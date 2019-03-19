Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Explores New Way of Shopping with Instagram

03/19/2019

H &M is taking several actions to improve the shopping experience both in physical stores and online, rolling out digital features and services to boost the customer offer. And we are so looking forward to try out this flexible and inspiring new way of shopping.

'We are excited to be part of this launch and to offer U.S. customers the possibility to buy our products straight off Instagram. We believe this is a great way to offer fashion fans an inspiring and convenient shopping experience. Instagram is such an important channel and we look forward to exploring this new way of shopping', says Sara Spännar, Head of Marketing & Communications at H&M.

The feature is available in the U.S. starting March 19.

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 18:09:08 UTC
