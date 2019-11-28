Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.11.2019 / 17:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Caroline
Last name(s): Hamelmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Hamelmann
Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048408

b) Nature of the transaction
Gift

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55321  28.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
