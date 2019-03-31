Log in
HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

(HNGX)
Hengxin Technology : Proposed Adoption Of Employee Equity Incentive Scheme (Ii) Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

03/31/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

This Circular is issued by Hengxin Technology Ltd. (the "Company"). If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in the capital of the Company, you should at once hand this Circular, the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") and attached proxy form to the purchaser or to the stockbroker or to the bank or to the agent through whom you effected the sale or transfer for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular.

HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD.

亨鑫科技有限公司 *

(carrying on business in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd.)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1085)

(I)PROPOSED ADOPTION OF EMPLOYEE EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME

(II)NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meaning as those defined in this Circular, unless the context requires otherwise. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 9 of this Circular.

A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at Room A, 1804A, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (or held immediately after the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on the same day and at the same place) (or at any adjournment thereof) is set out on pages 21 to 22 of this Circular. If you are unable to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the proxy form accompanying this Circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's Principal Share Registrar in Singapore, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (for Shareholders registered in Singapore), or to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for Shareholders registered in Hong Kong), as soon as possible and in any event not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time of the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) should you so wish and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

* for identification purpose only

29 March 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

APPENDIX

- DRAFT OF THE EMPLOYEE EQUITY

INCENTIVE SCHEME . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

I.

Purpose of the Incentive Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

II.

Basic Principles of the Incentive Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

III.

Basis and Scope of Participants under the Incentive Scheme . . . . . . . . . .

13

IV.

Source of Funds, Application of Funds and

Size of the Incentive Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

V.Rights and Obligations of the Company,

Jiangsu Hengxin and the Participants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

VI.

Lock-up Period of the Incentive Scheme, Disposition and

Management Model of Subject Shares and

Selection of Management Agency . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

VII. Assets Composition of the Incentive Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

VIII. Amendment to and Termination of the Incentive Scheme and

Disposal of Rights and Interests of the Participants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

IX.

Performance Procedures of the Incentive Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

X.

Matters Relating to the Authorization from the EGM to the Board . . . . .

19

XI.

Other Important Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

- i -

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout unless otherwise stated:

"Board"

the board of directors of Hengxin Technology Ltd. (unless

otherwise defined)

"Board of Jiangsu Hengxin"

the board of directors of Jiangsu Hengxin

"Company"

Hengxin Technology Ltd, a company incorporated in

Singapore with limited liability, which carrying on its

business in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd., the Shares

of which are listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange

(stock code:1085)

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of

Hong Kong

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be

held on 26 April 2019 for reviewing and approving the

adoption of the Employee Equity Incentive Scheme

"Employee Equity Incentive

an employee shareholding platform of holding incentive

Platform", "Equity Incentive

shares on behalf of the participants, and is a Limited

Platform"

Partnership Enterprise

"Employee Equity Incentive

the Employee Equity Incentive Scheme to be proposed

Scheme, the Employee Incentive

and adopted by the Company at the EGM, under which

Scheme, the Incentive Scheme"

the Company indirectly rewards specific employees with

Subject Shares in accordance with the terms of the

Employee Equity Incentive Scheme

"General Partner"

a limited company of an independent third-party body

specializing in investment management

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

"Incentive Fund"

part of the profit to be appropriated separately to award

individual core employees of Jiangsu Hengxin who have

made contributions and have excellent performance during

the incentive period, provided that the performance of

Jiangsu Hengxin each year has reached certain conditions.

The Incentive Scheme only deals with Incentive Funds

Available for Use. For the application of subsequent

accumulated Incentive Fund, they may be awarded to core

employees in other ways selected by the Board of Jiangsu

Hengxin

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Incentive Funds

the accumulated Incentive Fund (being RMB19,003,600)

Available for Use"

for the years ended 31 December 2016 and 31 December

2017, i.e. having been allocated for implementing the

Incentive Scheme

"Jiangsu Hengxin

Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned

Technology Co., Ltd.",

subsidiary of the Company and is incorporated in the PRC

"Jiangsu Hengxin"

"Limited Partner"

a representative, representing the participants of the

Incentive Scheme, who has been elected at the staff

general meeting of Jiangsu Hengxin for setting up the

Limited Partnership Enterprise with an independent

third-party body as the Employee Equity Incentive

Platform. The monetary contribution of the Limited

Partner shall be paid to the Limited Partnership Enterprise

by the employee incentive fund of Jiangsu Hengxin

Technology Co., Ltd.

"Limited Partnership

a limited partnership enterprise set up by the participants

Enterprise"

of the Incentive Scheme and an independent third-party

body for setting up the Employee Equity Incentive

Platform under the Partnership Enterprise Law of PRC

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Placing"

for this Incentive Scheme, the Company shall place the

Shares of the Company to the Limited Partner when

necessary. The Company will comply with the regulations

relating to the issuance of circular, seeking for

independent financial advice and the approval of

independent shareholders in due course in accordance with

the prescribed rules relating to transaction with connected

party under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China

"Rights of Disposition"

the act of selling the Subject Shares to be obtained by the

participants in the secondary market according to the

instructions of participants and such proceeds will be

delivered to the participants or to transfer the Subject

Shares to be obtained by the participants to the securities

account of the participants

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the

laws of Hong Kong

"Shares"

the shares of Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd. that are listed

on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code:

1085)

"Statutory Retirement Age"

the statutory retirement age of the PRC

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subsidiary"

a company which is for the time being and from time to

time a subsidiary (within the meaning under section 15 of

the Companies Ordinance, Cap 622 of the Laws of Hong

Kong) of the Company, whether incorporated in Hong

Kong or elsewhere

"Subject Shares"

the Shares of the Company to be obtained and held under

the Incentive Scheme in a legal manner through the

purchase from the secondary market or Placing

"%"

per cent

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hengxin Technology Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:11:19 UTC
