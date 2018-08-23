Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : Gap's shares fall as namesake brand sales disappoint

08/23/2018 | 10:53pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Gap Inc. retail store is shown in La Jolla

(Reuters) - Gap Inc namesake brand reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales that outweighed revenue and profit beat and pushed the company's shares down nearly 7 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Sales at Gap brand stores open for more than a year fell 5 percent, bigger than the 2.55 percent fall anticipated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gap, which competes with fast-fashion brands including H&M and Forever 21, has been revamping its trends and styles to draw young shoppers to its stores.

The company's Old Navy brand, which offers apparel at lower prices, again performed well. Same-store sales at the brand rose 5 percent, topping analysts' estimate of 4.5 percent growth.

Net sales rose 7.5 percent to $4.09 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $4.01 billion.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 76 cents per share, beating the average estimate of 72 cents.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAP 0.71% 32.44 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
HENNES & MAURITZ 0.32% 130.2 Delayed Quote.-23.34%
