Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.08.2018 / 11:14

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Caroline Last name(s): Hamelmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Hamelmann Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 111.60 EUR 279000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 111.60 EUR 279000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XFRA

