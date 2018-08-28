Log in
HENKEL (HEN3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/28 11:41:08 am
112.925 EUR   +0.92%
HENKEL AG & CO. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
08/16HENKEL : 2Q Sales Grew; Revises 2018 Guidance -- Update
DJ
08/16HENKEL : 2Q Sales Grew; Revises 2018 Guidance
DJ
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/28/2018 | 05:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.08.2018 / 11:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Caroline
Last name(s): Hamelmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Hamelmann
Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
111.60 EUR 279000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
111.60 EUR 279000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XFRA


28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44439  28.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 166 M
EBIT 2018 3 527 M
Net income 2018 2 286 M
Debt 2018 2 153 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 19,51
P/E ratio 2019 18,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 45 161 M
Technical analysis trends HENKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Winfried Zander Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL1.40%52 697
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%4 970
HB FULLER CO9.47%2 985
LINTEC CORPORATION-4.84%2 096
SCAPA GROUP PLC-1.85%851
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%601
