Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
Henkel : plans virtual Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2020

04/23/2020 | 03:13am EDT

The management board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in accordance with the relevant governance bodies decided to conduct the company's Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2020. The meeting's agenda will be consistent with the agenda of the Annual General Meeting originally planned for 20 April. Due to the continued spread of the Coronavirus in Germany and the governmental requirements for mass events, Henkel plans to conduct the event as an entirely virtual Annual General Meeting without the presence of shareholders or their authorized representatives. The health of its employees, shareholders and the service providers involved has highest priority for Henkel.

Further details of the virtual Annual General Meeting will be included in the formal invitation that is to be published in the electronic Federal Gazette in early May 2020.

This information contains forward-looking statements which are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', and similar terms. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any forward-looking statements.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:12:05 UTC
