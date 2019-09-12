MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Hengan International Group Company Ltd 1044 KYG4402L1510 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD (1044) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/12 54.65 HKD +0.18% 08:57p HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter to the Existing Registered Shareholders and Form of Change of Preference - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report PU 08:57p HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications PU 08:27p HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2019 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Hengan International : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 0 09/12/2019 | 08:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) INTERIMREPORT 2019 CORPORATE MISSION "GROWING WITH YOU FOR A BETTER LIFE" Has always been the mission of Hengan International. We will continue to adhere to our corporate spirit of "Integrity, Diligence, Innovation and Dedication". Our goal is "to build an effective corporate management and to develop a quality, ethical and enthusiastic staff team". By building an excellent corporate culture, reinforcing our brand image, and focusing on consumer and market need, Hengan International will become China's leading corporation in manufacturing and distribution of fast moving family consumer products. This Interim Report is printed on environmentally friendly paper FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 % of RMB'000 RMB'000 change Revenue 10,776,606 10,136,897 6.3% Gross profit margin 37.3% 39.6% Operating profit 2,658,154 2,681,943 -0.9% Profit attributable to shareholders 1,877,782 1,946,907 -3.6% Earnings per share - Basic RMB1.578 RMB1.614 - Diluted RMB1.578 RMB1.613 Finished goods turnover 45 days 37 days Trade and bills receivables turnover 51 days 44 days Rate of return on equity (annualised) 22.1% 23.3% ANALYSIS OF REVENUE BY PRODUCT 10.0% 13.8% 8.0% 7.0% 31.8% 50.2% 2019 50.7% 28.5% Sanitary napkins products Disposable diapers products Tissue paper products Others Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 1 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION The Board of Directors of Hengan International Group Company Limited ('Hengan International' or the 'Company') (the 'Board') is pleased to present the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheet of the Group as at 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures and selected explanatory notes (the 'Interim Financial Information'). The Interim Financial Information has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 7 10,776,606 10,136,897 Cost of goods sold (6,757,739) (6,118,320) Gross profit 4,018,867 4,018,577 Selling and distribution costs (1,408,378) (1,169,529) Administrative expenses (615,262) (569,064) Reversal of impairment losses/(net impairment losses) on financial assets 8 7,146 (14,685) Other income and other gains - net 655,781 416,644 Operating profit 2,658,154 2,681,943 Finance income 98,543 28,961 Finance costs (423,681) (247,073) Finance costs - net (325,138) (218,112) Profit before income tax 8 2,333,016 2,463,831 Income tax expense 9 (450,779) (512,679) Profit for the period 1,882,237 1,951,152 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 1,877,782 1,946,907 Non-controlling interests 4,455 4,245 1,882,237 1,951,152 Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of the Company - Basic 10 RMB1.578 RMB1.614 - Diluted 10 RMB1.578 RMB1.613 2 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit for the period 1,882,237 1,951,152 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss - Currency translation differences (72,801) 34,659 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,809,436 1,985,811 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 1,800,514 1,980,185 Non-controlling interests 8,922 5,626 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,809,436 1,985,811 Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 3 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 30 June 2019 Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 7,777,913 8,095,356 Construction-in-progress 12 562,207 580,790 Investment properties 12 226,322 225,036 Right-of-use assets 4 979,465 - Land use rights - 844,532 Intangible assets 12 675,071 686,558 Prepayments for non-current assets 175,346 124,187 Deferred income tax assets 220,342 132,344 Investments in associates 18 101,670 101,670 Long-term bank time deposits 14 4,298,000 4,338,000 15,016,336 15,128,473 Current assets Inventories 4,685,500 4,285,483 Trade and bills receivables 13 3,206,923 2,843,532 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 1,816,314 1,701,097 Current income tax recoverable 264,194 109,145 Derivative financial instruments 4,033 2,922 Restricted bank deposits 14 5,500 4,670 Cash and bank balances 14 20,330,636 21,576,830 30,313,100 30,523,679 Total assets 45,329,436 45,652,152 4 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 30 June 2019 Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 EQUITY Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company Share capital 17 125,654 127,092 Other reserves 3,191,342 2,614,789 Retained earnings 13,682,810 13,983,279 16,999,806 16,725,160 Non-controlling interests 272,920 273,519 Total equity 17,272,726 16,998,679 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 16 4,241,499 4,240,286 Finance lease payables - 107 Lease liabilities 4 1,762 - Deferred income tax liabilities 130,846 160,170 4,374,107 4,400,563 Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 15 2,651,916 2,900,641 Other payables and accrued charges 15 1,070,012 1,192,264 Contract liabilities 90,217 118,276 Current income tax liabilities 758 890 Borrowings 16 19,843,715 20,022,078 Derivative financial instruments 18,962 18,603 Lease liabilities 4 7,023 - Finance lease payables - 158 23,682,603 24,252,910 Total liabilities 28,056,710 28,653,473 Total equity and liabilities 45,329,436 45,652,152 Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 5 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Attributable to the Company's shareholders Non- Share Other Retained controlling Total capital reserves earnings Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1 January 2019 127,092 2,614,789 13,983,279 16,725,160 273,519 16,998,679 Profit for the period - - 1,877,782 1,877,782 4,455 1,882,237 Currency translation differences - (77,268) - (77,268) 4,467 (72,801) Total comprehensive income - (77,268) 1,877,782 1,800,514 8,922 1,809,436 Transactions with owners 2018 final dividends paid (Note 11(b)) - - (1,427,613) (1,427,613) (9,521) (1,437,134) Share-based compensation - Value of employee services - 6,510 - 6,510 - 6,510 - Proceeds from shares issued (Note 17) 1 294 - 295 - 295 Buy-back of shares - (105,060) - (105,060) - (105,060) Cancellation of shares (Note 17) (1,439) 692,958 (691,519) - - - Total of transactions with owners (1,438) 594,702 (2,119,132) (1,525,868) (9,521) (1,535,389) Appropriation to statutory reserves - 59,119 (59,119) - - - Balance at 30 June 2019 125,654 3,191,342 13,682,810 16,999,806 272,920 17,272,726 Balance at 1 January 2018 127,080 3,141,363 12,837,975 16,106,418 237,883 16,344,301 Profit for the period - - 1,946,907 1,946,907 4,245 1,951,152 Currency translation differences - 33,278 - 33,278 1,381 34,659 Total comprehensive income - 33,278 1,946,907 1,980,185 5,626 1,985,811 Transactions with owners 2017 final dividends paid (Note 11(b)) - - (1,387,190) (1,387,190) (6,443) (1,393,633) Capital contribution by non-controlling interests - - - - 34,521 34,521 Redemption of convertible bonds - (12,966) 12,966 - - - Share-based compensation - Value of employee services - 14,831 - 14,831 - 14,831 - Proceeds from shares issued (Note 17) 31 21,851 - 21,882 - 21,882 Total of transactions with owners 31 23,716 (1,374,224) (1,350,477) 28,078 (1,322,399) Appropriation to statutory reserves - 71,228 (71,228) - - - Balance at 30 June 2018 127,111 3,269,585 13,339,430 16,736,126 271,587 17,007,713 6 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from operating activities - Cash generated from operations 1,533,022 2,247,323 - Income tax paid (723,282) (679,109) Net cash generated from operating activities 809,740 1,568,214 Cash flows from investing activities - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (110,504) - Acquisition of an associate - (90,252) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, non-current assets and construction-in-progress (274,291) (298,427) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 12,961 32,728 - Decrease/(increase) in long-term and short-term bank time deposits 3,246,980 (1,176,201) - Interest received 282,301 302,341 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 3,267,951 (1,340,315) Cash flows from financing activities - Proceeds from capital contribution by non-controlling interests - 34,521 - Proceeds from borrowings (Note 16) 11,160,446 9,396,067 - Repayment of borrowings (Note 16) (11,367,513) (9,989,535) - Increase in restricted bank deposits (830) (2,252) - Redemption of convertible bonds - (462,309) - Buy-back of shares (215,571) - - Interest paid (267,498) (219,577) - Dividends paid (Note 11(b)) (1,427,613) (1,387,190) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5,568) (6,443) - Lease payments (2,778) (176) - Proceeds from shares issued under the employee share option scheme 295 21,882 Net cash used in financing activities (2,126,630) (2,615,012) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,951,061 (2,387,113) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 11,068,299 6,784,580 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 9,725 59,540 Ending cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 13,029,085 4,457,007 Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 7 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2019 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Hengan International Group Company Limited (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (together the 'Group') are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China (the 'PRC') and certain overseas markets. The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, British West Indies, Cayman Islands. The Company's shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Stock Exchange') since December 1998. This interim condensed consolidated financial information is presented in Renminbi ('RMB'), unless otherwise stated. This interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 August 2019. This interim condensed consolidated financial information has been reviewed, not audited. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION This interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the notes of the type normally included in the annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, it should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ('HKFRS'), except for the adoption of the new and amended standards as disclosed in Note 4 below. 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and corresponding interim financial period, except for the adoption of new and amended standards set out as below. Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. New and amended standards adopted by the Group

A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group had to change its accounting policies accordingly. None of them has significant financial impact to the Group except for HKFRS 16 as disclosed in Note 4 below. HKFRS 16 Leases HK(IFRIC) 23 Uncertainty over income tax treatments HKFRS 9 (Amendments) Prepayment features with negative compensation HKAS 28 (Amendments) Long-term interests in associates and joint venture HKAS 19 (Amendments) Plan amendment, curtailment or settlement 8 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) The following new standards, new interpretations and amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted by the Group. Effective for annual periods beginning on Standards and amendments or after Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business 1 January 2020 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material 1 January 2020 Revised Conceptual Framework Revised Conceptual Framework 1 January 2020 for Financial Reporting HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and Sale or contribution of assets between an investor To be determined HKAS 28 and its associate or joint venture The Group is assessing the full impact of the new standards, new interpretations and amendments to standards and interpretations. 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES This note explains the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 Leases on the Group's financial statements and also discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 January 2019. The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 since 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 9 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases . These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The lessee's weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 4.67%. 2019 RMB'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018 44,066 Less: Short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expense (40,340) Low-value leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expense (91) 3,635 Discounted using the lessee's weighted average incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application, right-of-use assets recognised as at 1 January 2019 3,481 Add: Rental prepayments recognised as at 31 December 2018 494 Reclassification from land use rights 971,802 Reclassification from property, plant and equipment 419 Right-of-use assets recognised as at 1 January 2019 976,196 The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the balance sheet as at 1 January 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. 10 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Adjustment recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16 (continued)

The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: 30 June 2019 1 January 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Land use rights 970,172 971,802 Buildings 9,045 3,975 Vehicles 248 419 Total right-of-use assets 979,465 976,196 Current lease liabilities 7,023 2,907 Non-current lease liabilities 1,762 839 Total lease liabilities 8,785 3,746 The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019: Property, plant and equipment - decrease by RMB127,689,000

Land use rights - decrease by RMB844,532,000

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits - decrease by RMB494,000

Right-of-use assets - increase by RMB976,196,000

assets - increase by RMB976,196,000 Finance lease payables - decrease by RMB265,000

Lease liabilities - increase by RMB3,746,000 There was no impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 11 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Adjustment recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16 (continued) Impact on segment disclosures

Segment profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 decreased, while segments assets and segment liabilities as at 30 June 2019 both increased as a result of the changes in accounting policies. The following segments were affected by the changes in policies: Segment Segment Segment profits assets liabilities RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Sanitary napkin products (624) 3,137 3,852 Disposable diaper products (157) 598 774 Tissue paper products (1,144) 4,353 5,627 Others 22 447 438 (1,903) 8,535 10,691 Practical expedients applied

In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: The use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

Reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;

The accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short-term leases;

short-term leases; The exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and The use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and (HK) IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. 12 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for

The Group leases various offices, warehouses and vehicles. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods but may have extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

Until the 2018 financial year, payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities at the date at which the leased assets are available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments).

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: The amount of the initial measurement of lease liability

Any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise small items of office furniture. Extension and termination options are included in a number of property leases across the Group. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. The majority of extension and termination options held are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor. None of the extension option was exercised in the six months ended 30 June 2019. In determining the lease term, management considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option. Extension options are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended. For leases previously classified as finance leases the entity recognised the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability immediately before transition as the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application. The measurement principles of HKFRS 16 are only applied after that date. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 13 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 5. ESTIMATES The preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, with the exception of changes in estimates that are required in determining the provision for income taxes and disclosure of unusual items. 6. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial risk factors

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2018.

There have been no changes in the risk management policies since last year end. Liquidity risk

Compared to the last year end, there was no material change in the contractual undiscounted cash out flows for financial liabilities.

The table below analyses the Group's financial liabilities into relevant maturity groupings based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows. Between Between Between Less than 1 and 2 and 3 and 1 year 2 years 3 years 5 years Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Borrowings 19,843,963 244,152 4,004,152 2,049 24,094,316 Interest payables of borrowings 465,054 177,605 18,474 59 661,192 Net settled derivative financial instruments 18,962 - - - 18,962 Lease Liabilities 7,243 1,487 373 76 9,179 Trade, bills and other payables 3,429,606 - - - 3,429,606 Total 23,764,828 423,244 4,022,999 2,184 28,213,255 At 31 December 2018 (Audited) Borrowings 20,023,197 4,123 4,244,123 4,097 24,275,540 Interest payables of borrowings 498,588 178,407 106,316 217 783,528 Net settled derivative financial instruments 18,603 - - - 18,603 Finance lease payables 158 107 - - 265 Trade, bills and other payables 3,550,690 - - - 3,550,690 Total 24,091,236 182,637 4,350,439 4,314 28,628,626 14 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 6. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) 6.3 Fair value estimation The table below analyses financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).

Inputs for the assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3). The following table presents the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value at 30 June 2019. Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Level 2 Level 2 RMB'000 RMB'000 Assets: Interest rate swap contracts 4,033 2,922 Liabilities: Interest rate swap contracts (13,938) (6,948) Foreign currency swap contract - held for trading (5,024) (11,655) (18,962) (18,603) (14,929) (15,681) During the six months ended 30 June 2019, there were no significant transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy used in measuring the fair value of financial instruments, and also no significant changes in the reclassification of financial assets or liabilities. Level 2 trading derivatives comprise foreign currency swap contracts and interest rate swaps. These foreign currency swap contracts have been fair valued using forward exchange rates that are quoted in an active market. Interest rate swaps are fair valued with reference to quotations provided by various banks. The effects of discounting are generally insignificant for level 2 derivatives. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 15 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

6.4 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost

The fair value of the following financial assets and liabilities approximate their carrying amount as at the balance sheet date: Trade and bills receivables

Other receivables

Long-term bank time deposits

bank time deposits Restricted bank deposits

Cash and bank balances

Trade and bills payables

Other payables

Lease liabilities

Borrowings SEGMENT INFORMATION The chief operating decision-makers have been identified as the Executive Directors. The Executive Directors review the Group's internal reports in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Executive Directors. The Executive Directors consider the performance of the Group from a product perspective. The Executive Directors assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of segment profit/(loss) without allocation of other income and other gains - net, finance income/(costs) and income tax expense which is consistent with that in the annual consolidated financial statements. The Group's operations are mainly organised under the segments of manufacturing, distribution and sale of personal hygiene products including sanitary napkin products, disposable diaper products and tissue paper products. Sales between segments are carried out on terms mutually agreed amongst these business segments. Revenue from external parties reported to the Executive Directors is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Most of the Group's companies are domiciled in PRC. The revenue from external customers in PRC accounted for more than 90% of the Group's total revenue. The amounts provided to the Executive Directors with respect to total assets and liabilities are measured in a manner consistent with those of the financial statements. These assets and liabilities are allocated based on the operations of the segment. Addition to non-current assets comprise addition to property, plant and equipment, investment properties, construction-in- progress, right-of-use assets and intangible assets. Unallocated costs represent corporate expenses. Unallocated assets comprise corporate assets, including certain cash and bank balances and derivative financial instruments. Unallocated liabilities comprise corporate borrowings. 16 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 7. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The segment information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is as follows: Unaudited Sanitary Disposable Tissue napkin diaper paper products products products Others Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue 3,104,880 769,878 5,848,357 1,877,780 11,600,895 Inter-segment sales (29,724) (19,212) (387,615) (387,738) (824,289) Revenue of the Group 3,075,156 750,666 5,460,742 1,490,042 10,776,606 Segment profit 1,501,014 138,244 306,356 71,742 2,017,356 (14,983) Unallocated costs Other income and other gains - net 655,781 Operating profit 2,658,154 Finance income 98,543 Finance costs (423,681) Profit before income tax 2,333,016 Income tax expense (450,779) Profit for the period 1,882,237 Non-controlling interests (4,455) Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,877,782 Addition to non-current assets 79,204 19,050 80,715 16,889 195,858 Depreciation and amortisation charge 100,263 21,524 253,194 28,359 403,340 As at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Segment assets 6,440,918 5,158,188 13,740,525 4,379,795 29,719,426 Deferred income tax assets Current income tax recoverable Investments in associates Unallocated assets Total assets 220,342 264,194 101,670 15,023,804 45,329,436 Segment liabilities 2,001,477 1,064,070 3,987,441 554,167 7,607,155 130,846 Deferred income tax liabilities Current income tax liabilities 758 Unallocated liabilities 20,317,951 Total liabilities 28,056,710 Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 17 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 7. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The segment information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is as follows: Unaudited Sanitary Disposable Tissue napkin diaper paper products products products Others Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue 3,245,205 816,114 5,313,365 1,372,656 10,747,340 Inter-segment sales (22,459) (5,291) (228,937) (353,756) (610,443) Revenue of the Group 3,222,746 810,823 5,084,428 1,018,900 10,136,897 Segment profit 1,656,816 158,601 404,609 67,892 2,287,918 Unallocated costs (22,619) Other income and other gains - net 416,644 Operating profit 2,681,943 Finance income 28,961 Finance costs (247,073) Profit before income tax 2,463,831 Income tax expense (512,679) Profit for the period 1,951,152 Non-controlling interests (4,245) Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,946,907 Addition to non-current assets 84,808 27,583 178,114 152,373 442,878 Depreciation and amortisation charge 88,251 18,373 242,452 26,745 375,821 As at 31 December 2018 (Audited) Segment assets 6,818,197 4,694,476 13,572,436 3,474,375 Deferred income tax assets Current income tax recoverable Investments in associates Unallocated assets Total assets Segment liabilities 2,019,664 1,123,081 4,198,093 336,828 Deferred income tax liabilities Current income tax liabilities Unallocated liabilities 28,559,484 132,344 109,145 101,670 16,749,509 45,652,152 7,677,666 160,170 890 20,814,747 Total liabilities 28,653,473 18 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 8. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX Profit before income tax is stated after crediting and charging the following: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Crediting Government grant income 171,106 157,427 Interests income from long-term and short-term bank time deposits 455,923 278,664 Interests income from cash and cash equivalents 82,452 15,470 Net gains on derivative financial instruments 803 - Exchange gains from operating activities - net - 27,246 Exchange gains from financing activities - net 16,091 13,491 Reversal of impairment losses on trade and bills receivables 7,146 - Reversal of provision for decline in value of inventories - 2,740 Charging Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 12) 370,568 356,372 Depreciation of investment properties (Note 12) 2,856 2,452 Amortisation of land use rights - 11,788 Amortisation of intangible assets (Note 12) 11,487 5,209 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 18,429 - Employee benefit expense, including Directors' emoluments 912,710 761,014 Losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,909 24,311 Net impairment losses on trade and bills receivables - 14,685 Provision for decline in value of inventories 3,578 - Net losses on derivative financial instruments - 33,556 Exchange losses from operating activities - net 41,594 - Interest expenses on borrowings, after deducting interest expenses of RMB7,481,000 (2018: RMB9,282,000) capitalised in construction-in-progress 415,059 232,359 Interest expenses on convertible bonds - 6,875 Miscellaneous taxes and levies 54,522 59,091 9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current tax on profits for the period 465,019 454,713 Withholding income tax on profits of the current period 74,834 68,596 Deferred income tax on other timing differences, net (89,074) (10,630) Income tax expense 450,779 512,679 Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 19 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE (continued) Taxation on Mainland China income has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the period at the rates of taxation prevailing in Mainland China in which the Group operates. The Company's subsidiaries incorporated in Mainland China are subject to Corporate Income Tax ('CIT') at the rate of 25% (2018: 25%). Hong Kong and overseas profits tax has been provided at the rate of taxation prevailing in which the Group operates respectively on the estimated assessable profits for the period. Deferred income tax is calculated in full on temporary differences under the liability method using the prevailing tax rates applicable to the subsidiaries of the Group. The profits of the PRC subsidiaries of the Group derived since 1 January 2008 are subject to withholding tax at a rate of 5% upon the distribution of such profits to foreign investors. Deferred income tax liabilities of approximately RMB74,834,000 (2018: RMB68,596,000) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been provided for in this regard based on the expected dividends to be distributed from the Group's PRC subsidiaries in the foreseeable future. 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (RMB'000) 1,877,782 1,946,907 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 1,189,716 1,206,215 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 1.578 1.614 Diluted

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversation of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has two categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: convertible bonds and share options.

The diluted earnings per share is the same as basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as the potential ordinary shares in respect of outstanding share options is anti-dilutive.

For the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Company's share options are regarded as dilutive potential ordinary shares while convertible bonds have no dilutive effect on the earnings per share. Calculations are done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined by using average market share price of the Company's shares for the six months ended 30 June 2018) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as below is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options. 20 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE (continued) (b) Diluted (continued) Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (RMB'000) 1,877,782 1,946,907 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 1,189,716 1,206,215 Adjusted for: - Share options (thousands) - 511 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (thousands) 1,189,716 1,206,726 Diluted earnings per share (RMB) 1.578 1.613 11. DIVIDENDS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Interim, proposed/paid, RMB1.00 (2018: RMB1.00) per share (Note (a)) 1,189,677 1,206,068 Notes: An interim dividend of RMB1.00 (equivalent to Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") 1.113474) (2018: RMB1.00, equivalent to HK$1.148264) per share was proposed by the Board of Directors on 22 August 2019. This interim dividend, amounting to RMB1,189,677,000, has not been recognised as a liability in this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Dividends payable to shareholders will be paid in HK$. The exchange rate adopted by the Company for its dividend payable is the middle rate of HK$ to RMB announced by the People's Bank of China for the business day preceding the date of dividend declaration. The exchange rate of HK$ to RMB on 21 August 2019 is 0.89809. A final dividend of RMB1,427,613,000, equivalent to HK$1,670,368,000 (2018: RMB1,387,190,000, equivalent to HK$1,716,641,000) related to the period up to 31 December 2018 was paid in May 2019. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 21 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE - NET BOOK VALUE Unaudited Property, plant and Construction- Investment Intangible equipment in-progress properties assets RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2019, as reported 8,095,356 580,790 225,036 686,558 Transfer to right-of-use assets (127,689) - - - At 1 January 2019, as restated 7,967,667 580,790 225,036 686,558 Additions 95,185 86,933 1,947 - Transfer from construction-in-progress 106,258 (106,258) - - Transfer from property, plant and equipment (2,071) - 2,071 - Disposals (18,870) - - - Depreciation/amortisation (370,568) - (2,856) (11,487) Currency translation differences 312 742 124 - At 30 June 2019 7,777,913 562,207 226,322 675,071 Unaudited Property, plant and Construction- Investment Intangible equipment in-progress properties assets RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2018 8,044,858 878,088 216,753 503,246 Acquisition of subsidiaries 32,490 3,485 - 66,089 Additions 42,885 252,236 2,166 797 Transfer from construction-in-progress 204,329 (337,202) - 132,873 Transfer from property, plant and equipment (439) - 439 - Disposals (57,039) - - - Depreciation/amortisation (356,372) - (2,452) (5,209) Currency translation differences 1,450 - 260 - At 30 June 2018 7,912,162 796,607 217,166 697,796 The Group's investment properties are stated at historical cost at the end of each reporting period. 22 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 13. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade receivables 3,225,050 2,881,279 Bills receivables 42,114 29,747 3,267,164 2,911,026 Less: provision for impairment (60,241) (67,494) Trade and bills receivables, net 3,206,923 2,843,532 Part of the Group's sales are on open account with credit terms ranging from 30 days to 90 days. The ageing analysis of trade and bills receivables based on invoice date is as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 30 days 1,235,180 1,323,082 31 to 180 days 1,861,895 1,396,744 181 to 365 days 73,986 82,109 Over 365 days 96,103 109,091 3,267,164 2,911,026 There is no concentration of credit risk with respect to trade and bills receivables as the Group has a large number of customers. As credit terms are short and most of the trade and bills receivables are due for settlement within one year, the carrying amounts of these balances approximated their fair values as at the balance sheet date. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 23 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 14. LONG-TERM BANK TIME DEPOSITS, RESTRICTED BANK DEPOSITS AND CASH AND BANK BALANCES Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Long-term bank time deposits Term deposits with initial term over one year 4,298,000 4,338,000 Restricted bank deposits 5,500 4,670 Cash and bank balances - Term deposits with initial term over three months and within one year 7,301,551 10,508,531 - Cash and cash equivalents 13,029,085 11,068,299 20,330,636 21,576,830 Total 24,634,136 25,919,500 The cash and cash equivalents represented cash deposits held at call with banks and in hand and term deposits with initial term within three months. 15. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED CHARGES Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade payables 2,644,871 2,594,760 Bills payables 7,045 305,881 2,651,916 2,900,641 Other payables and accrued charges - Payables for purchase of property, plant and equipment 461,359 496,114 - Payables for treasury shares - 110,511 - Accrued expenses and other payables 590,576 560,994 - Other taxes payables 18,077 24,645 1,070,012 1,192,264 Total payables and accrued charges 3,721,928 4,092,905 24 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 15. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED CHARGES (continued) The ageing analysis of trade and bills payables based on invoice date is as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 30 days 1,013,120 1,241,453 31 to 180 days 1,572,183 1,599,637 181 to 365 days 40,088 29,446 Over 365 days 26,525 30,105 2,651,916 2,900,641 The carrying amounts of trade and bills payables approximated their fair values as at the balance sheet date due to short- term maturity. 16. BORROWINGS Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current Long-term bank loans - unsecured 250,353 252,343 Corporate bonds (a) 3,991,146 3,987,943 4,241,499 4,240,286 Current Trust receipt bank loans 683,908 472,743 Current portion of long term bank loan 4,152 4,123 Short-term bank loans - unsecured 14,155,903 13,534,331 Short-term bank loans - secured - 12,000 Medium-term notes (b) 1,999,752 1,998,881 Super short-term commercial papers (c) 3,000,000 4,000,000 19,843,715 20,022,078 Total 24,085,214 24,262,364 As at 30 June 2019, the effective interest rate of the Group's bank borrowings was approximately 3.39% (31 December 2018: 2.59%) per annum. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 25 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 16. BORROWINGS (continued) Corporate bonds

In September 2016, Hengan (China) Investment Co., Ltd ('Hengan China Investment' or " 恒安中投 "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group issued a corporate bonds at a par value of RMB1,000,000,000, which was dominated in RMB with a fixed interest of 3.30% per annum. The bonds will mature in five years from the issue date. The values of the liability, net of transaction costs of RMB8,000,000, were determined at issuance of the bonds.

In July 2018, Hengan China Investment issued a coporate bond at a par value of RMB3,000,000,000, which was dominated in RMB with a fixed interest of 4.58% per annum in first two years. At the end of the second year, the issuer has the option to adjust the coupon rate, while the bond holders have the option to demand early redemption from issuer. The bonds will mature in three years from the issue date. The value of the liability, net transaction cost of RMB9,600,000, were determined at issuance of the bonds. Medium-term notes

In September 2016, the Company issued medium-term notes at a par value of RMB2,000,000,000, which was dominated in RMB with a fixed interest of 3.24% per annum. The notes will mature in three years from the issue date. The values of the liability, net of transaction costs of RMB5,000,000, were determined at issuance of the notes. Super short-term commercial papers

As at 30 June 2019, Hengan China Investment issued following super short-term commercial papers: Expiration Interest rate Issue date term Amount RMB'000 18 恒安中投 SCP003 4.07% 2018-10-29 270 days 1,000,000 18 恒安中投 SCP004 3.99% 2018-11-29 270 days 1,000,000 18 恒安中投 SCP005 3.90% 2018-12-05 270 days 1,000,000 Movements in borrowings are analysed as follows: Unaudited RMB'000 At 1 January 2019 24,262,364 New borrowings 11,160,446 Repayments of borrowings (11,367,513) Bonds payable - interest adjustment 4,075 Currency translation differences 25,842 At 30 June 2019 24,085,214 At 1 January 2018 18,622,618 Acquisition of subsidiaries 26,000 New borrowings 9,396,067 Repayments of borrowings (9,989,535) Bonds payable - interest adjustment 1,621 Currency translation differences 77,308 At 30 June 2018 18,134,079 26 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 17. SHARE CAPITAL Ordinary shares, issued and fully paid Number of shares RMB'000 At 1 January 2019 1,206,067,917 127,092 Employee share option schemes - Shares issued upon exercise of share options 5,000 1 Buy-back and cancellation of shares (16,395,500) (1,439) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 1,189,677,417 125,654 At 1 January 2018 1,205,910,917 127,080 Employee share option schemes - Shares issued upon exercise of share options 374,500 31 At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 1,206,285,417 127,111 18. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES The details of investments in associates are as follows: Unaudited RMB'000 At 30 June 2019 and 1 January 2019 101,670 The particulars of the associates of the Group as at 30 June 2019, all of which equity method is used to account for, are set out as follows: Place of business/ % of country of ownership Name of entity incorporation interest Paid-up capital Principal activities Finnpulp Oy Kuopio, Finland 36.46% RMB90,252,000 Manufacturing, distribution and sale of wood pulp Sinolight (Jinjiang) Hygiene Jinjiang, PRC 38.80% RMB11,412,000 Research and development of Products Research personal hygiene materials Co., Ltd.* For identification purpose only Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 27 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For the six months ended 30 June 2019 19. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES At 30 June 2019, the Group had no material contingent liabilities (31 December 2018: Nil). 20. SIGNIFICANT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability, directly or indirectly, to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial and operation decisions. Parties are also considered to be related if they are subject to common control. During the period, the Group had no significant related party transactions; For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the key management compensation amounted to approximately RMB5,686,000 (2018: RMB3,763,000). 21. SUBSEQUENT EVENT Details of the interim dividend proposed are given in Note 11. 28 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 BUSINESS REVIEW In the first half of 2019, China-US trade tensions dragged down growth in the world economy. The country's gross domestic product increased by 6.3% year-on-year, the slowest economic growth rate in 27 years. Against the backdrop of macro uncertainties and complex international relations, the domestic consumption demand continued to grow with the per capita consumption expenditure of national residents in the daily necessities and services category increased by 3.8% compared with the first half of 2018. The growth in household consumption contributed 60.1% to the growth of the gross domestic product in the first half of year, becoming the mainspring of China's economy. During the period, Hengan leveraged on its scale advantages and leading brand strength to keep consolidating its leading position in China's personal and household hygiene products industry. During the period under review, Hengan Group continued to enhance the platform rules of 'Fair and Transparent' and strove to reinforce the 'small sales team' operating model (also known as 'Hengan's Amoeba model') in order to improve sales and operational efficiency and promote the long-term sustainable development of the Group. During the period, the Group stepped up its efforts to transform the traditional sales channels and strengthen connection with point-of-sales, to enhance the Group's direct service to consumer capabilities. As tissue business maintained rapid growth in sales and incomes from other businesses also increased, during the first half of 2019, the Group's revenue increased by approximately 6.3% to approximately RMB10,776,606,000 year-on-year (2018 first half: RMB10,136,897,000). In the first half of 2019, as the proportion of revenue generated from other businesses increased to approximately 13.8% (2018 first half: 10.1%), and its respective gross profit margin was lower comparing with the three major business segments, therefore, the Group's gross profit margin dropped to approximately 37.3% (2018 second half: 39.6%). During the period, the overall prices of wood pulp gradually declined from the peak level, thus helping to reduce the production cost of tissue business of the Group and mitigating the pressure on gross profit margin. The Group's gross profit margin of tissue business slightly decreased to approximately 25.0% (2018 first half: 25.8%). It is expected that the overall prices of wood pulp will continue to decline and stay at the low levels, coupled with the Group's continued efforts to optimise its product mix, focus on high margin product and expand its scale advantage in order to mitigate the negative effects of intensified market competition and the potential depreciation of Renminbi, thereby improving the gross profit margin in the second half of 2019. During the period, the Group strengthened brand promotion which resulted in the increase in selling and distribution costs and administrative expenses by approximately 16.4% compared to the same period last year. In terms of the percentage of total revenue, the proportion of distribution costs and administrative expenses increased to approximately 18.8% (2018 first half: 17.2%). In the first half of 2019, operating profit decreased slightly by approximately 0.9% to approximately RMB2,658,154,000 (2018 first half: RMB2,681,943,000). Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB1,877,782,000 (2018 first half: RMB1,946,907,000). The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of RMB1.00 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018 first half: RMB1.00). Sanitary Napkin China's sanitary napkin market has undergone development over the years with fierce competition among foreign and domestic brands, along with large and small manufacturers. Given the sanitary napkin penetration in China has increased year after year, the market is heading for saturation. Thus, product upgrade will become the key growth driver of the market in the future. During the period, the Group increased its efforts to transform the traditional sales channels, encourage small sales team to sell products directly to retailers and provide upgraded and premium products that cater to the varying needs of customers. As the sales of sanitary napkins through traditional channels accounted for over 60% of the total sales of sanitary napkins business, the sales of sanitary napkins inevitably underwent a period of transition and adjustment under the Group's transformation of traditional channels. During the period, revenue from the sanitary napkins business decreased by approximately 4.6% to approximately RMB3,075,156,000, which accounted for approximately 28.5% of the Group's revenue (2018 first half: 31.8%). Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 29 While transforming the traditional channels, the Group also continued to upgrade its products. During the period, the Group upgraded the popular Sweet Sleeping Panty to Ultra-Thin Adorable Sleeping Panty (超薄萌睡褲), offering carefree and comfortable user experience to the consumers. Meanwhile, the premium Space 7 series that launched by the Group in 2017 continued to gain market share. During the first half of 2019, the Group persistently increased the proportion of premium products in the product mix and the costs of petrochemical raw material remained steady. As a result, the Group still managed to increase profitability of the sanitary napkins business in spite of the intensified market competition. During the period, the gross profit margin of the sanitary napkins business increased to approximately 70.3% (2018 first half: 69.3%). Despite the transitional phase of sales model optimisation will bring adverse impact on the sales of Group's sanitary napkins, the Group believes that in order to achieve long-term sustainable development of the sanitary napkins business, it is crucial to increase the proportion of direct sales and strengthen New Retail sales channel collaborations so as to expand the coverage of retail stores. In light of the steady economic growth in China and rising national disposal income, female customers in China will be more willing to and able to pay for higher-end sanitary napkin products. The Group has to grasp the consumption upgrade trend and leverage on its leading market share to reinforce direct sales and continue to promote the best upgraded products to the market, with a view to maintaining its leading position in the feminine hygiene products market. In terms of product development, the Group will continue to research and develop as well as to upgrade the functions, materials and packaging of high-margin products with production benefits. In addition, the Group will vigorously research and develop feminine hygiene products beyond sanitary napkins in order to expand into the feminine care product market, opening up new growth opportunities. Tissue Paper In recent years, China's tissue products have seen constant improvement in diversity and quality in order to satisfy consumers' demand for varying and high-quality tissue products. With product upgrades and innovation, the overall market still has huge untapped potential. During the period, the Group benefitted from good market responses to the key promoted products such as 'Tea Classical series' and The Bamboo π series, coupled with strong growth in e-commerce sales, resulting in steady sales growth of tissue products, thus being one of the driving forces for the Group's overall sales growth. During the period, revenue from the Group's tissue paper segment increased by about 7.4% to approximately RMB5,460,742,000, accounting for approximately 50.7% (2018 first half: 50.2%) of the Group's total revenue. On the other hand, wood pulp prices decreased in the first half of 2019, the decline in raw material costs began to be reflected gradually in the first half of 2019, resulting in an improvement in gross profit margin. During the period, the gross profit margin of tissue products rebounded from 19.2% in the second half of last year to 25.0% in the first half of this year, which was at the level close to the same period of last year (2018 first half: 25.8%). As the Group maintained a stable price level of the products when the price of wood pulp was high, the Group faced no pressure to lower the product prices in large scale during the period. Therefore, the benefits brought by the cost reduction were particularly obvious. The Group expects the price of wood pulp will continue to decline and the gross profit margin of tissue paper will continue to improve notably in the second half of 2019. Environmental protection has become the lifestyle of today's generation. During the period, the Group focused on promoting the Bamboo π series which features fast-growing natural bamboo fibers, expanding its product portfolio to include toilet rolls and kitchen paper, and grasping the trend of environmental protection. At the same time, the Group also upgraded the 'Tea Classical series', introduced the new packaging in the form of cassette tapes. On the other hand, the Group's wet tissue business unit has been continuously focusing on the promotion of the highly popular 'super mini' wet wipes and it also launched wet toilet paper and baby wipes, to maintain its leading position in the domestic wet tissue market. The Group's annualised production capacity was approximately 1,420,000 tons. The Group will consider expanding its production capacity according to the market conditions and sales performance in the future. 30 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Disposable Diapers The market penetration rate of diapers in China is still lower than that of other developed countries. It is believed that rising level of national education and increasing health awareness will propel the number of baby and adult disposable diapers users, thereby continuing to drive the growth of the overall market. On the other hand, the national pursuit of higher living standards and the trend of consumption upgrade will support the market expansion of high-quality and high-margin products. During the period, the Group accelerated its sales distribution of disposable diapers through e-commerce channel and it has continued to make good progress with the strategy. The Group gradually increased the market penetration rate of its upgraded high-end products 'Q•MO' and 'Soft and Thin' which achieved satisfactory sales performance during the period, thus effectively narrowing the decline in sales of disposable diapers. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, revenue from the Group's disposable diapers segment was approximately RMB750,666,000, narrowing the decline to about 7.4% which accounted for approximately 7.0% of the Group's revenue (2018 first half: 8.0%). During the year under review, after years of reinforcing investment in e-commerce, the proportion of the Group's disposable diapers sales through e-commerce channel increased to more than 40% of the overall sales of disposable diapers, and the sales of e-commerce channels increased by more than 10% year-on-year, which helped to alleviate the decline in the overall sales of the Group's disposable diapers business. The Group seized the market opportunities brought by consumption upgrading and consumers' pursuit of premium high-end products. The Group focuses resources and product development on high-quality premium products and constantly upgraded high-end diaper series such as 'Q•MO' and 'Soft and Thin', the upgraded product of Anerle. During the period, the sales of 'Q•MO' and 'Soft and Thin' reported triple-digit growth and double-digit growth respectively, accounting for approximately 8.6% and 20.3% of the overall sales of disposable diapers, proving that the Group's high quality disposable diapers of the Group were widely recognised by the China's market. On the other hand, the Group's revenue of adult diapers amounted to approximately RMB105,257,000 (2018 first half: RMB87,139,000), which accounted for approximately 14.0% of the total revenue of disposable diapers (2018 first half: 10.7%). Sales increased by approximately 20.8% compared to the same period of previous year. Adult diaper products have entered the Malaysian market successfully, laying a good foundation for the Group's future development in the Malaysian and the Southeast Asian markets. Benefitting from the stable petrochemical raw material costs and the increase in the proportion of high-margin products, the gross profit margin of the disposable diapers segment increased by 0.7 percentage points to 40.6% during the period. As the purchase of disposable diapers through e-commerce channels has become a mainstream trend, the Group will continue to leverage on its understanding of the market and swift response through the 'small sales team' to improve the sales performance of disposable diapers in the e-commerce channel, and sell other baby care products in the 'Q•MO' online flagship store, while integrating online store with offline maternity stores to attract families to make one-stop consumption in the 'Q•MO' online flagship store. The Group continue to consider premium high-end market as a long-term development goal in order to alleviate the impact on traditional channels and improve the sales performance of traditional channels. In addition, with the substantial growth in the elderly care demand, the Group will continue to cooperate with nursing homes and hospitals and supply adult disposable diapers and mattresses and other care products so as to develop the elderly care products business in the long run. It believed that the development of the elderly care industry will become the long-term growth driver of the disposable diapers business. Household products Revenue from the Group's household products segment amounted to approximately RMB154,170,000 (2018 first half: RMB62,591,000), including revenue from Sunway Kordis Holding Limited ('Sunway Kordis') amounted to approximately RMB114,456,000 (2018 April to June: RMB52,296,000). The business accounted for approximately 1.4% (2018 first half: 0.6%) of the Group's revenue. Sales of first-aid products under the brands of 'Banitore' and 'Bandi' amounted to approximately RMB13,313,000 (2018 first half: RMB16,659,000). The business accounted for approximately 0.1% (2018 first half: 0.2%) of the Group's revenue and did not have any significant impact on the Group's overall results. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 31 In recent years, the Group has stepped up its efforts to develop the household products business so as to expand its market coverage. The revenue of the Group's household products segment increased more than double year-on-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the Group's acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Sunway Kordis and its subsidiaries. The acquisition greatly expanded the product diversification, production technology and sales network of the Group's household products. Sunway Kordis is principally engaged in the manufacturing of food wrap film and plastic bags in the PRC which are sold locally and exported to markets in Europe, Australia, North America and Asia. The acquisition will further enhance the overall growth of the Group and is undertaken as part of its plan to expand its household products offerings and diversify its revenue stream inside and outside the PRC. In 2019, the Group will further utilise the extensive experiences of Sunway Kordis in household product industry to vigorously develop its strategic footholds of household products in China. The Group will also seek to leverage on its overseas sales network to bring Hengan's products to the overseas market. Other Incomes For the six months ended 30 June 2019, revenue of Wang-Zheng amounted to approximately RMB207,843,000, increased by about 11.8% year-on-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the efforts made by Hengan Group to actively reinvigorate the sales momentum of Wang-Zheng in Malaysia and expand its e-commerce sales. In addition, the newly launched 'super mini' wet wipes series, Banitore disposable diapers and other Hengan Group's products received overwhelming responses from the local market, which also helped boost the sales. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, revenue of Sunway Kordis amounted to approximately RMB114,456,000 (2018 first half: RMB52,296,000), increased by about 118.9% year-on-year. On the other hand, the revenue of the Group's raw materials sales business, increased by more than approximately 50% compared to the six months ended 30 June 2018. Therefore, other income increased by about 46.2% year-on-year. E-commerce In the first half of 2019, the national online retail sales of physical goods increased by approximately 21.6% year-on-year. Its contribution to the total retail sales of social consumer goods amounted to approximately 19.6%, representing an increase of 2.2 percentage points from 17.4% in first half of 2018, indicating that continuous expansion of the domestic online shopping market. Other than a convenient shopping channel, online shopping has become a leisure activity for urbanites. Since the Group has launched its e-commerce business, the e-commerce channel has become one of the Group's high-growth direct sales channels. After several years of development, the Group's flagship brands such as Space 7, Hearttex and 'Q•MO' have opened official flagship online stores which are operated directly by the Group, enabling the Group to unify its sales strategy and flexibly adjusted its product portfolio. In addition, the Group also collected and analyzed the habits and preferences of consumers' shopping and browsing through strategic cooperation with well-knownlarge-scalee-commerce platforms in China, which helped products planning and development, and improved efficiency of sales. With the Retail Integrated ("零售通") platform, the Group also expanded the customer base of B2B business, enhanced the logistics system, and increased the coverage of its offline sales network. In the light of the current economic environment and demand of online market, the Group will launch more online exclusive products including online exclusive packaging and combo packages to attract consumers to make purchases through e-commerce channel and to persistently boost the rapid sales growth of the channel. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, revenue from e-commerce (including Retail Integrated platform and WeChat sales) exceeded approximately RMB2 billion, up by more than 50% year-on-year.E-commerce's contribution to the total sales revenue also rose to approximately 19.4% (2018 first half: 13.3%). The market share in the e-commerce channel has gradually caught up with the average level of the personal and household hygiene products market. Thanks to the gradual maturity of the Group's e-commerce channel which not only drove the growth of the tissue paper business segment, but also effectively narrowed the decline in revenue of disposable diapers. Looking ahead, leveraging on the interactions between the 'small sales team' of e-commerce department and the market, the Group will flexibly and swiftly respond to the changes in market needs and preferences. Taking the seasonal promotions of the e-commerce platform as a promotional opportunity, the Group will continue to launch high-margin and different combinations of exclusive themed products to further garner market share in the e-commerce channel, thereby continuously being the driving force for the overall sales growth. 32 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Hengan's Amoeba Model To cater the rapidly evolving demand of consumers, Hengan Group began to implement the 'small sales team' operating model by the end of 2016. Leveraging on the platform and the 'Fair and Transparent' platform rules, the Group has fully empowered the employees, motivated the team and stimulated creativity, and enhanced the team flexibility and market responsiveness. Adhering to the 'customer-oriented' principle, the Group managed to quickly adjust its supplies, production capacity and product development, effectively formulate unique sales strategy according to the needs of consumers in various markets and launch products and services for different targeted consumer groups. The 'small sales team' operating model has been implemented for more than two years and has extended to all divisions of the Group. The Group will continue to fully authorise the 'small sales team' while optimising the operational rules and strengthening the control of operating expenses, to increase the support and supervision of the 'small sales team' by the regional operation centers. Meanwhile, the Group will increase direct sales to consumers in order to fulfill their needs. In July 2019, the Group promulgated the refined rules for the 'small sales team' operating model at the mid-year sales review meeting held at the headquarter of the Group, in order to further strengthen the supervision and promote the operating efficiency of the 'small sales team'. The Group believes that the operational efficiency and expense ratio will be improved in the second half of 2019 after optimising and emphasising efficient investment. We also believe that the extensive establishment of direct sales model through the 'small sales team' will help the Group to swiftly implement decisions, increase the sales proportion of new products and high-margin products, benefiting the Group's long-term development. International business development The Group has actively expanded to overseas markets. Currently, the Group sells its products in 43 countries and regions, with 76 direct partnerships with major clients or distributors. In April 2017, the Group acquired an aggregate of 80,003,000 shares of Wang-Zheng Berhad (Stock code: 7203), a company listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The Sale Shares represented approximately 50.45% of the equity interest in Wang-Zheng.Wang-Zheng and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in investment holding and the manufacturing and processing of fibre-based products, which include disposable adult and baby diapers, sanitary protection and tissue products, cotton products and processed papers. In 2018, Hengan successfully expanded into the Malaysian market by launching the high-end adult diapers and the Banitore brand in order to establish a foothold in the elderly care industry. In the first half of 2019, the innovative 'Super mini' wet wipes series launched by Hengan in Malaysia continued to sell like hot cakes, while the disposable adult and baby diapers also achieved good sales and received great word-of-mouth reviews. Besides, Hengan assisted Wang-Zheng to develop the e-commerce business, laying the foundation for expansion into the Malaysian and Southeast Asian markets. The Group will continue to utilise the sales network of Wang-Zheng in Southeast Asia (including supermarkets and personal hygiene products chain stores), in order to promote Hengan products to the Malaysian and Southeast Asian markets. During the period, the revenue and net profit of Wang-Zheng amounted to approximately RMB207,843,000 and RMB8,074,000 respectively, accounting for approximately 1.9% and 0.4% of the Group's total revenue and net profit respectively. In the second half of 2019, Wang-Zheng will vigorously promote Hengan's products to the Southeast Asian market through various sales channels (such as convenient store and e-commerce channels), comprehensively establish brand image and high-quality product philosophy. The Group will continue to upgrade the existing Wang-Zheng products and develop high-end products. In addition, as part of its strategic plan for the Southeast Asian market, the Group has established a sales office in Indonesia to promote and sell Hengan branded products. In addition, the Russian plant invested by the Group has started production of diapers in June 2019, thereby expanding its diaper business to the Russian market. In April 2018, the company invested in Finnpulp Oy ('Finnpulp') which is currently engaged in planning and aiming to build large-scale bio-product mill in Kuopio, Finland. The planned mill is in the pre-engineering phase and construction. Upon completion of the construction work, the planned mill targets to produce approximately 1,200,000 tonnes of northern bleached softwood sulphate kraft pulp per year for the global market, as well as other bio-products. The Group will expand its business to upstream wood pulp, enabling the Group to secure stable supply of wood pulp in the long term, and therefore reinforce the long-term stable development of the Group's tissue business. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 33 Foreign currency risks Most of the Group's income is denominated in Renminbi while part of the raw materials is imported and settled in US dollars. The Group has never had any difficulties in obtaining sufficient foreign currencies for settlement of the purchases or repatriation of profits declared by the subsidiaries in mainland China to the overseas holding companies. As at 30 June 2019, apart from certain foreign currency forward contracts and interest rate swap contracts entered into with certain large commercial banks, the Group had not issued any significant financial instruments or entered into any significant contracts for foreign currency hedging purposes. Liquidity, Financial Resources and Bank Loans The Group maintained a solid financial position. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's cash and bank balances, long-term bank time deposits and restricted bank deposits amounted to approximately RMB24,634,136,000 (31 December 2018: RMB25,919,500,000); medium-term notes (panda bonds), domestic corporate bonds and super short-term commercial papers totally amounted to approximately RMB8,990,898,000 (31 December 2018: RMB9,986,824,000), and bank borrowings amounted to approximately RMB15,094,316,000 (31 December 2018: RMB14,275,540,000). In the second half of 2016, the Group successfully registered for the proposed issue of RMB5 billion medium-term notes (panda bonds) and RMB5.75 billion domestic corporate bonds. The Group also completed the issue of the first tranche 3-year panda bonds of RMB2 billion and the issue of the first tranche of 5-year domestic corporate bonds of RMB1 billion in September 2016, with a coupon rate of 3.24% and 3.3% per annum respectively. The Group finished the second tranche '2+1'-year domestic corporate bonds of RMB3 billion, with a coupon rate of 4.58% per annum respectively on 30 July 2018. In addition, the Group successfully registered for the proposed issue of RMB5.0 billion super short-term commercial paper on April 2017. The Group issued commercial paper in five batches, with a coupon rate from 3.78% to 4.15% per annum respectively. Apart from one of the tranches having an effective period of 97 days and was fully repaid during the year 2018, the rest of these super short-term commercial paper tranches are 270 days. During the period, the Group has repaid one of the tranches of RMB1.0 billion. The bank borrowings were subject to floating annual interest rates ranging from approximately 1.5% to 4.9% (2018 first half: from 1.4% to 7.0%). As at 30 June 2019, the Group's gross gearing ratio decreased to approximately 141.7% (31 December 2018: 145.1%), which was calculated on the basis of the total amount of borrowings as a percentage of the total shareholders' equity (not including non- controlling interests). The net gearing ratio, which was calculated on the basis of the amount of borrowings less cash and bank balances and long-term time deposits as a percentage of the shareholders' equity (not including non-controlling interests), was negative 3.2% (31 December 2018: negative 9.9%) as the Group was in a net cash position. During the period, the Group's capital expenditure amounted to approximately RMB195,858,000. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no material contingent liabilities. Latest awards During the period, the Group was honoured with the first 'Best Managed Companies' award that jointly launched by Deloitte China, the Business School of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, 'Harvard Business Review China' and other organisations. The award is the only one of its kind in China to identify and recognise private companies based on comprehensive assessment of their management systems, serving as a recognition of the Group's achievement of excellence in corporate management over the past 34 years. The Group has been awarded as 'Climate Change Mitigation Corporate': by CDP. The award was another prominent award received by the Group following the 'International Carbon-Value Gold Award' awarded by the World Economic and Environmental Conference in 2016, in recognition of the Group's commitment to the philosophy of 'green, low carbon and sustainment development' in the Group's development over the past 34 years. The Group's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hui Lin Chi was granted the 'Outstanding Industry Leadership Award' by the Professional Commission of China National Household Paper Industry Association, commending his contributions to the paper industry. Meanwhile. Mr. Hui was also named the 'Best CEO of Hong Kong Listed Company' by Gelonghui. 34 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Product and Raw Material Research and Development Hengan has stayed committed to its corporate vision of 'becoming the top household product enterprise in China through sustainable innovation and provision of high-quality products and services'. Adhering to the 'consumer-oriented' market principle, the Group will vigorously upgrade its products portfolio, facilitate the long-term and sustainable business development and provide the public with high-quality personal and household hygiene products. In response to China's increasingly stringent environmental policies, Hengan will exploit its production scale and technical strength, strive to develop green products and sustainable environmental friendly production technologies. Human Resources and Management Benefitting from the 'small sales team' operating model strategy, the Group effectively enhanced the efficiency of human resources. The Group has implemented the 'Target Remuneration' system, a more scientific and rationalised remuneration system. The system has linked the remuneration system to the employees' job mandates and objectives so as to motivate the employees and thereby improving efficiencies. As at 30 June 2019, the Group employed approximately 24,000. The Group's remuneration package is determined with reference to the experience and qualifications of the individual employees and general market conditions. Bonus is linked to the Group's financial results as well as individual performance. The Group also ensures that all employees are provided with adequate training and career opportunities according to their needs. Outlook Looking ahead to the second half of 2019, lingering uncertainties over the global economic growth, continuous trade frictions and rising geopolitical risks would weigh on the investment and consumer confidence, aggravating the volatility of the financial market. The Group will closely monitor the impact of external factors on the prices of imported wood pulp and petrochemical products. The ongoing optimization of China's economic structure and continuous upgrade of the household consumption are set to ceaselessly unleash the growing and increasingly refined consumption demand, thereby promoting the high-quality development of the personal hygiene product market in the long run. The Group expects the wood pulp prices to stay at the low levels in the second half of 2019, which will ease the cost pressure on the company and help further improve the gross profit margin. At the same time, the Group will continue to deepen implementation of "small team operation" strategy, strive to achieve benefit maximization and efficiency optimization, establish the direct connection between consumers and the brand and improve the flexibility of the sales team in order to swiftly respond to changes in market demand. The Group will also adhere to its consumer-centered business philosophy, devote to providing consumers with healthy and high-quality products and satisfy the increasingly diversified needs of consumers through constant innovation so as to seize the tremendous market opportunities brought by the accelerating consumption upgrade in China. In view of the customers' increasingly pursuit of seamless, integrated online and offline experience, the Group will vigorously strengthen the development of the omni-channel and enhance customer stickiness through precision marketing and increasing the e-commerce penetration. As the leading company of personal and household hygiene products in China, Hengan will consider industrial expansion as the long-term development target, leveraging its brand advantage and production scale to expand its business into high growth potential industries namely feminine care industry, infant child care industry and elderly care industry, while gradually exporting Hengan's brand to the overseas market. The Group will also continue to optimise its product mix and boost its overall profitability in order to generate better returns for shareholders. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 35 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY ASSOCIATED CORPORATION At 30 June 2019, the interests of each director in the shares, short position in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")), as recorded in the register maintained by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO and disclosed in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange were as follows: Number of unlisted Capacity/Nature of Interest shares Number of shares (Note (1)) Personal Personal Approximate interests/ Family interests/ percentage of Name of Directors Beneficiary Interest Beneficiary Total shareholding Mr. Sze Man Bok (Note (2)) 238,990,399 - 20,000 239,010,399 20.09% Mr. Hui Lin Chit (Note (3)) 245,030,251 - 148,000 245,178,251 20.61% Mr. Hung Ching Shan (Note (4)) 7,150,000 - - 7,150,000 0.60% Mr. Xu Shui Shen - 33,030 110,000 143,030 0.01% Mr. Xu Da Zuo (Note (5)) 17,270,000 - 108,000 17,378,000 1.46% Mr. Xu Chun Man (Note (6)) 11,540,000 - 20,000 11,560,000 0.97% Mr. Sze Wong Kim 851,700 - 20,000 871,700 0.07% Mr. Hui Ching Chi 40,000 - 20,000 60,000 0.01% Notes: Unlisted shares represent share options granted to Directors pursuant to share option scheme of the Company and details of which are set out on pages 37 to 38. Out of the 238,990,399 ordinary shares, Tin Lee Investments Limited ("Tin Lee") held 238,414,799 ordinary shares while Mr. Sze had personal interests in 575,600 ordinary shares in the Company. Tin Lee is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tin Wing Holdings Limited ("Tin Wing"). Tin Wing is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and owned by Credit Suisse Trust Limited ("Credit Suisse") as nominee and being the trustee of the Sze's Family Trust. Mr. Sze Man Bok is the settlor and beneficiary of the Sze's Family Trust. He is therefore deemed under Part XV of the SFO to be interested in the interests of the Sze's Family Trust in the Company. An Ping Holdings Limited held 245,030,251 shares in the Company. It is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and is a wholly owned subsidiary of An Ping Investments Limited ("An Ping Investments"). An Ping Investments is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and owned by Credit Suisse as nominee and being the trustee of the Hui Family Trust. Mr. Hui Lin Chit is the settlor and beneficiary of the Hui Family Trust. He is therefore deemed under Part XV of the SFO to be interested in the interests of the Hui Family Trust in the Company. Out of the 7,150,000 ordinary shares, Wan Li Company Limited ("Wan Li") held 7,100,000 shares in the Company while Mr. Hung had personal interests in 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Wan Li is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manley Investments Limited ("Manley"). Manley is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and owned by Credit Suisse as nominee and being the trustee of the Wan Li Trust. Mr. Hung Ching Shan is the settlor and beneficiary of the Wan Li Trust. He is therefore deemed under Part XV of the SFO to be interested in the interests of the Wan Li Trust in the Company. Skyful Holdings Limited held 17,270,000 shares in the Company. It is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charter Towers Limited ("Charter Towers"). Charter Towers is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and owned by Credit Suisse as nominee and being the trustee of the Xu Family Trust. Mr. Xu Da Zuo is the settlor and beneficiary of the Xu Family Trust. He is therefore deemed under Part XV of the SFO to be interested in the interests of the Xu Family Trust in the Company. Out of the 11,540,000 ordinary shares, Zhong Shen Holdings Limited ("Zhong Shen") holds 11,500,000 shares in the Company while Mr. Xu had personal interests in 40,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Zhong Shen is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhong Shen Limited ("Zhong Shen"). Zhong Shen is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and owned by HSBC International Trustee Limited as nominee and being the trustee of Zhong Shen Trust. Mr. Xu Chun Man is the settlor and beneficiary of Zhong Shen Trust. He is therefore deemed under Part XV of the SFO to be interested in the interests of Zhong Shen Trust in the Company. Interests in shares and share options were long position. Apart from the above, at no time during the period was the Company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement to enable the directors of the Company to hold any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares in, or debentures of, the Company or its associated corporations. 36 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY The register of substantial shareholders maintained under section 336 of part XV of the SFO shows that as at 30 June 2018, the Company had been notified of the following substantial shareholders' interests, being 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital. These interests are in addition to those disclosed above in respect of the Directors. Number of Approximate ordinary shares percentage of Substantial shareholders Note Capacity beneficially held shareholding Tin Lee Investments Limited (1) Beneficial owner 238,414,799 (L) 20.04% Tin Wing Holdings Limited (1) Interests of controlled corporation 238,414,799 (L) 20.04% An Ping Holdings Limited (2) Beneficial owner 245,030,251 (L) 20.60% An Ping Investments Limited (2) Interests of controlled corporation 245,030,251 (L) 20.60% Credit Suisse Trust Limited (3) Trustee 526,078,254 (L) 44.22% denotes long position Notes: Tin Lee Investments Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tin Wing Holdings Limited. Tin Wing Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and owned by Credit Suisse Trust Limited as nominee and being the trustee of the Sze's Family Trust. An Ping Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Bahamas, is a wholly owned subsidiary of An Ping Investments Limited. An Ping Investments Limited is a company incorporated in the Bahamas and owned by Credit Suisse Trust Limited as nominee and being the trustee of the Hui Family Trust. Credit Suisse Trust Limited is the trustee of the Sze's Family Trust, the Hui Family Trust, the Xu Family Trust, the Wan Li Trust and others and is deemed to be interested in the shares held by these trusts. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SHARES During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 2,146,000 ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$121,977,700 (excluding expenses) for enhancing its per share net asset value and earnings. Details of the repurchase of shares are summarized as follows: Number of shares Highest Lowest Date of repurchase repurchased price paid price paid HK$ HK$ 2 January 2019 546,500 57.00 55.90 3 January 2019 1,059,000 57.00 56.20 10 January 2019 540,500 56.80 56.15 2,146,000 Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2019. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 37 SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company has adopted a share option scheme (the "Scheme") on 26 May 2011 which is valid and effective for a period of 10 years commencing on the respective dates of adoption of the Scheme. The table below sets out movements in the share options granted under the Scheme during the six months ended 30 June 2019: Number of share options Cancelled Balance Granted Exercised Reclassified or lapsed Balance Exercise as at during during during during as at price Date of Exercisable Eligible person 01/01/2019 the period the period the period the period 30/6/2019 per share grant period HK$ (DD/MM/YYYY) (DD/MM/YYYY) Directors Mr. Sze Man Bok 10,000 - - - - 10,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2015- 27/07/2022 5,000 - - - - 5,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2016- 27/07/2022 5,000 - - - - 5,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2017- 27/07/2022 Mr. Hui Lin Chit 74,000 - - - - 74,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2015- 27/07/2022 37,000 - - - - 37,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2016- 27/07/2022 37,000 - - - - 37,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2017- 27/07/2022 Mr. Xu Shui Shen 30,000 - - - - 30,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2015- 27/07/2022 40,000 - - - - 40,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2016- 27/07/2022 40,000 - - - - 40,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2017- 27/07/2022 Mr. Xu Da Zuo 54,000 - - - - 54,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2015- 27/07/2022 27,000 - - - - 27,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2016- 27/07/2022 27,000 - - - - 27,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2017- 27/07/2022 Mr. Xu Chun Man 10,000 - - - - 10,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2015- 27/07/2022 5,000 - - - - 5,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2016- 27/07/2022 5,000 - - - - 5,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2017- 27/07/2022 Mr. Sze Wong Kim 10,000 - - - - 10,000 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2014- 27/07/2021 5,000 - - - - 5,000 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2015- 27/07/2021 5,000 - - - - 5,000 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2016- 27/07/2021 Mr. Hui Ching Chi 10,000 - - - - 10,000 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2014- 27/07/2021 5,000 - - - - 5,000 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2015- 27/07/2021 5,000 - - - - 5,000 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2016- 27/07/2021 38 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Number of share options Cancelled Balance Granted Exercised Reclassified or lapsed Balance Exercise as at during during during during as at price Date of Exercisable Eligible person 01/01/2019 the period the period the period the period 30/6/2019 per share grant period HK$ (DD/MM/YYYY) (DD/MM/YYYY) Participants 884,000 - (2,500) - - 881,500 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2014- 27/07/2021 465,500 - (1,250) - - 464,250 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2015- 27/07/2021 464,500 - (1,250) - - 463,250 68.30 28/07/2011 28/07/2016- 27/07/2021 3,739,000 - - - - 3,739,000 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2015- 27/07/2022 1,991,500 - - - - 1,991,500 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2016- 27/07/2022 2,011,304 - - - - 2,011,304 72.75 27/07/2012 28/07/2017- 27/07/2022 2,666,500 - - - - 2,666,500 79.20 05/10/2015 05/10/2018- 05/10/2025 1,333,250 - - - - 1,333,250 79.20 05/10/2015 05/10/2019- 05/10/2025 1,333,250 - - - - 1,333,250 79.20 05/10/2015 05/10/2020- 05/10/2025 15,334,804 - (5,000) - - 15,329,804 According to the Binomial Model, the fair value of the option granted, which had been charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019, amounted to approximately RMB6,510,000 and the remaining unamortised fair value of approximately RMB9,389,000 will be charged to the consolidated income statement in future years. It should be noted that the value of an option varies with different variables of certain subjective assumptions, any change in variables so adopted may materially affect the fair value estimate. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee is chaired by an independent non-executive director and comprises five independent non-executive directors. It meets at least two times a year. The Audit Committee provides an important link between the Board and the Company's external and internal auditors in matters coming within the scope of the group audit. It also reviews the effectiveness of both the external and internal audit and of internal controls and risk evaluation, including the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE OF THE LISTING RULES For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules on the Stock Exchange. The Company has made specific enquiry of all directors regarding any non-compliance with the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2019, and they all confirmed that they had fully complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code. Interim Report 2019 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 39 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Board is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. The Company has complied with all the applicable code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange during the period, except the following: Under Code provision A.6.7, independent non-executive directors and other non-executive directors should attend general meetings and develop a balanced understanding of the views of shareholders. Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, independent non- executive directors of the Company, were unable to attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 17 May 2019 due to other engagements at that time. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my gratitude to all our staff for their hard work and dedication. By Order of the Board Hengan International Group Company Limited Sze Man Bok Chairman As at the date of this report, the Board comprises Mr. Sze Man Bok, Mr. Hui Lin Chit, Mr. Hung Ching Shan, Mr. Xu Shui Shen, Mr. Xu Da Zuo, Mr. Xu Chun Man, Mr. Sze Wong Kim, Mr. Hui Ching Chi and Mr. Li Wai Leung as executive directors, and Mr. Chan Henry, Mr. Theil Paul Marin, Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, Mr. Ho Kwai Ching, Mark and Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng as independent non- executive directors. Hong Kong, 22 August 2019 40 HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Attachments Original document

