Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/28/2019 | 12:05pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.11.2019 / 17:58
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Caroline
Last name(s):
Hamelmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:
Stefan
Last name(s):
Hamelmann
Position:
Shareholders' Committee
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0006048408
b) Nature of the transaction
Gift
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-26; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
