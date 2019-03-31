Hengxin Technology : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD.

亨鑫科技有限公司 *

(carrying on business in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd.)

(incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1085)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM" or "Meeting") of Hengxin Technology Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Room A, 1804A, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 11: 00 a.m. (or held immediately after the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on the same day and at the same place), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.To review and approve the resolution of the Employee Equity Incentive Scheme (hereafter referred to as "Incentive Scheme") set out in the Appendix of the circular of the Company dated 29 March 2019.

2.To review and approve the resolution of implementation of the Incentive Scheme and its administrative measures.

By order of the Board

Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Cui Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Du Xiping and Mr. Xu Guoqiang; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Cui Wei and Ms. Zhang Zhong; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Chi Kwan Michael, Dr. Li Jun and Mr. Pu Hong.

