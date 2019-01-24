Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : EYTYS x H&M LAUNCHES WITH EXCLUSIVE PARTY IN STOCKHOLM

01/24/2019 | 04:09am EST

On 23 January, H&M and Eytys celebrated their unique collaboration in Stockholm with an exclusive party, including guests like Robyn, Bryanboy, the Lejonhjärta twins, Veronika Heilbrunner and Justin O´Shea. The celebration took place at Luma, a former light bulb factory just outside central Stockholm, which was transformed into a space inspired by the Eytys x H&M aesthetic and attitude. Guests enjoyed various passing food throughout the evening and mingled, with the night ending with special performances by Snap! and world-renowned DJ duo SIMIHAZE, both dressed in the Eytys x H&M collection.

The Eytys x H&M collection features genderless shoes, clothing and accessories for adults and a selection for kids. Key items include several new styles of footwear and a reinterpretation of the classic Eytys plimsoll, while the clothes have a distinct silhouette - wide trousers, baggy t-shirts with a tight neckline and boxy jackets. The collection will be available in selected stores worldwide as well as online from 24 January 2019.

'The Eytys x H&M collection set the tone for the night and we look forward to the world-wide launch of the collaboration.'

Max Schiller, Creative Director and Founder of Eytys

'It was a great night filled with an individual spirit that Eytys has come to represent. We are excited to see the fashion-forward unisex pieces being styled by people around the world.'

Ross Lydon, Acting Head of Menswear Design at H&M

For more images please visit H&M Image Gallery

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 09:08:02 UTC
