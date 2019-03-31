Hengxin Technology : Announcements And Notices - Proposed Employee Equity Incentive Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD.

亨鑫科技有限公司 *

(carrying on business in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd.)

(incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1085)

PROPOSED EMPLOYEE EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hengxin Technology Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has proposed to adopt the Employee Equity Incentive Scheme (hereafter referred to as "Incentive Scheme") and decided to seek shareholders to approve the Incentive Scheme at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held on 26 April 2019. The purpose of the Incentive Scheme is to implement the long-term incentive and binding mechanism of Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Jiangsu Hengxin"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, fully mobilize the proactiveness of core and key employees of Jiangsu Hengxin to ensure the sustainable and healthy development of the Company, and for which this Incentive Scheme is formulated with reference to the actual situation of the Company.

The proposal of the Incentive Scheme is drafted in accordance with the Companies Ordinance, the SFO and other relevant laws and regulations, as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. The Incentive Scheme does not involve the issue of new shares or granting of options to subscribe for any new securities of the Company and therefore does not constitute a share option scheme as defined and regulated under Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.

