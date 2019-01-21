Henkel : Sets Fresh Guidance; Plans Investment Hike

By Nathan Allen



Henkel AG & Co. (HEN.XE) on Monday set financial targets and said that it would increase investment from 2019.

In 2019 Henkel said it expects organic sales growth of between 2% and 4%, while the adjusted margin on earnings before interest and taxes should be in the range of 16% to 17%.

From 2020 Henkel also expects organic sales growth between 2% and 4%, while adjusted earnings per share should grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage range.

Henkel's board decided to increase investment by around 300 million euros ($340.9 million) a year from 2019, the company said.

Around two thirds of the investment will be directed to Henkel's brands and technologies, while the remaining third will go to group-wide investment in digital capabilities, Henkel said.

The group also plans to increase its adjusted dividend payout ratio to between 30% and 40% from the current range of 25% to 35%.

