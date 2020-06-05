Log in
06/05/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

05.06.2020 / 18:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares for LTI Plan 2020+ / 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from June 4, 2020 through June 5, 2020 a total of 60,000 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of June 4, 2020 was announced on June 2, 2020 in compliance with Art. 5 (1a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and commercially rounded to 4 decimal places:

Buyback date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares acquired Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
06.04.2020 30,000 84.8211 2,544,633.00
06.05.2020 30,000 86.0578 2,581,733.44
 

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program designated for the period from June 4, 2020 through June 5, 2020 is 60,000 preferred shares.

The acquisition of the preferred shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, June 5, 2020

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board


05.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1064705  05.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020


