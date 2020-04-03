Henkel : Production Continuing at Most European Sites Despite Pandemic

By Kim Richters

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is currently able to produce at most of its nearly 70 sites in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Additional hygiene and safety measures are in place at the German consumer-goods company's sites world-wide, the spokesman told Dow Jones Newswires.

The company couldn't yet comment on a possible financial hit to its full-year results related to the pandemic or on potential mitigation measures, he added.

