Hengxin Technology : Change Of Address Of Hong Kong Branch Registrar And Transfer Office

H E N G X I N T E C H N O L O G Y L T D .

亨 鑫 科 技 有 限 公 司 *

(carrying on business in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd.)

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1085)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Hengxin Technology Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Cui Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Du Xiping and Mr. Xu Guoqiang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cui Wei and Ms. Zhang Zhong; and the independent non -executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Chi Kwan Michael, Dr. Li Jun and Mr. Pu Hong.