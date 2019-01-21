Log in
HENKEL (HEN3)

HENKEL (HEN3)
Henkel : to invest more in new brands, digitalisation

01/21/2019
A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - Henkel, maker of consumer brands including Persil detergent and Schwarzkopf shampoo, said on Monday it would increase investment in new brands, marketing and digitalisation.

Henkel said in a statement it would spend about 300 million euros ($341 million) annually extra from 2019. About two-thirds will go on its brands, innovations and marketing, while the rest will go on funding digital transformation at the company.

The German company said the investment would mean that its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2019 would likely fall by about 5 percent, although it stuck to its usual goal of annual organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

It also said it wants to increase the target range for dividend payout ratio of net income after non-controlling interests and adjusted for exceptional items to 30 to 40 percent from fiscal year 2019 onwards from 25 to 35 percent now.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 028 M
EBIT 2018 3 462 M
Net income 2018 2 291 M
Debt 2018 2 220 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 17,54
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 40 030 M
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL1.70%45 475
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%3 096
HB FULLER CO6.70%2 294
LINTEC CORPORATION2.30%1 674
SCAPA GROUP PLC5.93%646
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%423
