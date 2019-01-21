Log in
Henkel AG & Co KGaA    HEN   DE0006048408

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA (HEN)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Henkel : Sets Fresh Guidance; Plans Investment Hike

01/21/2019 | 03:20am EST

By Nathan Allen

Henkel AG & Co. (HEN.XE) on Monday set financial targets and said that it would increase investment from 2019.

In 2019 Henkel said it expects organic sales growth of between 2% and 4%, while the adjusted margin on earnings before interest and taxes should be in the range of 16% to 17%.

From 2020 Henkel also expects organic sales growth between 2% and 4%, while adjusted earnings per share should grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage range.

Henkel's board decided to increase investment by around 300 million euros ($340.9 million) a year from 2019, the company said.

Around two thirds of the investment will be directed to Henkel's brands and technologies, while the remaining third will go to group-wide investment in digital capabilities, Henkel said.

The group also plans to increase its adjusted dividend payout ratio to between 30% and 40% from the current range of 25% to 35%.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENKEL -4.97% 92.18 Delayed Quote.1.70%
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA -4.17% 83.9 Delayed Quote.2.10%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
