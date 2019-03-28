Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Conscious Exclusive 2019 mixing the beauty of nature with sustainability innovation at a star-studded event in Los Angeles

03/28/2019 | 08:26am EDT

With the Conscious Exclusive collection, H&M introduces new sustainable materials and new for this season are Piñatex®, a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibers extracted from pineapple leaves, BLOOM™Foam, a plant-based flexible foam using algae biomass, and Orange Fiber®, sustainable silk-like fabrics made from citrus juice by-products.

'For this collection, we explored the beauty in nature, which shows in the prints, as well as the flowy silhouettes, the striking colour palette and the attention to detail. We're thrilled to introduce new plant-based sustainable materials to create high-performing, beautiful and fashionable pieces that are statement-making yet so easy to wear,'

Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

The Conscious Exclusive collection embodies a balance between glamour and innovation and can be worn for special occasions, but also for more relaxed everyday moments. The collection is inspired by the natural beauty surrounding us and nature's importance for our well-being. Minerals, trees and plants were translated by the design team into jacquards and flowing printed fabrics. The colour palette consists of lavender, sand, aqua blue, petrol blue and coral pink along with black, gold and silver.

Key pieces include a statement jacket in a mix of shiny silver Piñatex® and colourful jacquard, plus the romantic off-the-shoulder corset-style top made from Orange Fiber®. Meanwhile, the desert landscape printed tunic dress is also an eye-catcher and amongst all the floaty silhouettes stands the new fashion staple - the pool slide made from BLOOM™Foam, that ground any look with a laidback vibe.

About Conscious Exclusive
Conscious Exclusive is a recurring collection of exquisite, premium pieces that celebrate the new season and showcase the increasing possibilities of sustainable fashion with a focus on development and innovation. This season, along with recycled polyester, organic cotton, organic linen, organic silk, TENCEL™ lyocell, recycled plastic, recycled glass and recycled silver, H&M introduces Piñatex®, BLOOM™Foam and Orange Fiber®for the first time.

For more images from the event please visit H&M Event Gallery
For collection images please visit H&M Images Gallery

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 12:25:04 UTC
