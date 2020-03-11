Hengtai Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION COMING INTO EFFECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

恒 投 證 券

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name " 恒 泰 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as " 恒 投 證 券" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

COMING INTO EFFECT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 February 2020 in relation to, among others, the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 7 February 2020 and the amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Amendments to the Articles of Association"). As previously disclosed, the Amendments to the Articles of Association were considered and approved at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 7 February 2020. However, the proposed amendments will come into effect after approval has been granted by the relevant regulatory authorities of the People's Republic of China.

According to the newly amended Securities Law of the People's Republic of China 《( 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 證 券 法》) which came into effect on 1 March 2020 and the China Securities Regulatory Commission's Announcement on Various Issues in relation to the Cancellation or Adjustment of Certain Administrative Approval Projects

of Securities Companies (CSRC Announcement [2020] No. 18) 《( 關 於 取 消 或 調 整 證 券 公 司 部 分 行 政 審 批 項 目 等 事 項 的 公 告》( 證 監 會 公 告[2020]18 號))