr. Sze Man Bok as an executive director

4. To re-elect Mr. Li Wai Leung as an executive director

5. To re-elect Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng as an independent non-executive director

6. To re-elect Mr. Ho Kwai Ching Mark as an independent non-executive director

7. To elect Mr. Theil Paul Marin as an independent non-executive director

8. To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors

9. To re-appoint auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration

10. To grant a general mandate to the board of directors to allot and issue shares

11. To grant a general mandate to the board of directors to exercise all powers of the Company to purchase its own securities

12. To extend the general mandate granted to the board of directors pursuant to Resolution No. 10 above by an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of shares in the capital of the Company purchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate granted pursuant to Resolution No. 11 above

Signature(s) 5:

Date:

Notes: