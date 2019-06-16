Hengxin Technology : Environmental, Social And Governance Report

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

OF HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "we") recognises the importance of sustainability in creating long-term values for all of our stakeholders. We manage the business with caution and are committed to providing premier products and services for our customers. By keeping close contact with all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, employees, suppliers, creditors, regulators and the public, we strive to strike a balance of differing views and interests of all parties concerned to allow the Group and the community to achieve a clear and long-term direction.

The Group hereby presents the environmental, social and governance (the "ESG") report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"). This report mainly covers two major operating subsidiaries of the Company, namely, Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jiangsu Hengxin") and Jiangsu Hengxin Wireless Technology Co., Ltd.

The senior management has confirmed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") that the ESG risk management and internal control systems for the Reporting Period were adequate and effective.

ENVIRONMENTAL

The Group is committed to environmental protection by minimising the environmental impact of its business activities. It supports natural and environmental protection programs and has been in strict compliance with environmental laws, regulations and policies of the government. Currently, the Group occupies a total area of approximately 122,878 square metres, among which approximately 18,144 square metres or approximately 14.7% consist of green landscaping. In 2006, the Company was named Jiangsu Province Environmentally Friendly Enterprise by the Environmental Protection Department of Jiangsu Province. Meanwhile, Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd., a major operating subsidiary of the Group, has consistently passed the certification of ISO14001:2004 environmental management system since 2007.

Emissions

The Group has set forth strict control regulations in relation to, amongst others, operating equipment in workshops, vehicle exhaust emissions, operations of outsourcing units in the Company and regular clearing of other wastes. For example, the Group has entered into the Transportation Agreement with its transportation suppliers and has promulgated the Solid Waste Control Procedures and the Pollutant Emission Control Procedures internally to monitor and regulate pollutant emissions and waste disposal. Specific measures include: (i) all vehicles of the Group must use unleaded gasoline; (ii) the canteens use non-phosphorus detergents; (iii) filters are installed in waste water discharge ports to reduce sewage discharge; (iv) grease trap, fume purification and other equipment has been installed in the canteens, while a qualified third party is commissioned to clean up the equipment regularly; and (v) refrigerators, freezers and central air-conditioners all employ fluorine-free equipment. All these control measures are implemented throughout the manufacturing plant. At the same time, the Group has also installed special purification equipment to treat domestic sewage.