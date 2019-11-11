Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/11 11:12:57 am
94.75 EUR   -0.33%
10:11aHENKEL : Acquires Deva Parent Holdings
DJ
09:15aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : quaterly earnings release
07:43aHENKEL : sustainability ambassadors contribute to a clean environment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Henkel : Acquires Deva Parent Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:11am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE) said Monday that it is acquiring Deva Parent Holdings Inc. with the aim of strengthening its professional hair-care portfolio.

Deva Parent Holdings, which is owned by a fund managed by Ares Management, owns DevaCurl, a leading professional hair-care business dedicated to curly hair.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, Henkel said.

The German consumer-goods company didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION -0.38% 31.455 Delayed Quote.45.44%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA -0.48% 94.62 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
10:11aHENKEL : Acquires Deva Parent Holdings
DJ
09:15aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : quaterly earnings release
07:43aHENKEL : sustainability ambassadors contribute to a clean environment
AQ
07:43aHENKEL : Adhesive Technologies Supplier Awards 2019 granted to Eastman, BYK and ..
AQ
11/08HENKEL : recognizes outstanding performance of its strategic partners
PU
11/08HENKEL : employees organize plastic collection activities worldwide
PU
11/06HENKEL : BRABUS-Designed for high operating temperatures, pressures and wind loa..
AQ
11/05HENKEL : Designed for high operating temperatures, pressures and wind loads for ..
AQ
11/04HENKEL : BRABUS uses high-performance solutions from Henkel
PU
10/31HENKEL : New high-tech facility as global hub for the electronics business Henke..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 204 M
EBIT 2019 3 227 M
Net income 2019 2 199 M
Debt 2019 1 893 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 40 113 M
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 92,23  €
Last Close Price 96,56  €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-0.36%44 412
ECOLAB INC.29.21%55 620
GIVAUDAN25.83%26 525
SIKA AG39.09%22 617
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG34.48%14 782
NOVOZYMES AS9.32%13 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group