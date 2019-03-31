Log in
Hengxin Technology : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

03/31/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD.

亨鑫科技有限公司 *

(carrying on business in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd.)

(incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1085)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM" or "Meeting") of Hengxin Technology Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Room A, 1804A, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 11: 00 a.m. (or held immediately after the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on the same day and at the same place), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.To review and approve the resolution of the Employee Equity Incentive Scheme (hereafter referred to as "Incentive Scheme") set out in the Appendix of the circular of the Company dated 29 March 2019.

2.To review and approve the resolution of implementation of the Incentive Scheme and its administrative measures.

By order of the Board

Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Cui Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Du Xiping and Mr. Xu Guoqiang; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Cui Wei and Ms. Zhang Zhong; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Chi Kwan Michael, Dr. Li Jun and Mr. Pu Hong.

*  For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Notes:

1.A member of the Company (the "Member") entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint no more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a Member. Where a Member appoints more than one (1) proxy, the Member shall specify the proportion of his/her Shares to be represented by each such proxy, failing which the nomination shall be deemed to be alternative.

2.The instrument appointing a proxy, and if the instrument appointing a proxy is signed by an attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Principal Share Registrar in Singapore, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders), or at the office of the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders), as soon as possible and in any event not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof).

3.If the Member is a corporation, the instrument appointing a proxy must be executed under seal or the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney.

4.Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof should he/she so wish, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

5.The Principal Share Registrar and Branch Share Registrar of the Company will be closed from Monday, 15 April 2019, to Friday, 26 April 2019, (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending the Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's Principal Share Registrar in Singapore, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders), or at the office of the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) not later than 4: 30 p.m. on Friday, 12 April 2019.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hengxin Technology Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:11:19 UTC
