Henkel : plans virtual Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2020

The management board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in accordance with the relevant governance bodies decided to conduct the company's Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2020. The meeting's agenda will be consistent with the agenda of the Annual General Meeting originally planned for 20 April. Due to the continued spread of the Coronavirus in Germany and the governmental requirements for mass events, Henkel plans to conduct the event as an entirely virtual Annual General Meeting without the presence of shareholders or their authorized representatives. The health of its employees, shareholders and the service providers involved has highest priority for Henkel.

Further details of the virtual Annual General Meeting will be included in the formal invitation that is to be published in the electronic Federal Gazette in early May 2020.

