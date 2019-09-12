Hengan International : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1044)

(股份代號：1044)

13 September, 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to select for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms, in the following manners:

to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.com Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

For the purposes of environmental protection and costs saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark (x) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and sign and return it by post or by e-mail at hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor hand delivery to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar ("Registrar"), Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If your registered address is within Hong Kong, you can ma k e u s e o f th e p re - p a id p o s ta g e ma ili n g la b e l p ro v id e d w h e n r e tu r n in g y o u r re p ly fo rm . O th e r w is e , p le a s e a ff i x a p p ro p ria te p o s ta g e .

If you do not complete the reply form and return it to the Registrar at the address indicated above by 12 October 2019, you are deemed to consent to website communication only, and a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website will be sent to you. If an email address is provided by you in the reply form, an electronic version of the notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website wi ll be sent to you.

You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Registrar by post or by e-mail at hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen to receive all future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the printed version of the Corporate Communication will promptly be sent to you free of charge upon your reasonable request in writing to the Company or the Registrar by post or e-mail at hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

for identification purposes only

敬啟者：

公司通訊語言版本及收取方式之選擇

依據《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》及恒安國際集團有限公司（｢本公司｣）公司組織章程細則，本公司將備有以下選項供 閣下揀選以下列方式收取本公 司日後之公司通訊（｢公司通訊｣（即本公司將予發出以供其證券之任何持有人參照或採取行動之任何（各）文件，包括（但不限於）(a)年度報告及（如適用）其財務 報告摘要；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期報告摘要；(c)股東大會通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格）：

為響應環境保護及節省成本，本公司建議 閣下揀選收取網上版本。謹請 閣下於隨附回條的適當空格劃上「x」號以作出選擇，簽署後藉郵遞或專人送遞方式交回 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （ ｢ 登 記 處 ｣ ） 卓 佳 雅 柏 勤 有 限 公 司 （ 地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 一 百 八 十 三 號 合 和 中 心 五 十 四 樓 ） 或 電 郵 至 h e n g a n - e c o m @ h k . t r i c o r g l o b a l . c o m。 倘 閣 下 之 註 冊 地 址 在 香 港 境 內 ， 閣 下 交 回 回 條 時 可 使 用 附 奉 的 已 預付 郵 資 郵 寄 標 籤 ， 否 則 請 附 貼 適 當 郵資 。

倘於二零一九年十月十二日前 閣下無將填妥之回條交回上列地址的登記處， 閣下會被視作同意僅收取網上版本，及本公司將向 閣下寄發網站發表公司通訊的通 知函。倘 閣下於回條上填寫電郵地址，則將以電子版本向 閣下寄發網站發表公司通訊的通知。

閣下有權隨時藉郵遞方式或電郵至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com向本公司或登記處發出合理書面通知，要求更改公司通訊語言版本及收取方式之選擇。儘管 閣 下 已 選 擇 使 用 電 子 方 式 收 取 日 後 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ， 惟 因 任 何 理 由 難 以 收 取 或 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊 ， 則 當 本 公 司 或 登 記 處 收 到 閣 下 藉 郵 遞 方 式 或 電 郵 至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com提出的合理書面要求後，便會迅即免費向 閣下寄發一份公司通訊印刷本。

務請垂注，日後所有公司通訊之英文及中文版本將在本公司網站（http://www.hengan.com）及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站（www.hkexnews.hk）備取。

倘 閣下就本函有任何垂詢，請於週一至週五上午九時正至下午五時正（香港公眾假期除外）營業時間內致電登記處之諮詢熱線（電話：(852) 2980 1333）。

代表

恒安國際集團有限公司

主席

施文博

謹啓

二零一九年九月十三日

* 僅供識別

IR: 1st letter