HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/27 10:07:14 am
163.43 SEK   +10.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround Continues

09/27/2018 | 09:01am CEST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Hennes & Mauritz AB's (HM-B.SK) net profit slumped 19% in the third quarter as the fashion retailer continues to invest heavily in expanding online and implementing new logistics systems, but the company reaffirmed that its turnaround efforst are starting pay off.

The company posted a net profit of 3.1 billion Swedish kronor ($352 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with SEK3.84 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a profit of SEK3.2 billion.

Sales excluding value-added tax rose to SEK55.82 billion from SEK51.23 billion, as previously announced.

Stockholm-based H&M has been grappling with a sluggish online shift as fewer shoppers visit its physical stores, and at the same time the company has been producing too much stock, leading to hefty clearance sales at lower margins.

The group's online sales increased by 32% in the third quarter.

In its report Thursday, Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said H&M is continuing efforts to better align its assortment with customer demand using big data to find the optimal balance between fashion, quality and price.

The company had previously flagged problems implementing new logistics systems in the U.S., France, Italy and Belgium during the spring. It said Thursday that these problems led to extraordinary costs of around SEK400 million in the third quarter. Sales in these markets decreased 8% overall, while overall sales for the other 66 markets increased by 8% in local currencies.

Inventory rose 15% in Swedish krona terms compared with the same point last year, but the quality and balance is better and stock turnover on new products is gradually increasing, it said.

"The overall inventory situation is entirely manageable, and the company therefore assess that markdowns in relation to sales will not increase in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year," H&M said.

Markdowns in relation to sales increased by 0.7 percentage points in the third quarter from last year.

For full-year 2018, H&M plans to open approximately 380 stores and close 140. Most of the store openings will be in emerging markets, while most of the closures will take place in established markets.

"Our improvement work is continuing and although many challenges remain, there are more and more indications that we are on the right track," Mr. Persson said. "We are therefore positive toward the future and the opportunities that exist for the H&M group."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping, @WSJNordics

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 209 B
EBIT 2018 17 027 M
Net income 2018 13 681 M
Debt 2018 7 690 M
Yield 2018 5,88%
P/E ratio 2018 18,12
P/E ratio 2019 17,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 118  SEK
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-12.30%24 520
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE24.57%180 520
VF CORPORATION25.11%36 066
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.102.26%20 969
MONCLER45.51%11 373
RALPH LAUREN CORP29.17%10 910
