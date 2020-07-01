Log in
Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/01/2020 | 12:45pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2020 / 18:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens-Martin
Last name(s): Schwärzler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition: Fulfillment of the requirement to acquire Henkel Preferred Shares via the stock exchange at the current market price in an amount equivalent to 35 percent of the payout of the variable annual cash remuneration (Share Deferral out of the Short-Term Incentive).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
82.833851 EUR 184222.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


01.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61087  01.07.2020 


