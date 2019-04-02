Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hengan International Group Company Ltd    1044   KYG4402L1510

HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1044)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hengan International : Revised Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:02am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/3/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

恒安國際集團有限公司

Date Submitted

2/4/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1044

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 3,000,000,000

HKD0.1

HKD300,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

HKD0.1

HKD300,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,189,672,417

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of

the month

1,189,672,417

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.share option

0

0

0

0

0

15,334,804

scheme

approved in the

AGM on

(26 / 5 / 2011)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 04:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
12:02aHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Revised Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S..
PU
03/19HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Int'l year net up 0.15% to RMB3.8 billion
AQ
03/19HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Net Profit Edged Up to CNY3.80 Billion
DJ
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Clarification announcement and resumption of trading
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Short-seller Bonitas says Hengan Int'l worthless
AQ
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Suspension of trading of shares
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Issue of the fifth tranche super short-term commercial pa..
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Issue of the fourth tranche super short-term commercial p..
PU
2018HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Jefferies cuts Hengan Int'l to HK$86
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 376 M
EBIT 2019 5 723 M
Net income 2019 4 292 M
Debt 2019 1 140 M
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 16,45
P/E ratio 2020 14,98
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 69 980 M
Chart HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengan International Group Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 64,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ching Shan Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD22.52%10 469
KIMBERLY-CLARK8.74%42 635
UNICHARM CORP5.72%20 508
ESSITY AB (PUBL)22.71%20 247
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED31.72%2 311
ONTEX GROUP12.07%1 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About