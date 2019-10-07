Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Henkel : and Carbon Revolution join forces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Strategic supply agreement to speed OEM automotive one-piece carbon fiber wheels development

Henkel, a global leading provider of high-impact solutions based on adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, has reached a strategic material supply agreement with Carbon Revolution, the world-leading Australian manufacturer of one-piece automotive carbon composite wheels. The collaboration includes dedicated manufacturing facilities established at Henkel's existing plant near Melbourne.

The global automotive industry is seeking lightweight solutions. When it comes to wheels, which represent some of the most important mass on a vehicle due to their rotating, unsprung nature, one-piece carbon composite technology is an emerging choice for global car makers. Single piece carbon fibre composite wheels can offer up to 40 - 50 percent weight savings relative to conventional aluminium wheels and an attractive surface finish.

'Based on a number of years of close collaboration with Carbon Revolution, we have extended our proven portfolio of composite material technologies to create proprietary solutions that meet the demanding performance specifications of the global car makers,' says Konrad Brimo Hayek, Senior Business Development Manager for Automotive Components at Henkel. 'The collaboration with Carbon Revolution is targeted at providing various global OEM carbon wheel programs with the best solutions available and includes active support from Henkel via dual production capacities in the EU and locally in Australia.'

Carbon Revolution's Carbon fibre composite wheels are now used on some of the world's most prestigious sports cars. The significant reductions in unsprung rotational mass translates into immediate vehicle handling benefits, from better steering feel and traction to improved accelerating and braking response thanks to the composite wheels' lower inertia. In terms of sustainability, the technology can also enhance fuel or electrical power efficiency and help automotive manufacturers reduce the CO2 emission balance of their fleets.

'As lightweighting components, carbon wheels can make a significant contribution to minimizing the energy consumed when spinning the wheels up and dragging them back down every time the car is accelerated or slowed. This saves fuel on combustion engine vehicles and battery power on hybrid and fully electric vehicles, maximizing their range,' adds Carbon Revolution Chief Technology Officer Brett Gass. 'Henkel's advanced material technology also adds to the overall reduction of our carbon wheels in noise, vibration and harshness when compared to steel or aluminum wheels, which means automakers can save weight on additional sound insulation.'

About Carbon Revolution
Carbon Revolution is an Australian company, which has successfully innovated, commercialised and industrialised the supply of carbon fibre wheels to the global automotive industry. The company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing high-performing wheels for some of the fastest cars and most prestigious brands in the world. Carbon Revolution continues to innovate and supply its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.
Performance is everything. Efficiency is everything else.
For more information, visit carbonrev.com.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
08:37aHENKEL : and Carbon Revolution join forces
PU
09/27Shares in Rheinmetall drop after company discloses malware attack
RE
09/26HENKEL : offers a comprehensive portfolio for the global metal coil industry
PU
09/24LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/24HENKEL : successfully issued bonds with a volume of 850 million euros
PU
09/23HENKEL : Michael Nilles to become Chief Digital & Information Officer of Henkel
PU
09/16EU launches in-depth probes into Belgian tax benefits for 39 companies
RE
09/12HENKEL : invests in US cleaning products start-up Truman's
PU
09/12HENKEL : X hosts largest all-female ideation hackathon in Berlin
PU
09/11HENKEL : opens new dry mixes plant in Leningrad Region
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 201 M
EBIT 2019 3 239 M
Net income 2019 2 208 M
Debt 2019 1 868 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 37 629 M
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 91,98  €
Last Close Price 90,84  €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-4.65%41 071
ECOLAB INC.32.08%56 986
GIVAUDAN19.95%25 721
SIKA AG21.27%18 885
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG31.91%14 569
SYMRISE33.80%13 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group