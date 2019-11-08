Henkel : recognizes outstanding performance of its strategic partners

Henkel Adhesive Technologies has awarded the performance of its strategic partners with its Supplier Awards. With these annual recognitions the business unit honors the close and successful collaboration across the value chains. This year the companies Eastman, BYK and Evonik have been awarded in the categories of Operational Excellence, Innovation and Sustainability.

'The close collaboration between Henkel and our strategic suppliers is a key success factor for our business', said Michael Todd, Global Head of Innovation and New Business Development at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, during this year's award ceremony held in Düsseldorf. 'Their know-how and performance enable us to continuously drive powerful innovations and to unlock new potentials across our businesses. These strong and trustful partnerships are essential to develop innovative solutions for our customers and to further gain competitive advantages in the diverse markets we serve.'

'The close cooperation and open exchange with our strategic suppliers throughout the entire value chain enable us to translate the needs and expectations of our customers into tailor-made and meaningful solutions' added Thomas Holenia, Corporate Vice President Purchasing at Henkel. 'By aligning our strategic priorities and supply chains we increase agility and quality and achieve excellence in supply performance, innovation and sustainability. This is even more important in today's challenging market environment across the globe.'

Operational Excellence Award: Eastman

Henkel has presented the Operational Excellence Award to Eastman, a specialty chemical materials company headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. The recognition was granted for Eastman´s outstanding supply performance over several consecutive years, as well as the companies´ ongoing efforts to ensure the competitiveness in an increasingly challenging market environment. Eastman has delivered an excellent service level degree with best in class 'On-Time' and 'In-Full' scores. In addition, the company demonstrated its commitment to top tier quality standards as well as a strong mutual cooperation among the Supply Chain Teams of Henkel and Eastman - a first-class delivery performance along with an exceptional view on chemical feedstocks.

Innovation Award: BYK

Henkel has granted the Innovation Award to BYK, a leading provider of additives for a broad range of industries, headquartered in Wesel, Germany, and member of the Altana group. The companies´ additives are performance-critical ingredients in a variety of formulations across adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals. The collaboration was based on open exchange and an early access to innovations which resulted in BYK's growing contribution to numerous innovation projects and successful product launches of the Adhesive Technologies business unit. BYK was recognized for its strong customer-orientation and excellent technical customer service. Customer-centricity has been also proven by digital training and information sharing via exclusive tools and channels that helped to increase the interconnectivity of BYK with Henkel´s global R&D community.

Sustainability Award: EVONIK