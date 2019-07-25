CPSC : H&M Recalls Children's Pajamas Due Flammability Risk

By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday said fast-fashion retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB is recalling some children's pajamas which failed to meet federal flammability standards.

The CPSC said the retailer is recalling two pajama styles. The first, sold as a set, features a grey top with a dog's face and 3D ears as well as a gray long-sleeved top with a pink heart and bow along with polka dot pants. Both tops are being recalled. The second style features a top with a cat's face, 3D ears and white polka dot pants. Only the top is being recalled.

The CPSC said consumer should stop using the recalled pajama tops and contact H&M for a full refund, in addition to a $20 gift card being offered by the company.

