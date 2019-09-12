Hengan International : Letter to the Existing Registered Shareholders and Form of Change of Preference - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

*

13 September 2019

To the existing registered shareholders

Dear Shareholder,

Notification of Current Corporate Communication of the following document

2019 Interim Report

("Current Corporate Communication")

We, Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Company"), hereby inform that the captioned Current Corporate Communication (both English and Chinese versions) of the Company has been prepared which are available/will be available on or about the date of this letter on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.com and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. Printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication is also available from the Company or its branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited ("Registrar").

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all corporate communications issued by the Company via the Company's website, but have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you may request printed form of the Current Corporate Communication from the Registrar, free of charge, by completing the Request Form For Printed Copy/Form of Change of Preference and returning it together with this letter to the Registrar (a) by email to hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, or (b) by fax to (852) 2890 9350, or (c) by post.

Please note that you also have the right to change your preferred means of receipt or language of the Company's corporate communications, free of charge, by using the Form of Change of Preference attached to this letter.

Should you have any query on the above matters, please call the Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

敬啟者：

刊發下列文件之通知

二零一九年中期報告 （「是次公司通訊」）

恒安國際集團有限公司（「公司」）謹通知 閣下，公司上述之是次公司通訊(英文及中文版本)。並於此信件日期或前 後於公司網站http://www.hengan.com及香港聯合交易所有限公司網址www.hkexnews.hk載有。公司或其香港股份過戶登 記分處，卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「登記處」），亦存有是次公司通訊之印刷本。

若 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意選擇）透過公司之網站查閱所有公司刊發之公司通訊，惟在接收或查閱是次公司通訊 時 遇 到 困 難 ， 閣 下 可 填 妥 附 上 之 索 取 印 刷 本 申 請 表 格 / 更 改 選 擇 表 格 並 與 此 信 件 一 併 (a) 電 郵 至 hengan-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com，或(b)傳真至(852) 2890 9350，或(c)以郵遞寄回，向登記處免費索取印刷本。

閣下亦可使用附上之表格－更改選擇表格隨時免費更改公司通訊所選擇之收取方式或語言版本。

倘 閣下對於以上事宜有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時，致電登記處諮詢熱

(852) 2980 1333 查詢。

此致

各現有登記股東 台照

代表

恒安國際集團有限公司

主席

施文博

謹啓

二零一九年九月十三日