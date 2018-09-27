Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/27 05:29:50 pm
164.2 SEK   +10.59%
05:30pH&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections
RE
04:30pH&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections
RE
03:15pHENNES & MAURIT : H&M Quantifies Logistics Problems, Sees Flat Markd..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

H&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:30pm CEST
Logos of H&M are pictured on a store in Geneva

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shares in H&M jumped more than 10 percent on Thursday after sales turned the corner in many of its markets as new collections proved popular and the fashion group said it would not need more price cuts to shift unsold clothing.

The stock was up 10.9 percent at 1425 GMT, having lost nearly two thirds of its value from record highs in 2015. Many in the market have bet on the shares falling, meaning any positive news tends to prompt a strong reaction.

The Swedish group has seen profits shrink and inventories pile up in recent years as its core budget chain lost sales to low-price high-street rivals like Primark and online competitors such as ASOS and Zalando.

In response, the second-biggest clothing retailer after Zara owner Inditex has invested heavily in logistics and ecommerce and is reviewing its mix of stores and brands. It is also working on a new store concept and more fashionable ranges.

CEO Karl-Johan Persson said new summer and autumn styles released in the quarter were better received by shoppers than last year, boosting sales in many markets.

"The big explanation is that many customers appreciate the new collections that we have developed," he told Reuters.

"There are positive signals, definitely," he added, noting that online sales spiked 32 percent, outpacing recent figures from ASOS and Zalando.

SUPPLY CHAIN GLITCHES

Teething problems with a new logistics system designed to help improve its supply chain and better integrate stores and its website hit fiscal third-quarter profits.

The glitches led to extra costs and an 8 percent sales drop in the United States, France, Italy and Belgium.

However, sales for its other 66 markets increased by 8 percent in local currencies during the quarter. Analysts at Credit Suisse said that meant comparable sales in those markets may well have been up for the first time in three years.

In September, the start of H&M's fourth quarter, the underlying sales trend was positive, Persson said.

H&M said it did not expect increased discounting in the current quarter thanks to the "quality and balance" of its stock, which Persson said now includes fewer out-of-fashion clothes and more recent ranges and timeless ranges.

H&M's markdowns increased 0.7 percentage points in the third quarter, and inventories rose 15 percent to 38.7 billion crowns.

RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain noted that H&M had not yet started shifting the online platform in its biggest market Germany.

"We still see the risk to consensus estimates as on the downside, however H&M is working its way through some of its issues and has given more reassuring guidance on markdowns for Q4," said Chamberlain, who has a "Neutral" rating on the stock.

Extra costs totalling 400 million crowns related to the logistics problems weighed on profits. Persson told analysts in a call that the problems would affect costs and sales to a lesser extent in the fourth quarter.

June-August pretax profit for shrank 20 percent from a year ago to 4.01 billion crowns ($454 million). Analysts had forecast a 16 percent drop.

British online rival Boohoo this week reported forecast-beating profit growth for the first half of the year. Britain's Next reported better-than-expected trading in late summer.

(Additonal reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Anna Ringstrom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -4.81% 5698 Delayed Quote.-10.86%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 0.09% 2290 Delayed Quote.-18.87%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 3.57% 220.7 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
HENNES & MAURITZ 11.13% 165 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL -0.30% 26.49 End-of-day quote.-6.18%
NEXT -1.26% 5332 Delayed Quote.19.34%
ZALANDO -1.26% 33.8 Delayed Quote.-22.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
05:30pH&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections
RE
05:29pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M brushes off profit drop, reassures investors
AQ
05:14pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M brushes off profit drop, reassures investors
AQ
04:30pH&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections
RE
03:15pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Quantifies Logistics Problems, Sees Flat Markdowns -- Ear..
DJ
09:02aHENNES & MAURITZ : H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Nine-month report
PU
09:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as T..
DJ
08:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Nine-month report
AQ
09/25HENNES & MAURITZ : Out of fashion? H&M tests new store to get back in vogue
AQ
09/25HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M accused of failing to ensure fair wages for global factor..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:59aHennes & Mauritz reports Q3 results 
09/19FASHION PLUS ECOMMERCE : British Company Farfetch Goes Public 
09/17H&M reports Q3 sales development 
09/12Inditex impresses with first half results 
08/09INDITEX : A Deep Dive Into Fast Fashion 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 209 B
EBIT 2018 17 027 M
Net income 2018 13 681 M
Debt 2018 7 690 M
Yield 2018 5,88%
P/E ratio 2018 18,12
P/E ratio 2019 17,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 118  SEK
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-12.30%24 520
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE24.57%179 625
VF CORPORATION25.11%36 066
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.102.26%20 969
MONCLER45.51%11 316
RALPH LAUREN CORP29.17%10 910
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.