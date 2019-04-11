Log in
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1044)
Hengan International : THE CIRCULAR OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES (2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AND (3) NOTICE OF AGM

04/11/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Hengan International Group Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or other transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

A registered shareholder whose name is entered in the register of members of Hengan International Group Company Limited as the holder of share(s) for another beneficial shareholder should provide such beneficial shareholder with the information contained herein in compliance with applicable laws, regulations and other relevant requirements.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1044)

websites:http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

(1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

(2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

AND

(3) NOTICE OF AGM

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 8 of this circular.

A notice convening the AGM of Hengan International Group Company Limited to be held at Taishan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m., is set out on pages 17 to 20 of this circular.

Whether or not Shareholders intend to attend the said meeting, they are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.



Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .........................................................

1

Letter from the Board ..................................................

3

Appendix I

  • - Explanatory Statement .............................. 9

    Appendix II

  • - Details of Retiring Directors Proposed for Re-election and Election of Director ............................ 12

Notice of Annual General Meeting ........................................ 17

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Taishan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place,

Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 17 May

2019 at 9:30 a.m.;

"Articles of Association"

the Articles of Association of the Company;

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors or a duly authorised committee of

the board of Directors;

"Companies Law"

the Companies Law (2018 Revision) (Cap. 22) of the

Cayman Islands;

"Company"

Hengan International Group Company Limited, a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on

the main board of the Stock Exchange;

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"controlling shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC;

"Hui Family Trust"

the family trust of which Mr. Hui Lin Chit is settlor and

beneficiary;

"Latest Practicable Date"

3 April 2019, being the latest practicable date for

ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this

circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong) as amended from time to time;

-1-

DEFINITIONS

"Share(s)"

Share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company

or, if there has been any subsequent sub-division,

reduction, consolidation, reclassification or

reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, the

shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company

resulting from such sub-division, reduction,

consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of issued Shares;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"substantial shareholders"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Sze's Family Trust"

the family trust of which Mr. Sze Man Bok is settlor and

beneficiary;

"Takeovers Code"

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the

Securities and Futures Commission as amended from

time to time;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars; and

"%"

per cent.

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1044)

websites:http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

Executive Directors:

Mr. Sze Man Bok (Chairman)

P.O. Box 309,

Mr. Hui Lin Chit

Ugland House,

(Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Grand Cayman,

Mr. Hung Ching Shan

KY1-1104,

Mr. Xu Shui Shen

British West Indies

Mr. Xu Da Zuo

Mr. Xu Chun Man

Head Office:

Mr. Sze Wong Kim

Hengan Industrial City,

Mr. Hui Ching Chi

Anhai Town, Jinjiang City,

Mr. Li Wai Leung

Fujian Province,

PRC

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Henry

Place of Business in Hong Kong:

Mr. Wang Ming Fu

Unit 2101D, 21st Floor,

Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, JP

Admiralty Centre, Tower 1,

Mr. Ho Kwai Ching Mark

18 Harcourt Road,

Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng

Hong Kong

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir or Madam,

Registered Office:

(1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

(2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

AND

(3) NOTICE OF AGM



Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:52:06 UTC
About