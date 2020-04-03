Henkel : Production Continuing at Most European Sites Despite Pandemic

Log in
04/03/2020 | 10:44am EDT

By Kim Richters

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is currently able to produce at most of its nearly 70 sites in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Additional hygiene and safety measures are in place at the German consumer-goods company's sites world-wide, the spokesman told Dow Jones Newswires.

The company couldn't yet comment on a possible financial hit to its full-year results related to the pandemic or on potential mitigation measures, he added.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 531 M
EBIT 2020 2 842 M
Net income 2020 1 818 M
Debt 2020 1 195 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 29 834 M
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 81,26  €
Last Close Price 73,16  €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-20.65%33 263
ECOLAB INC.-21.16%45 061
GIVAUDAN-1.52%28 652
SIKA AG-16.36%23 529
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-8.25%14 771
NOVOZYMES A/S-3.37%12 849
