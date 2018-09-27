Hennes & Mauritz : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround Continues

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Hennes & Mauritz AB's (HM-B.SK) net profit slumped 19% in the third quarter as the fashion retailer continues to invest heavily in expanding online and implementing new logistics systems, but the company reaffirmed that its turnaround efforst are starting pay off.

The company posted a net profit of 3.1 billion Swedish kronor ($352 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with SEK3.84 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a profit of SEK3.2 billion.

Sales excluding value-added tax rose to SEK55.82 billion from SEK51.23 billion, as previously announced.

Stockholm-based H&M has been grappling with a sluggish online shift as fewer shoppers visit its physical stores, and at the same time the company has been producing too much stock, leading to hefty clearance sales at lower margins.

The group's online sales increased by 32% in the third quarter.

In its report Thursday, Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said H&M is continuing efforts to better align its assortment with customer demand using big data to find the optimal balance between fashion, quality and price.

The company had previously flagged problems implementing new logistics systems in the U.S., France, Italy and Belgium during the spring. It said Thursday that these problems led to extraordinary costs of around SEK400 million in the third quarter. Sales in these markets decreased 8% overall, while overall sales for the other 66 markets increased by 8% in local currencies.

Inventory rose 15% in Swedish krona terms compared with the same point last year, but the quality and balance is better and stock turnover on new products is gradually increasing, it said.

"The overall inventory situation is entirely manageable, and the company therefore assess that markdowns in relation to sales will not increase in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year," H&M said.

Markdowns in relation to sales increased by 0.7 percentage points in the third quarter from last year.

For full-year 2018, H&M plans to open approximately 380 stores and close 140. Most of the store openings will be in emerging markets, while most of the closures will take place in established markets.

"Our improvement work is continuing and although many challenges remain, there are more and more indications that we are on the right track," Mr. Persson said. "We are therefore positive toward the future and the opportunities that exist for the H&M group."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping, @WSJNordics