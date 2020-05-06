Log in
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 17.06.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/06/2020 | 09:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 17.06.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.05.2020 / 15:06
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200412038820/en/Invitation AGM 2020_200505-BANZ-englisch (2. Fassung).pdf

06.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkelstr. 67
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 7974516
E-mail: heinz.nicolas@henkel.com
Internet: https://www.henkel.de
ISIN: DE0006048408, DE0006048432
WKN: 604 840, 604 843

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1037455  06.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
