Hengan International : THE CIRCULAR OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES (2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AND (3) NOTICE OF AGM

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1044)

(1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

(2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

AND

(3) NOTICE OF AGM

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 8 of this circular.

A notice convening the AGM of Hengan International Group Company Limited to be held at Taishan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m., is set out on pages 17 to 20 of this circular.

Whether or not Shareholders intend to attend the said meeting, they are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

CONTENTS Page Definitions ......................................................... 1 Letter from the Board .................................................. 3

Appendix I

- Explanatory Statement .............................. 9 Appendix II

- Details of Retiring Directors Proposed for Re-election and Election of Director ............................ 12

Notice of Annual General Meeting ........................................ 17

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"AGM" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Taishan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 17 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m.; "Articles of Association" the Articles of Association of the Company; "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Board" the board of Directors or a duly authorised committee of the board of Directors; "Companies Law" the Companies Law (2018 Revision) (Cap. 22) of the Cayman Islands; "Company" Hengan International Group Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange; "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Hui Family Trust" the family trust of which Mr. Hui Lin Chit is settlor and beneficiary; "Latest Practicable Date" 3 April 2019, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular; "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended from time to time; -1-

DEFINITIONS "Share(s)" Share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company or, if there has been any subsequent sub-division, reduction, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, the shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company resulting from such sub-division, reduction, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction; "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of issued Shares; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "substantial shareholders" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Sze's Family Trust" the family trust of which Mr. Sze Man Bok is settlor and beneficiary; "Takeovers Code" the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission as amended from time to time; "HK$" Hong Kong dollars; and "%" per cent.

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1044)

Executive Directors: Mr. Sze Man Bok (Chairman) Mr. Hui Lin Chit (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Hung Ching Shan Mr. Xu Shui Shen Mr. Xu Da Zuo Mr. Xu Chun Man Mr. Sze Wong Kim Mr. Hui Ching Chi Mr. Li Wai Leung Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Chan Henry Mr. Wang Ming Fu Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, JP Mr. Ho Kwai Ching Mark Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng

Registered Office: P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, British West Indies

Head Office: Hengan Industrial City, Anhai Town, Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, PRC

Place of Business in Hong Kong: Unit 2101D, 21st Floor, Admiralty Centre, Tower 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir or Madam,

(1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

(2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

AND

(3) NOTICE OF AGM

* for identiﬁcation purposes only