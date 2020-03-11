Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd    1476   CNE100002334

HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD

(1476)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hengtai Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION COMING INTO EFFECT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

恒 投 證 券

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name " 恒 泰 券 股 份 有 限 公 司" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as " 恒 投 證 券" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

COMING INTO EFFECT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 February 2020 in relation to, among others, the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 7 February 2020 and the amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Amendments to the Articles of Association"). As previously disclosed, the Amendments to the Articles of Association were considered and approved at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 7 February 2020. However, the proposed amendments will come into effect after approval has been granted by the relevant regulatory authorities of the People's Republic of China.

According to the newly amended Securities Law of the People's Republic of China ( 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 證 券 法》) which came into effect on 1 March 2020 and the China Securities Regulatory Commission's Announcement on Various Issues in relation to the Cancellation or Adjustment of Certain Administrative Approval Projects

of Securities Companies (CSRC Announcement [2020] No. 18)( 關 於 取 消 或 調 整 證 券 公 司 部 分 行 政 審 批 項 目 等 事 項 的 公 告》( 證 監 會 公 告[2020]18))

- 1 -

issued on 3 March 2020, certain administrative approval requirements with respect to securities companies shall be canceled or adjusted, and the change in major items of articles of association of securities companies no longer requires regulatory authorities to approve. Accordingly, the amended Articles of Association came into effect from 1 March 2020.

By order of the Board

Pang Jiemin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

11 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pang Jiemin and Mr. Wu Yigang as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Lei, Mr. Wang Linjing, Ms. Dong Hong and Ms. Gao Liang as non-executive Directors; Dr. Lam Sek Kong, Mr. Xie Deren and Mr. Dai Genyou as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hengtai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LT
05:18aHENGTAI SECURITIES : Articles of association
PU
05:13aHENGTAI SECURITIES : Announcement on the articles of association coming into eff..
PU
03/09HENGTAI SECURITIES : Inside information - announcement on obtaining approval for..
PU
03/04HENGTAI SECURITIES : Reply slip - the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting ..
PU
03/04HENGTAI SECURITIES : Form of proxy for the 2020 second extraordinary general mee..
PU
03/04HENGTAI SECURITIES : Notice of the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting
PU
03/04HENGTAI SECURITIES : Proposed issue of subordinated bonds in the prc, proposed i..
PU
03/04HENGTAI SECURITIES : (1) proposed issue of subordinated bonds in the prc and (2)..
PU
02/07HENGTAI SECURITIES : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 7..
PU
02/04HENGTAI SECURITIES : Announcement on appointments of the independent non-executi..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 7 346 M
Chart HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,15  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhuang Niu Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Chenxi Zhai Co-President
Jie Min Pang Chairman & Chief Compliance Officer
Li Wen Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Fei Yang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD0.00%1 056
CITIC LIMITED0.00%31 143
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-4.29%27 229
NATIXIS-36.86%9 217
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-37.93%7 139
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-0.94%5 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group