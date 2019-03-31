Hengxin Technology : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notes:
1.A member of the Company (the "Member") entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint no more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a Member. Where a Member appoints more than one (1) proxy, the Member shall specify the proportion of his/her Shares to be represented by each such proxy, failing which the nomination shall be deemed to be alternative.
2.The instrument appointing a proxy, and if the instrument appointing a proxy is signed by an attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Principal Share Registrar in Singapore, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders), or at the office of the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders), as soon as possible and in any event not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof).
3.If the Member is a corporation, the instrument appointing a proxy must be executed under seal or the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney.
4.Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof should he/she so wish, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.
5.The Principal Share Registrar and Branch Share Registrar of the Company will be closed from Monday, 15 April 2019, to Friday, 26 April 2019, (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending the Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's Principal Share Registrar in Singapore, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders), or at the office of the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) not later than 4: 30 p.m. on Friday, 12 April 2019.