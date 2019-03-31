Hengxin Technology : Announcements And Notices - Proposed Employee Equity Incentive Scheme

(ix)Selection of Management Agency of the Incentive Scheme
Under the authorization of the participants, the General Partner of the Limited Partnership Enterprise protects the legal rights and interests of the Incentive Scheme according to the rules relating to asset management business issued by regulatory body and the agreement of the Incentive Scheme to ensure the safety of assets held under the Incentive Scheme.
(x)Performance Procedures for this Incentive Scheme
(a)The Company shall issue a notice to convene the EGM and approve the implementation of this Incentive Scheme.
(b)The Limited Partnership Enterprise will be acting as the shareholding platform of the Incentive Scheme.
(c)The implementation of this Incentive Scheme shall be approved by regulatory authorities in the PRC and Hong Kong, including the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
(d)Intermediary services such as opening of securities account in Hong Kong and overseas bank account will be established in order to implement the Incentive Scheme.
(xi)Prerequisites for implementing Incentive Scheme
The implementation of the Incentive Scheme is subject to the approval at the EGM of the Company, the regulatory authorities in the PRC and Hong Kong and all necessary intermediary services under the Incentive Scheme. Upon this Incentive Scheme becomes effective, the cap on the number of participants in the Incentive Scheme and the amount of funds will be determined according to the procedures stipulated in this Incentive Scheme.
(xii)Rights and Obligations of the Company
The Board and the Board of Jiangsu Hengxin have the right to interpret, amend and execute this Incentive Scheme, make performance assessment on the participants, as well as supervising and reviewing whether the participants possess the qualifications to the Rights of Disposition.
IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES
The Incentive Scheme does not involve the issue of new Shares or granting of options to subscribe for any new securities of the Company and therefore does not constitute a share option scheme as defined and regulated under Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.