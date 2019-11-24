Hengtai Securities : APPOINTMENT OF CO-PRESIDENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

恒 投 證 券

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name " 恒 泰 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as " 恒 投 證 券" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

APPOINTMENT OF CO-PRESIDENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that Ms. Zhai Chenxi ("Ms. Zhai") has been appointed as the co-president of the Company at the Board meeting dated 22 November 2019. Her term of office shall take effect from 22 November 2019. Ms. Zhai will be mainly responsible for matters related to the business integration of the Company and assisting the president in respect of the daily operation and management of the Company.

The biographical details of Ms. Zhai are as follows:

Ms. Zhai Chenxi, aged 40, successively served as a project manager of the investment business bureau and appraisal third bureau of China Development Bank from April 2004 to March 2007 and successively served as a trader, deputy section chief and

section chief of the capital trading department of China Development Bank from March 2007 to April 2014. Ms. Zhai joined TF Securities Co., Ltd. (天風證券股份有限公司)

in April 2014 and successively served as the assistant to the president, general manager of the fixed income head office and director of the institutional client committee. She currently serves as the vice president and deputy director of the executive committee of TF Securities Co., Ltd. Ms. Zhai has served as the chairman of the board of directors of Tianfeng International Securities Group Co., Ltd. (天風國際證券集團有限公司) since May 2016.