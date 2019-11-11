Henkel : Acquires Deva Parent Holdings

By Giulia Petroni



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE) said Monday that it is acquiring Deva Parent Holdings Inc. with the aim of strengthening its professional hair-care portfolio.

Deva Parent Holdings, which is owned by a fund managed by Ares Management, owns DevaCurl, a leading professional hair-care business dedicated to curly hair.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, Henkel said.

The German consumer-goods company didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com