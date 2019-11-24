Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd    1476   CNE100002334

HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD

(1476)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/22
3.39 HKD   -0.29%
06:58aHENGTAI SECURITIES : Appointment of co-president
PU
2017EXCLUSIVE : Missing Chinese tycoon's Tomorrow Holdings puts investments up for sale - sources
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hengtai Securities : APPOINTMENT OF CO-PRESIDENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 06:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

恒 投 證 券

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name " 恒 泰 券 股 份 有 限 公 司" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as " 恒 投 證 券" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

APPOINTMENT OF CO-PRESIDENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that Ms. Zhai Chenxi ("Ms. Zhai") has been appointed as the co-president of the Company at the Board meeting dated 22 November 2019. Her term of office shall take effect from 22 November 2019. Ms. Zhai will be mainly responsible for matters related to the business integration of the Company and assisting the president in respect of the daily operation and management of the Company.

The biographical details of Ms. Zhai are as follows:

Ms. Zhai Chenxi, aged 40, successively served as a project manager of the investment business bureau and appraisal third bureau of China Development Bank from April 2004 to March 2007 and successively served as a trader, deputy section chief and

section chief of the capital trading department of China Development Bank from March 2007 to April 2014. Ms. Zhai joined TF Securities Co., Ltd. (天風證券股份有限公司)

in April 2014 and successively served as the assistant to the president, general manager of the fixed income head office and director of the institutional client committee. She currently serves as the vice president and deputy director of the executive committee of TF Securities Co., Ltd. Ms. Zhai has served as the chairman of the board of directors of Tianfeng International Securities Group Co., Ltd. (天風國際證券集團有限公司) since May 2016.

- 1 -

Ms. Zhai was graduated from Central South University, majoring in technological economics, with a bachelor's degree in management in July 2001. Subsequently, she continued to major in finance at Central South University and obtained a master's degree in economics in 2004. She obtained a doctorate in economics from Chinese Academy of Fiscal Science in 2009.

By order of the Board

Pang Jiemin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pang Jiemin and Mr. Wu Yigang as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Lei, Mr. Wang Linjing, Ms. Dong Hong and Ms. Gao Liang as non-executive Directors; Ms. Zhou Jianjun, Dr. Lam Sek Kong and Mr. Lv Wendong as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hengtai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 11:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LT
06:58aHENGTAI SECURITIES : Appointment of co-president
PU
2017EXCLUSIVE : Missing Chinese tycoon's Tomorrow Holdings puts investments up for s..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 7 944 M
Chart HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,39  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhuang Niu President & Chief Executive Officer
Jie Min Pang Chairman & Chief Compliance Officer
Li Wen Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Fei Yang Chief Financial Officer
Hui Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD59.91%1 128
CITIC LIMITED-17.79%37 104
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.72%30 931
NATIXIS-2.79%13 914
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.46.06%11 886
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-20.28%5 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group