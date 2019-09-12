Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hengan International Group Company Ltd    1044   KYG4402L1510

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1044)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hengan International : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholder(s) and Request Form - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1044)

(股份代號：1044)

websites: 網址： http://www.hengan.com http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

13 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(s),

Notification of publication of 2019 interim report

on the website of Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.hengan.com.

You may now access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports, summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meeting, listing documents and circulars.

  • for identification purposes only

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

致本公司證券的非登記持有人

於恒安國際集團有限公司（｢本公司｣）網站 刊發二零一九年中期報告的通知

我司現謹通知 閣下，本公司上述的公司通訊（ 公司通訊），現已登載於本公司網站 http://www.hengan.com。 請於本公司網站內閱覽上述的公司通訊 。

倘 閣下擬收取公司通訊的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記香港分處 一卓佳雅柏勤有限 公司（地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心 五十四樓）。公司通訊的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申 請表格以索取公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印 刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（ 香港公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時致電卓佳雅柏勤有限公司諮詢熱綫， 電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333

代表

恒安國際集團有限公司

主席

施文博

謹啓

2019 9 13

註： 公司通訊指由公司發出或將予發出以供公司股東參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、中期摘要報告（如 適用）、會議通告、上市文件及通函。

  • 僅供識別

Request Form 申請表格

To: Hengan International Group Company Limited

("Company")

(Stock Code: 1044)

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

致： 恒安國際集團有限公司*（「公司」） （股份代號：1044

經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

香港皇后大道東一百八十三號 合和中心五十四樓

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the 2019 interim report and all future Corporate Communication(s) (Note 1) of the Company (Note 2)

本人╱吾等要求索取本公司之二零一九年中期報告及本公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊(註：1)的印刷本(註：2)

Signature:

Date:

簽名：_____________________________________

日期：______________________________________

Name

(English)

(Chinese)

姓名 _______________________________

（ 英文）

__________________________________（ 中文）

Contact telephone number:

聯絡電話號碼：__________________________________________

Notes:

附註：

1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports, summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meeting, listing documents and circulars.

  1. 公司通訊指由公司發出或將予發出以供公司股東參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、 中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件及通函。
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

2. 當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取上述的公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有通訊的印刷

本。

  • for identification purposes only
    僅供識別

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return

the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Abacus Limited

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
09:02pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholder(s) and ..
PU
08:57pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - El..
PU
08:57pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter to the Existing Registered Shareholders and Form o..
PU
08:27pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
08/22Hengan International Group 1st Half Net Profit Fell 3.6%
DJ
06/10HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report  2018
PU
05/21HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and election of independent non-executive dire..
PU
05/17HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
05/02HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Revised Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 24 162 M
EBIT 2019 5 770 M
Net income 2019 4 266 M
Debt 2019 1 133 M
Yield 2019 4,59%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 64 778 M
Chart HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengan International Group Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 64,52  HKD
Last Close Price 54,45  HKD
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-3.10%8 232
KIMBERLY-CLARK15.10%45 403
ESSITY AB (PUBL)28.90%20 682
UNICHARM CORP-1.90%18 441
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.85%2 085
ONTEX GROUP-14.25%1 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group