Hengan International : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1044)

(股份代號：1044)

12 April, 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to select for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms, in the following manners:

(1) to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.com ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; or

(2) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

(3) to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

(4) to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

For the purposes of environmental protection and costs saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark (x) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and sign and return it by post or by e-mail at hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or hand delivery to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If your registered address is within Hong Kong, you can make use of the pre-paid postage mailing label provided when returning your reply form. Otherwise, please affix appropriate postage.

If you do not complete the reply form and return it to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the address indicated above by 11 May, 2019, you are deemed to consent to website communication only, and a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website will be sent to you. If an email address is provided by you in the reply form, an electronic version of the notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website will be sent to you.

You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by post or by e-mail at hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen to receive all future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the printed version of the Corporate Communication will promptly be sent to you free of charge upon your reasonable request in writing to the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by post or e-mail at hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

Encl.

* for identification purposes only

敬啟者： 公司通訊語言版本及收取方式之選擇

依據《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》及恒安國際集團有限公司（｢本公司｣）公司組織章程細則，本公司將備有以下選項供 閣下揀選以下列方式收取本公 司日後之公司通訊（｢公司通訊｣（即本公司將予發出以供其證券之任何持有人參照或採取行動之任何（各）檔，包括（但不限於）(a)年度報告及（如適用）其財務報 告摘要；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期報告摘要；(c)股東大會通告；(d)上市檔；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格）：

為響應環境保護及節省成本，本公司建議 閣下揀選收取網上版本。謹請 閣下於隨附回條的適當空格劃上「x」號以作出選擇，簽署後藉郵遞或專人送遞方式交回 本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（｢香港股份過戶登記分處｣）卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心二十二樓）或電郵至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。倘 閣下之註冊地址在香港境內， 閣下交回回條時可使用附奉的已預付郵資郵寄標籤，否則請附貼適當郵資。

倘於二零一九年五月十一日前 閣下無將填妥之回條交回上列地址的香港股份過戶登記分處， 閣下會被視作同意僅收取網上版本，及本公司將向 閣下寄發網站發 表公司通訊的通知函。倘 閣下於回條上填寫電郵地址，則將以電子版本向 閣下寄發網站發表公司通訊的通知。

閣下有權隨時藉郵遞方式或電郵至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處發出合理書面通知，要求更改公司通訊語言版本及收取方式之 選擇。儘管 閣下已選擇使用電子方式收取日後所有公司通訊，惟因任何理由難以收取或瀏覽公司通訊，則當本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處收到 閣下藉郵遞方式 或電郵至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 提出的合理書面要求後，便會迅即免費向 閣下寄發一份公司通訊印刷本。

務請垂注，日後所有公司通訊之英文及中文版本將在本公司網站（http://www.hengan.com）及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站（www.hkexnews.hk）備取。

倘 閣下就本函有任何垂詢，請於週一至週五上午九時正至下午五時正（香港公眾假期除外）營業時間內致電香港股份過戶登記分處之諮詢熱線（電話：(852) 2980 1333）。

代表 恒安國際集團有限公司 主席 施文博 謹啓 附件: 如文 二零一九年四月十二日

websites: 網址： http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

Reply Form

回條

To: Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Company")

致： 恒安國際集團有限公司*（｢公司｣）

(Stock Code: 1044)

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

（股份代號：1044） 經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司 香港皇后大道東一百八十三號 合和中心二十二樓

I/We would like to receive the corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications") as indicated below: 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊檔（「公司通訊」）；

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上（「X」）號）

read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive an email notification of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website to my/our email address at _____________________________________ ; OR 瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取有關公司通訊登載在公司網站的電郵通知，電郵通知請發送本人╱吾等之電郵地址 ___________________________________；或 to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或 to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。

Signature 簽名 ________________________________________________________

Name 姓名 _______________________________________________________

(English)

(Chinese)

（英文）

__________________________________________________（中文）

Contact telephone number: 聯絡電話號碼：______________________________________________

Date:

日期：______________________________________________________

Notes: 附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

2. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form by 11 May, 2019, all future Corporate Communications will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 12 April, 2019. 倘若本公司於2019年5月11日仍未收到 閣下的回條, 本公司將按2019年4月12日之本公司函件內所述之方式把日後所有公司通訊寄予 閣下。

3. By selection to read the Website Version of the Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form. 在選擇瀏覽在本公司網站上版本以代替收取印刷本後, 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。

4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid. 如屬聯名股東, 則本回條須由該名於本公司名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署, 方為有效。

5. The above instructions will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing by post to the Company or the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Abacus Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email athengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. 上述指示適用將寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下以郵遞方式發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司或其在香港的股份過戶登記分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司 （「香港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心二十二樓或以電郵方式到hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com通知另作選擇為止。

6.

Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt or language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Registrar by post or by email athengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. 股東有權隨時以郵遞方式或以電郵方式到hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處, 要求更改收取公司通訊之語 言版本及方式。

