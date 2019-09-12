Log in
Hengan International : Letter to the Existing Registered Shareholders and Form of Change of Preference - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

0
09/12/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1044)

(股份代號：1044)

websites: 網址： http://www.hengan.com http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

13 September 2019

To the existing registered shareholders

Dear Shareholder,

Notification of Current Corporate Communication of the following document

  • 2019 Interim Report

("Current Corporate Communication")

We, Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Company"), hereby inform that the captioned Current Corporate Communication (both English and Chinese versions) of the Company has been prepared which are available/will be available on or about the date of this letter on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.com and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. Printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication is also available from the Company or its branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited ("Registrar").

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all corporate communications issued by the Company via the Company's website, but have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you may request printed form of the Current Corporate Communication from the Registrar, free of charge, by completing the Request Form For Printed Copy/Form of Change of Preference and returning it together with this letter to the Registrar (a) by email to hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, or (b) by fax to (852) 2890 9350, or (c) by post.

Please note that you also have the right to change your preferred means of receipt or language of the Company's corporate communications, free of charge, by using the Form of Change of Preference attached to this letter.

Should you have any query on the above matters, please call the Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

  • for identification purposes only

敬啟者：

刊發下列文件之通知

  • 二零一九年中期報告 （「是次公司通訊」）

恒安國際集團有限公司（「公司」）謹通知 閣下，公司上述之是次公司通訊(英文及中文版本)。並於此信件日期或前 後於公司網站http://www.hengan.com及香港聯合交易所有限公司網址www.hkexnews.hk載有公司或其香港股份過戶登 記分處，卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「登記處」），亦存有是次公司通訊之印刷本。

若 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意選擇）透過公司之網站查閱所有公司刊發之公司通訊，惟在接收或查閱是次公司通訊 時 遇 到 困 難 ， 閣 下 可 填 妥 附 上 之 索 取 印 刷 本 申 請 表 格 / 更 改 選 擇 表 格 並 與 此 信 件 一 併 (a) 電 郵 至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com，或(b)傳真至(852) 2890 9350(c)以郵遞寄回，向登記處免費索取印刷本。

閣下亦可使用附上之表格更改選擇表格隨時免費更改公司通訊所選擇之收取方式或語言版本。

倘 閣下對於以上事宜有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時，致電登記處諮詢熱

  • (852) 2980 1333查詢。

此致

各現有登記股東 台照

代表

恒安國際集團有限公司

主席

施文博

謹啓

二零一九年九月十三日

  • 僅供識別

*

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1044)

(股份代號：1044)

websites: 網址： http://www.hengan.com http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

REQUEST FORM FOR PRINTED COPY

索取印刷本申請表格

You do NOT need to act on this reply slip if you have received the Current Corporate Communication in the manner you want.

倘 閣下收到之是次公司通訊版本之送遞方式符合 閣下之意願，則毋須處理此回條。

To: Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Company")

(Stock Code: 1044)

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Fax(852) 2890 9350

Emailhengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

致： 恒安國際集團有限公司*公司

（股份代號：1044

經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

香港皇后大道東一百八十三號 合和中心五十四樓

傳真號碼：(852) 2890 9350

電郵：hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website. I/We would like to request the following printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication:

本人／吾等已收取是次公司通訊之英文／中文版印刷本或已選擇(或被視為已同意)瀏覽在公司網站登載之是次公司通 訊，現要求索取下列所示之是次公司通訊印刷本：

I/We would like to request a printed copy in English. 本人／吾等要求索取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to request a printed copy in Chinese. 本人／吾等要求索取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to request both the printed English and Chinese copies. 本人／吾等要求索英文及中文印刷本各一份。

Name of shareholder

Signature

股東姓名： ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿____＿＿＿＿___________

簽署： ___＿＿＿＿＿____＿＿_＿＿＿＿__＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話___________________________________________________

日期 _________________________________________________

Notes

  1. This Request Form shall be signed by the authorized signatory(ies) and in the manner as registered with the Registrar.
    此申請表格須由登記處紀錄之簽署授權人及簽署指令方式簽署。
  2. For the avoidance of doubt, any special instruction written on this Request Form will not be accepted.
    為免存疑，任何在此表格上之額外手寫指示，將不獲處理。

* for identification purposes only 僅供識別

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

to return this Form to the Registrar.

Tricor Abacus Limited

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

閣下寄回此表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。

Hong Kong 香港

FORM OF CHANGE OF PREFERENCE

更改選擇表格

You do NOT need to complete this Form if you have received the document(s) in the language or in the manner you want.

倘 閣下收取之文件版本所採用之語言，或該文件之送遞方式符合 閣下之意願，則毋須填寫此表格。

To: Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Company")

致： 恒安國際集團有限公司*（｢公司｣）

(Stock Code: 1044)

（股份代號：1044）

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東一百八十三號

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心五十四樓

Hong Kong

傳真號碼：(852) 2890 9350

Fax(852) 2890 9350

電郵：hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

Emailhengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

I/We would like to receive future corporate communications of the Company as indicated below (please tick only one box):

本人╱吾等欲透過以下方式收取公司日後刊發之公司通訊（請只選擇一項，並於適當空格加上「」號）：

by electronic means by receiving a written notification (by email or by post) of the publication of the relevant corporate communications on the Company's website (www.hengan.com) (''Electronic Version''); or

以（電子方式收取公司之相關公司通訊，即接受書面通知（以電郵或經郵遞）知會相關公司通訊刊載於公司網址 （www.hengan.com）上事宜（「電子版本」）；或

in printed form in English only (by post); or

只收取英文印刷本（經郵遞）；或

in printed form in Chinese only (by post); or

只收取中文印刷本（經郵遞）；或

in printed forms in both English and Chinese (by post).

同時收取英文及中文印刷本（經郵遞）。

My/Our email address:

本人╱吾等之電郵地址: _________________________________________________________________________________________________

(applicable to those electing Electronic Version and for notification of release of corporate communications)

（適用於選擇電子版本者及供知會發出公司通訊之用）

Signature(s):

Date:

簽署：___________________________________________________

日期：____________________________________________________

Name of shareholder:

Contact telephone number:

股東姓名：_______________________________________________

聯絡電話：________________________________________________

Registered address:

登記地址：____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

  • 僅供識別

Notes 附註:

  1. Please complete, sign and return this Form to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited (''Registrar'') (a) by email to hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, or (b) by fax to (852) 2890 9350, or (c) by post using the mailing label as indicated below.
    請填妥及簽署此表格，並(a)電郵至hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com，或(b)傳真至(852) 2890 9350，或(c)按以下郵寄標籤所示, 郵寄至公 司之香港股份過戶登記分處，卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「登記處」）。
  2. The above instruction will apply to all corporate communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform the Registrar otherwise.
    上述指示將適用於公司發出之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下另行通知登記處為止。
  3. This Form shall be signed by the authorized signatory(ies) and in the manner as registered with the Registrar.
    此表格須由登記處記錄之簽署授權人及簽署指令方式簽署。
  4. Both English and Chinese printed copies of all the Company's future corporate communications will be available from the Company or the Registrar on request. Their Electronic Version will also be available on the Company's website (www.hengan.com).
    所 有 公司 日後 之 公 司通 訊之 英文及 中 文印 刷本 ，均 可向 公司 或登記 處 索取 。該 等 公 司通 訊之 電子版 本 亦會 上載 於公 司網 址

(www.hengan.com)上。

  1. For the avoidance of doubt, any special instruction written on this Form will not be accepted.
    為免存疑，任何在此表格上之額外手寫指示，將不獲處理。
  2. If you have any queries relating to the completion of this Form, please call the Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

如 閣下對填寫本表格有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時，致電登記處諮詢熱線(852) 2980 1333

* for identification purposes only

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Form to the Registrar.

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

閣下寄回此表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Abacus Limited

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:56:04 UTC
